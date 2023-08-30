Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
ChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre / Atelier FCJZ

ChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior PhotographyChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, FacadeChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair, BeamChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, GardenChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre / Atelier FCJZ - More Images

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Cultural Center
Guangzhou, China
  • Principal Architects: Yung Ho Chang, Lijia Lu
  • Project Team: Cheng Yishi, Liang Xiaoning, Ye Dongqing
  • Collaboration: Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT
  • Interior & Permanent Exhibition Design: Lu+Architects, XL Studio, Cheng Studio, Beijing Fangluo Studio
  • Client: Guangdong Vipshop Philanthropic Foundation
  • Site Area: 7217 m2
  • Building Height: 12 m
  • Design Period: 2021
  • City: Guangzhou
  • Country: China
ChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Fangfang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. The 600-year-old ancient village of Langtou is located in the northern suburbs of Guangzhou. As a well-knownaccomplished scholars village,” Langtou has many well-preserved old architectural spaces, such as academies of classical learning, ancestral temples, vernacular houses, streets, and alleys,. The word "lang" originally meant the marshland next to the river, and its meaning also extends to lakes or ponds. The ancient village is surrounded by numerous ponds: lotus ponds, fish ponds, and Feng Shui ponds; when the breeze stirs the lotus leaves, it makes a beautiful scenery of Lingnan (south of the Five Mountains) water landscape. ChunYangTai, which we designed, is situated in a lotus pond outside the ancient village.

ChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fangfang Tian

Responding to the historical scale - Establishing connections with the scale and layout of the ancient village, the complex program – exhibition spaces, library, theater, research studios, and café – are dispersed into ten individual small building units. Building units are connected by “towers” with curvilinear brick walls and form alleys and courtyards of intimate sizes in between.

ChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Fangfang Tian
ChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre / Atelier FCJZ - Image 56 of 65
Section 2-2
ChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Fangfang Tian
ChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam
© Fangfang Tian

Merging into the landscape - We have placed nearly 30 groups of planted water ponds on the roofs of buildings; the lush aquatic plants, primarily waterlilies, not only form a natural landscape but also reduce the energy consumption of the buildings. The roof ponds, connected by elevated walkways and the ponds, both designed and natural, in the sunken courtyards and the surrounding areas, create a "multi-level lotus pond system" that blends into the environment.

ChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography, Facade
© Fangfang Tian
ChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre / Atelier FCJZ - Image 52 of 65
Plan - Roof plan
ChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography
© Fangfang Tian

Inheriting the local culture - Local red tiles and traditional grey bricks are chosen as the primary building materials, together with exposed concrete, to create a local cultural facility rooted in Langtou tradition. As a contemporary interpretation of traditional Lingnan architectural elements such as "Dragon boat ridge" and "Moonbeam", the crescent windows bring subtle and soft lighting into the interior spaces and serve as an arc-shaped frame for observing the surroundings. It has become the iconic architectural symbol of ChunYangTai.

ChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography
© Fangfang Tian

Project location

Address:Langtou ancient village, Tanbu Town, Huadu District, Guangzhou, China

Atelier FCJZ
Office

ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterChina

Cite: "ChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre / Atelier FCJZ" 30 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

