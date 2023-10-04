Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA

+ 38

Coordination: Rony Kelbert

Technical Project: Paloma Costa, Joao Victor Oliveira

Builder: Carlos Tormes ME

Aquatic Engineering: Yamazery

Metal Structures And Roofing: MD estruturas metálicas

Project Manager: Marco Majolo

Consulting Biologist: Milena Nepomuceno

Scenography: Arquitetura Animal

Topography: Marco Inicial

City: Cotia

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark utilizes architecture as a tool for well-being by incorporating natural elements that enhance the quality of life for animals. Cotia, 2023 — This project is a part of "Animália Park," a bio-park in the Cotia area of the São Paulo metropolitan region.

The primary objective of a bio-park is not only to showcase fauna to the community but also to establish a closer connection between the community and the animals, ensuring their well-being and preserving their natural habitat's characteristics.

An "Immersion Enclosure" can be best defined as an environment where visitors directly interact with animals in a space that closely resembles their original habitat. This enclosure includes a barrier function to ensure the comfort of animals amidst human circulation. The project pays meticulous attention to environmental enrichment, incorporating natural substrates, native vegetation, water ponds, and scenographic waterfalls that mimic an entire ecosystem.

The linear pathway serves both as a walkway and a hub, featuring resting points designed to provide visitors with sensory experiences. Suspended walkways with ample protection allow visitors to view the areas from above. The metallic structure supporting the roofing includes openings that allow light to permeate. A subtle mesh enables birds to roam freely within the observation area, contributing to the animal's quality of life through natural light and permanent ventilation.

This rich ecosystem covers an area of 10,000 m² (approximately 10,763.9 ft²) within a 35-acre plot, designed with the utmost respect for the original topography. Architect Alessandro Malara highlights, "This project encompasses an abundance of intricate details, which our office had not yet encountered. The collaboration among professionals and technicians involved in this project facilitated the exchange of experiences and knowledge."