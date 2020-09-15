Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  School Architecture: Examples in Plan and Section

School Architecture: Examples in Plan and Section

School Architecture: Examples in Plan and Section

For architects, schools are often complex structures to design. They must provide a variety of spaces for education, and also consider sports and recreational activities. But beyond its size or surface, the greatest challenge is to design an area that fosters a positive pedagogical environment for children. Below, a selection of +70 school projects with their drawings to inspire your proposals for learning campuses.

Lishin Elementary School Library / TALI DESIGN

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
Cortesía de TALI DESIGN
Cortesía de TALI DESIGN
Cortesía de TALI DESIGN
Cortesía de TALI DESIGN

Ratchut School / Design in Motion

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
Cortesía de Design in Motion
Cortesía de Design in Motion
Cortesía de Design in Motion
Cortesía de Design in Motion

Skovbakke School / CEBRA

© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk
Cortesía de CEBRA
Cortesía de CEBRA
Cortesía de CEBRA
Cortesía de CEBRA

Schoolgarden “De Buitenkans” / RO&AD Architecten

© Katja Effting
© Katja Effting
Cortesía de RO&AD Architecten
Cortesía de RO&AD Architecten
Cortesía de RO&AD Architecten
Cortesía de RO&AD Architecten

Glassell School of Art / Steven Holl Architects

© Richard Barnes
© Richard Barnes
© Steven Holl Architects
© Steven Holl Architects
© Steven Holl Architects
© Steven Holl Architects

Astronomical Park of Zhenze High School / Specific Architects + Unit Architects

<a href='http://'>undefined</a>
undefined
Cortesía de Specific Architects + Unit Architects
Cortesía de Specific Architects + Unit Architects
Cortesía de Specific Architects + Unit Architects
Cortesía de Specific Architects + Unit Architects

Secondary School in Cabrils / Josep Val Ravell + Arnau Solé Simón

© Simon Garcia
© Simon Garcia
Cortesía de Josep Val Ravell + Arnau Solé Simón
Cortesía de Josep Val Ravell + Arnau Solé Simón
Cortesía de Josep Val Ravell + Arnau Solé Simón
Cortesía de Josep Val Ravell + Arnau Solé Simón

School of Alfa Omega / RAW Architecture

© Eric Dinardi
© Eric Dinardi
Cortesía de RAW Architecture
Cortesía de RAW Architecture
Cortesía de RAW Architecture
Cortesía de RAW Architecture

School Extension La Fontaine / LT2A

© Gilles Ribero
© Gilles Ribero
Cortesía de LT2A
Cortesía de LT2A
Cortesía de LT2A
Cortesía de LT2A

School in Port / Skop

© Simon von Gunten
© Simon von Gunten
Cortesía de Skop
Cortesía de Skop
Cortesía de Skop
Cortesía de Skop

The French International School of Beijing / Jacques Ferrier Architecture

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Cortesía de Jacques Ferrier Architecture
Cortesía de Jacques Ferrier Architecture
Cortesía de Jacques Ferrier Architecture
Cortesía de Jacques Ferrier Architecture

Fênix / Arquitetura Nacional

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Cortesía de Arquitetura Nacional
Cortesía de Arquitetura Nacional
Cortesía de Arquitetura Nacional
Cortesía de Arquitetura Nacional

Marlborough Primary School / Dixon Jones

© Paul Riddle
© Paul Riddle
Cortesía de Dixon Jones
Cortesía de Dixon Jones
Cortesía de Dixon Jones
Cortesía de Dixon Jones

Hangzhou Gudun Road Primary School / GLA

© Su Shengliang
© Su Shengliang
Cortesía de GLA
Cortesía de GLA
Cortesía de GLA
Cortesía de GLA

Agricultural School Bella Vista / CODE

© Andreas Rost + CODE
© Andreas Rost + CODE
Cortesía de CODE
Cortesía de CODE
Cortesía de CODE
Cortesía de CODE

Daishan Primary School / ZHOU Ling Design Studio

© HOU Bowen
© HOU Bowen
Cortesía de ZHOU Ling Design Studio
Cortesía de ZHOU Ling Design Studio
Cortesía de ZHOU Ling Design Studio
Cortesía de ZHOU Ling Design Studio

Ivanhoe Grammar Senior Years & Science Centre / McBride Charles Ryan

© John Gollings
© John Gollings
Cortesía de McBride Charles Ryan
Cortesía de McBride Charles Ryan
Cortesía de McBride Charles Ryan
Cortesía de McBride Charles Ryan

