World
Save
  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Crypts & Mausoleums
Recoleta, Chile
  • Associated Architect: José Hassi
  • Collaborators: Escuela de Arquitectura UC, Luis Eduardo Bresciani, Joaquín Serrano, Francisca Amenábar, Roció Gómez, Francisca Vargas
  • Executive Director: Francisco Javier Roman
  • Mausoleum Director: Francisco Lagos Diaz
  • Structural Engineer: David Quezada
  • Construction: Constructora NEVE Ltda
  • Visualizations: Emile Straub
  • Model: Grass+Batz Arquitectos + José Hassi
  • Client : Fundación Gente de la Calle
  • City: Recoleta
  • Country: Chile
Dignity Memorial Mausoleum / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Grass+Batz Arquitectos + José Hassi
Dignity Memorial Mausoleum / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Image 11 of 18
Floor plan - cemetery

Text description provided by the architects. Memorial Dignity Mausoleum is an initiative of the People of the Street Foundation. Its objective is to provide funerary units and a space of remembrance for the people who died living on the streets of Santiago de Chile, the first of its kind in Latin America. 

Dignity Memorial Mausoleum / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Grass+Batz Arquitectos + José Hassi
Dignity Memorial Mausoleum / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Image 12 of 18
Site plan

Due to the impossibility of acquiring a conventional site, not even in the northern sector of the complex, the architects suggested building the mausoleum on an existing structure to avoid the cost of land. 

Dignity Memorial Mausoleum / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Grass+Batz Arquitectos + José Hassi
Dignity Memorial Mausoleum / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Image 13 of 18
Plan + elevation

The project rehabilitates an abandoned elevated street, 100 meters long, on the northwest boundary of the Cemetery, overlooking the urban horizon of this capital. This metaphor of a harsh urban condition where these homeless people spent their last days contrasts with the addition of a lightweight metal roof, which shades and allows this space to become a place of contemplation and relaxation in an extensive funeral complex that lacks this basic equipment. 

Dignity Memorial Mausoleum / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Grass+Batz Arquitectos + José Hassi
Dignity Memorial Mausoleum / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Image 15 of 18
Section - project

Street and roof. Avoiding any demolition of the existing building, two parallel and facing rows of columbaria also function as benches for the living, totaling 372 available units.

Dignity Memorial Mausoleum / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Deck
© Grass+Batz Arquitectos + José Hassi
Dignity Memorial Mausoleum / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Image 17 of 18
Isometric - project

The vertical walls of the new roof embrace the corbels that protrude from the original pavilion. The section of all elements is the same (40x40x3mm) for greater economy in the purchase of materials. The selected material for the roof is the most common in the national market, corrugated galvanized aluminum with a thickness of 3.5mm. The color black was used for its allusion to death in Western culture, as well as to contrast with the texture and layers of accumulated history on the pre-existing tomb pavilion. 

Dignity Memorial Mausoleum / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Grass+Batz Arquitectos + José Hassi
Dignity Memorial Mausoleum / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Image 18 of 18
Isometric - detail
Dignity Memorial Mausoleum / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Grass+Batz Arquitectos + José Hassi

Ordinary materials, installed with conventional construction solutions, which when repeated for 100 linear meters, generate a space suitable for contemplation.

Dignity Memorial Mausoleum / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel, Handrail
© Grass+Batz Arquitectos + José Hassi

Project location

Address:Ex-Huerto San José en el Cementerio General de Santiago, Recoleta, Región Metropolitana, Chile

Grass+Batz Arquitectos
Fundación Gente de la Calle
SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureBurialCrypts & MausoleumsChile

Cite: "Dignity Memorial Mausoleum / Grass+Batz Arquitectos" [Mausoleo Memorial Dignidad - 372 sepulturas para personas fallecidas en situación de calle / Grass+Batz Arquitectos] 01 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009136/dignity-memorial-mausoleum-grass-plus-batz-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

