World
Save
Tile House / The Bloom - Interior Photography, WindowsTile House / The Bloom - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsTile House / The Bloom - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairTile House / The Bloom - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamTile House / The Bloom - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bảo Lộc, Vietnam
  • Architects: The Bloom
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  252
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  3 Atelier, Dili Home, Dung Tien, LYK Lighting, Trinh
  • Construction: The Roof Builders
  • Design And Project Management: The Bloom architects
  • Presiding Architect: Dinh Anh Tuan
  • Project Manager: Pham Huu Loc
  • Structure: Nguyen Vo Huu Nhan
  • Mechanical And Electrical: Mr. Huong
  • Interior Equipment: An Phu Vinh
  • Mechanical: Quyen
  • City: Bảo Lộc
  • Country: Vietnam
Save this picture!
Tile House / The Bloom - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. In early 2022, we had the opportunity to work with an investor in Bao Loc, which was also the time when we clearly realized the difficulties that this land would bring. Those were long, dry, sunny days followed by endless rain from day to day. The consequence is that corrugated iron houses keep popping up around them. Although the climate is so harsh, the air here is very pleasant and cool all year round. So the problem is: “How much will the Climate like this house?”

Save this picture!
Tile House / The Bloom - Interior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Tile House / The Bloom - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Tile House / The Bloom - Image 47 of 50
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Tile House / The Bloom - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Hiroyuki Oki

We answer that question with actual sensory actions around the House. The house is the residence of a warm, emotional family, including old people and young children, old enough to have no time to be sad and so young that just a branch or blade of grass is enough to chat about all day...

Save this picture!
Tile House / The Bloom - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Tile House / The Bloom - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Tile House / The Bloom - Image 48 of 50
Plan - Entresol
Save this picture!
Tile House / The Bloom - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Door, Bed
© Hiroyuki Oki

And Tile is the material we choose to protect Them. In addition to being able to "talk" to the weather very well, Tile also brings a unique feeling of nostalgia that only "old" people can know. Therefore, the Tile serves as both a roof, a wall, a cover, and a slot to let air into the house, combined with 2-layer soundproof and heat-insulating walls. We divide the spaces into the house, Ensuring privacy for each room and surrounding neighbors.

Save this picture!
Tile House / The Bloom - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Tile House / The Bloom - Image 49 of 50
Section
Save this picture!
Tile House / The Bloom - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Tile House / The Bloom - Interior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

To take advantage of the cool local air, Tile acts as a lever to bring cool air into the house in the form of a shutter and to convect this airflow. We create one “ light-wind hole” large in the middle of the house and slots bright slit – wind Surrounding the house help light and wind penetrate every corner of the house.

Save this picture!
Tile House / The Bloom - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Tile House / The Bloom - Image 50 of 50
Elevation
Save this picture!
Tile House / The Bloom - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki

When this House was completed, everyone felt the beginning of an economic recession. Everything needs to be "measured" more carefully. The House is always a place for mental peace, comforting dreams, and upcoming plans. We hope "Tile house" is also a house like that.

Save this picture!
Tile House / The Bloom - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

About this office
The Bloom
Office

Cite: "Tile House / The Bloom" 26 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007325/tile-house-the-bloom> ISSN 0719-8884