Bamboo Sports Hall for Panyaden International School / Chiangmai Life Construction

© Alberto Cosi
© Alberto Cosi
Cortesía de Chiangmai Life Construction
Cortesía de Chiangmai Life Construction
Cortesía de Chiangmai Life Construction
Cortesía de Chiangmai Life Construction

Elite English Training School / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo
Cortesía de B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio
Cortesía de B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio
Cortesía de B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio
Cortesía de B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

Ruyton Girls' School / Woods Bagot

© Michael Downes
© Michael Downes
Cortesía de Woods Bagot
Cortesía de Woods Bagot
Cortesía de Woods Bagot
Cortesía de Woods Bagot

Bio-climatic Preschool / BC architects

Cortesía de BC architects
Cortesía de BC architects
Cortesía de BC architects
Cortesía de BC architects
Cortesía de BC architects
Cortesía de BC architects

BAPS Swaminarayan Girls Residence School / Kapadia Associates

© Piyush Rana photography
© Piyush Rana photography
Cortesía de Kapadia Associates
Cortesía de Kapadia Associates
Cortesía de Kapadia Associates
Cortesía de Kapadia Associates

Wenzhou Dalton Elementary School / FAX ARCHITECTS

Cortesía de FAX ARCHITECTS
Cortesía de FAX ARCHITECTS
Cortesía de FAX ARCHITECTS
Cortesía de FAX ARCHITECTS
Cortesía de FAX ARCHITECTS
Cortesía de FAX ARCHITECTS

The Saint George College’s Gymnasium / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
via Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos
via Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos
via Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos
via Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

Oak House High School Building / Trasbordo Arquitectura

© Enrique Cabeza de Vaca
© Enrique Cabeza de Vaca
Cortesía de Trasbordo Arquitectur
Cortesía de Trasbordo Arquitectur
Cortesía de Trasbordo Arquitectur
Cortesía de Trasbordo Arquitectur

Music School / BAROZZI VEIGA

© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Cortesía de BAROZZI VEIGA
Cortesía de BAROZZI VEIGA
Cortesía de BAROZZI VEIGA
Cortesía de BAROZZI VEIGA

Tjørring School / FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects

Cortesía de FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects
Cortesía de FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects
Cortesía de FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects
Cortesía de FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects
Cortesía de FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects
Cortesía de FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects

Xiashan Primary School / STI Studio from the Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University

© Chunliu Yu
© Chunliu Yu
Cortesía de STI Studio from the Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University
Cortesía de STI Studio from the Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University
Cortesía de STI Studio from the Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University
Cortesía de STI Studio from the Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University

Primary School Gartenhof / BUR Architekten

© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Cortesía de BUR Architekten
Cortesía de BUR Architekten
Cortesía de BUR Architekten
Cortesía de BUR Architekten

Collège Maxime Javelly / Céline Teddé & Jérôme Apack architectes

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Cortesía de Céline Teddé & Jérôme Apack architectes
Cortesía de Céline Teddé & Jérôme Apack architectes
Cortesía de Céline Teddé & Jérôme Apack architectes
Cortesía de Céline Teddé & Jérôme Apack architectes

Bedales School Art and Design / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow
Cortesía de Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Cortesía de Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Cortesía de Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Cortesía de Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

BuBaO Sint-Lievenspoort / evr-Architecten + Callebaut Architecten

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Cortesía de evr-Architecten + Callebaut Architecten
Cortesía de evr-Architecten + Callebaut Architecten
Cortesía de evr-Architecten + Callebaut Architecten
Cortesía de evr-Architecten + Callebaut Architecten

Tiantai No.2 Primary School / LYCS Architecture

© Yu Xu
© Yu Xu
Cortesía de LYCS Architecture
Cortesía de LYCS Architecture
Cortesía de LYCS Architecture
Cortesía de LYCS Architecture

Eco Moyo Education Centre- Classroom and Library / The Scarcity and Creativity Studio

© SCS
© SCS
Cortesía de The Scarcity and Creativity Studio
Cortesía de The Scarcity and Creativity Studio
Cortesía de The Scarcity and Creativity Studio
Cortesía de The Scarcity and Creativity Studio

Axis Pramiti / The Purple Ink Studio

© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J
Cortesía de The Purple Ink Studio
Cortesía de The Purple Ink Studio
Cortesía de The Purple Ink Studio
Cortesía de The Purple Ink Studio

Akademeia High School in Warsaw / Medusagroup

© Juliusz
© Juliusz
Cortesía de Medusagroup
Cortesía de Medusagroup
Cortesía de Medusagroup
Cortesía de Medusagroup

