Umbrella Pavilion / Charly Jolliet Architecte

Text description provided by the architects. The Umbrella Pavilion opened in April 2023, and marks the launch of a new sector at the Fribourg botanical garden focusing on «Trees from the past, trees for the future.»

The pavilion hosts events and educational workshops and features an umbrella-like structure resting on three sick larches cut down on-site. The design reflects the triangular shape of the original tree placement and combines traditional wood cladding with contemporary volumetry.

The rest of the sawed-off trunks were used for the flooring and benches. Visitors can explore the pavilion via long swinging ramps that guide them on a loop between the future plantations, through the pavilion, and back.