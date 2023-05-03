Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Exterior Photography, CoastGutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Interior Photography, Door, WindowsGutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, HandrailGutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Interior Photography, CoastGutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - More Images

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: ATELIER DANIEL FLOREZ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maira Acayaba, Juan Gomez
  • Structural Engineering: MARCIO MEDEIROS, ENECOL
  • GLT: REWOOD
  • MEP: SERGIO CARDOSO DANTAS
  • General Contractor: ATELIER DANIEL FLOREZ
  • Project Team: Daniel Florez, Luis F.Inglada , Stefan Kiellman ,Wendy Cruz
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Exterior Photography, Coast
Cortesia de ATELIER DANIEL FLOREZ

Text description provided by the architects. Gutter House is a project of two paired beach houses for two friends in a fishing village in Sagi, a village in northeastern Brazil, the closest South American continental point to Europe. For centuries, the ships of the Portuguese Empire have sailed those waters swayed by the trade winds that they used for trading, fishing, and building cities and settlements.

Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Maira Acayaba

Curiously, the anonymous architects who had the knowledge to erect the baroque cathedrals of those cities were the shipbuilders. With their constructive knowledge of wood, transmitted for generations, they achieved great fame and prestige and erected the cathedrals of cities as important as the nearby Olinda, with its wooden structure crowned by majestic baroque domes.

Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Exterior Photography
© Maira Acayaba
Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Interior Photography
© Maira Acayaba

The project, many centuries later, wants to poetically honor the memory of those architects and sailors and evoke the sensuality of the landscape and the mystery of the Ocean with its silent geometry.

Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Maira Acayaba
Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Windows, Handrail
© Maira Acayaba

The house is inserted into the urban landscape of elegant ceramic tilted houses, by drawing two amphibious waves of wood. These undulations, at the same time that they dialogue with the dunes of the landscape, pour the water from the roof into a 22m-long concrete gutter covered in blue ceramic tiles that conduct the water to irrigate the plants on the rear façade creating a green protection against the strong sun of the evening.

Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Interior Photography, Arch
© Maira Acayaba
Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Image 41 of 65
Planta - Site
Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, Handrail
© Maira Acayaba
Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Interior Photography, Beam
© Maira Acayaba
Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Image 47 of 65
Section
Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Maira Acayaba

Conceptually, the house is built as an inverted ship, with a succession of structural elements of laminated wood (ribs) fixed to a concrete gutter always visible inside the house.

Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Maira Acayaba
Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Image 45 of 65
Section
Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Maira Acayaba
Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Maira Acayaba

The interior, conformed by a mantle of curved wooden and bamboo beams, evokes naval interiors with great sensuality and, together with the sculpted pillars like masts, the circular windows, the flooring fishing scales patterns, and the blue colors honor the craft and knowledge of those ancient and heroic sailor-architects. With a double façade on both fronts and a double roof finished with wooden tiles, the project intends to insert itself silently into the landscape with minimal ecological impact.

Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Maira Acayaba

Project gallery

Cite: "Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez" [Casa Gutter / Atelier Daniel Florez] 03 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000276/gutter-house-atelier-daniel-florez> ISSN 0719-8884

