World
Umbrella Pavilion / Charly Jolliet Architecte

Umbrella Pavilion / Charly Jolliet Architecte

Umbrella Pavilion / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Exterior Photography, Garden

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Fribourg, Switzerland
Umbrella Pavilion / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Joel Tettamanti

Text description provided by the architects. The Umbrella Pavilion opened in April 2023, and marks the launch of a new sector at the Fribourg botanical garden focusing on «Trees from the past, trees for the future.»

Umbrella Pavilion / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Exterior Photography, Beam, Deck
© Joel Tettamanti
Umbrella Pavilion / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Interior Photography, Wood, Deck, Beam
© Joel Tettamanti
Umbrella Pavilion / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Image 16 of 22
Plan

The pavilion hosts events and educational workshops and features an umbrella-like structure resting on three sick larches cut down on-site. The design reflects the triangular shape of the original tree placement and combines traditional wood cladding with contemporary volumetry.

Umbrella Pavilion / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Exterior Photography, Forest
Courtesy of Charly Jolliet
Umbrella Pavilion / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Exterior Photography, Forest, Handrail
Courtesy of Charly Jolliet
Umbrella Pavilion / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Charly Jolliet

The rest of the sawed-off trunks were used for the flooring and benches. Visitors can explore the pavilion via long swinging ramps that guide them on a loop between the future plantations, through the pavilion, and back. 

Umbrella Pavilion / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Exterior Photography, Table
© Joel Tettamanti

Project location

Address:Jardín botánico de la Universidad de Friburgo, Chem. du Musée 10, 1700 Fribourg, Switzerland

Charly Jolliet Architecte
