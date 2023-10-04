Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Theme Parks
  4. Brazil
  5. Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA

Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA

Save
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA

Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Exterior Photography, Forest, GardenImmersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Exterior Photography, Garden, ForestImmersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Exterior Photography, Beam, Forest, Deck, Garden, HandrailImmersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Exterior Photography, ForestImmersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Theme Parks, Visitor Center, Sustainability & Green Design
Cotia, Brazil
  • Architects: AM2 ARQUITETURA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Lead Architect: Alessandro Malara
  • Coordination: Rony Kelbert
  • Technical Project: Paloma Costa, Joao Victor Oliveira
  • Builder: Carlos Tormes ME
  • Aquatic Engineering: Yamazery
  • Metal Structures And Roofing: MD estruturas metálicas
  • Project Manager: Marco Majolo
  • Consulting Biologist: Milena Nepomuceno
  • Scenography: Arquitetura Animal
  • Topography: Marco Inicial
  • City: Cotia
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Exterior Photography
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark utilizes architecture as a tool for well-being by incorporating natural elements that enhance the quality of life for animals. Cotia, 2023 — This project is a part of "Animália Park," a bio-park in the Cotia area of the São Paulo metropolitan region.

Save this picture!
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Exterior Photography
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Image 42 of 43
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Manuel Sá

The primary objective of a bio-park is not only to showcase fauna to the community but also to establish a closer connection between the community and the animals, ensuring their well-being and preserving their natural habitat's characteristics.

Save this picture!
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Fence, Forest, Garden
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest, Garden
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Image 41 of 43
Axonometry
Save this picture!
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest, Garden
© Manuel Sá

An "Immersion Enclosure" can be best defined as an environment where visitors directly interact with animals in a space that closely resembles their original habitat. This enclosure includes a barrier function to ensure the comfort of animals amidst human circulation. The project pays meticulous attention to environmental enrichment, incorporating natural substrates, native vegetation, water ponds, and scenographic waterfalls that mimic an entire ecosystem.

Save this picture!
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Exterior Photography, Beam, Garden, Forest
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Exterior Photography
© Manuel Sá

The linear pathway serves both as a walkway and a hub, featuring resting points designed to provide visitors with sensory experiences. Suspended walkways with ample protection allow visitors to view the areas from above. The metallic structure supporting the roofing includes openings that allow light to permeate. A subtle mesh enables birds to roam freely within the observation area, contributing to the animal's quality of life through natural light and permanent ventilation.

Save this picture!
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Exterior Photography, Fence, Forest, Garden
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Image 43 of 43
Section
Save this picture!
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Exterior Photography, Forest, Beam, Handrail, Garden, Deck
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Manuel Sá

This rich ecosystem covers an area of 10,000 m² (approximately 10,763.9 ft²) within a 35-acre plot, designed with the utmost respect for the original topography. Architect Alessandro Malara highlights, "This project encompasses an abundance of intricate details, which our office had not yet encountered. The collaboration among professionals and technicians involved in this project facilitated the exchange of experiences and knowledge."

Save this picture!
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Exterior Photography, Beam, Forest, Garden, Deck, Handrail
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Manuel Sá

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cotia - Caucaia do Alto, Cotia - State of São Paulo, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AM2 Arquitetura
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureTheme parksvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureLearningSustainability & Green DesignBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureTheme parksvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureLearningSustainability & Green DesignBrazil
Cite: "Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA" [Viveiro de Imersão Animália / AM2 Arquitetura] 04 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007644/immersive-vivarium-at-animalia-biopark-am2-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Top #Tags