World
Islamic Arts Biennale / OMA - Interior PhotographyIslamic Arts Biennale / OMA - Interior PhotographyIslamic Arts Biennale / OMA - Interior Photography, KitchenIslamic Arts Biennale / OMA - Interior PhotographyIslamic Arts Biennale / OMA - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installation
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
  • Partner In Charge : Iyad Alsaka
  • Associate In Charge : Kaveh Dabiri
  • Project Architect : Saskia Simon
  • Design Team : Anna Bozek, Parinaz Eslami, Luigi Ferretti, Milyausha Garaeva, Benedetta Gatti, Gaetano Giordano, Sarah eI- Harouny, Hans Larsson, Laura Martinelli, Filippo Rispoli and Yushang Zhang
  • Scenography : The Space Factory
  • City : Jeddah
  • Country : Saudi Arabia
Islamic Arts Biennale / OMA - Interior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti

Text description provided by the architects. The first edition of the Islamic Arts Biennale brings together a mix of ancient artefacts and contemporary artworks, displayed over 120,000 square meters of exhibition spaces, taking over the SOM-designed Western Hajj Terminal.

Islamic Arts Biennale / OMA - Interior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti

The OMA-designed scenography divides the exhibition space into two complementary parts:

(1) A choreographed trajectory through a sequence of newly built galleries allows visitors a progressive sense of orientation as they move from one room to another. Inspired by the concept of the Qiblah – the direction Muslims face when they pray – the exhibits manifest gradually in a journey from darkness to light, starting in a dimly lit room filled with 17th-century astrolabes – used to calculate the Qiblah – and concluding in the bright space hosting an installation which incorporates the First Saudi Door of the Ka’bah in Makkah, installed during the reign of King Abdul Aziz.

Islamic Arts Biennale / OMA - Interior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti
Islamic Arts Biennale / OMA - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Marco Cappelletti
Islamic Arts Biennale / OMA - Image 17 of 20
Diagram
Islamic Arts Biennale / OMA - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Marco Cappelletti

(2) Under the terminal’s canopy, a desert-like landscape alludes to the journey of Hijrah – Prophet Mohamed’s journey from Makkah to Madinah. Slopes and slanted walls of various heights, arranged in relation to the geometry of the existing structure, have been built to display the artworks, creating a sense of exploration throughout the visit. Two freestanding pavilions act as reference points in the open landscape, exhibiting artifacts from Makkah and Madinah. In contrast to the rough atmosphere outside, the exhibits in the two pavilions are embedded in a bright, diaphanous screen wrapping the perimeter of the walls.

Islamic Arts Biennale / OMA - Interior Photography, Column
© Marco Cappelletti

Independent from the theme of the Biennale, a separate gallery named AlMadar, or The Orbit, features items from twelve local and international institutions including Kuwait’s Al Sabah Collection of Islamic art, together with an exhibition that pays homage to the Hajj Terminal – both celebrating their 40th anniversary.

Islamic Arts Biennale / OMA - Interior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti

Project location

Address:Jeddah Saudi Arabia