Primary School La Couyere / Atelier 56S

Cortesía de Atelier 56S architectes
Cortesía de Atelier 56S architectes
Cortesía de Atelier 56S
Cortesía de Atelier 56S
Cortesía de Atelier 56S
Cortesía de Atelier 56S

Schools in Africa and mango trees / WAYAiR Foundation

Cortesía de WAYAiR Foundation
Cortesía de WAYAiR Foundation
Cortesía de WAYAiR
Cortesía de WAYAiR
Cortesía de WAYAiR
Cortesía de WAYAiR

Copenhagen International School Nordhavn / C.F. Møller

© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk
Cortesía de C.F. Møller
Cortesía de C.F. Møller
Cortesía de C.F. Møller
Cortesía de C.F. Møller

School Campus De Vonk - De Pluim / NL Architects

© Marcel van der Burg
© Marcel van der Burg
Cortesía de NL Architects
Cortesía de NL Architects
Cortesía de NL Architects
Cortesía de NL Architects

Simone Veil’s group of schools in Colombes / Dominique Coulon & associés

© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
Cortesía de Dominique Coulon & associés
Cortesía de Dominique Coulon & associés
Cortesía de Dominique Coulon & associés
Cortesía de Dominique Coulon & associés

Blue School Middle School / PellOverton Architects

© Mikiko Kikuyama
© Mikiko Kikuyama
Cortesía de PellOverton Architects
Cortesía de PellOverton Architects
Cortesía de PellOverton Architects
Cortesía de PellOverton Architects

School Jean-Monnet / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architects + CDA Architectes

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Cortesía de Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architects + CDA Architectes
Cortesía de Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architects + CDA Architectes
Cortesía de Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architects + CDA Architectes
Cortesía de Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architects + CDA Architectes

Lycee Schorge Secondary School / Kéré Architecture

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Cortesía de Kéré Architecture
Cortesía de Kéré Architecture
Cortesía de Kéré Architecture
Cortesía de Kéré Architecture

Montserrat Vayreda School / BAAS Arquitectura

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Cortesía de BAAS Arquitectura
Cortesía de BAAS Arquitectura
Cortesía de BAAS Arquitectura
Cortesía de BAAS Arquitectura

Tanpo Solar School / Csoma's Room Foundation

© Balázs Szelecsényi
© Balázs Szelecsényi
Cortesía de Csoma's Room Foundation
Cortesía de Csoma's Room Foundation
Cortesía de Csoma's Room Foundation
Cortesía de Csoma's Room Foundation

COF Outreach Village Primary Schools / Studio FH Architects

© Will Boase
© Will Boase
Cortesía de Studio FH Architects
Cortesía de Studio FH Architects
Cortesía de Studio FH Architects
Cortesía de Studio FH Architects

St. Nicholas School / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello
Cortesía de aflalo/gasperini arquitetos
Cortesía de aflalo/gasperini arquitetos
Cortesía de aflalo/gasperini arquitetos
Cortesía de aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

Highgate Primary School / iredale pedersen hook architects

Cortesía de iredale pedersen hook architects
Cortesía de iredale pedersen hook architects
Cortesía de iredale pedersen hook architects
Cortesía de iredale pedersen hook architects
Cortesía de iredale pedersen hook architects
Cortesía de iredale pedersen hook architects

Bann Huay San Yaw- Post Disaster School / Vin Varavarn Architects

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Cortesía de Vin Varavarn Architects
Cortesía de Vin Varavarn Architects
Cortesía de Vin Varavarn Architects
Cortesía de Vin Varavarn Architects

InsideOut School / Andrea Tabocchini & Francesca Vittorini

© Andrea Tabocchini
© Andrea Tabocchini
Cortesía de Andrea Tabocchini & Francesca Vittorini
Cortesía de Andrea Tabocchini & Francesca Vittorini
Cortesía de Andrea Tabocchini & Francesca Vittorini
Cortesía de Andrea Tabocchini & Francesca Vittorini

Augustinianum / architecten|en|en + Studio Leon Thier

© BASE Photography
© BASE Photography
Cortesía de architecten|en|en + Studio Leon Thier
Cortesía de architecten|en|en + Studio Leon Thier
Cortesía de architecten|en|en + Studio Leon Thier
Cortesía de architecten|en|en + Studio Leon Thier

Extension of the Charlie Chaplin School Complex / SAM architecture

© Charly Broyez
© Charly Broyez
Cortesía de SAM architecture
Cortesía de SAM architecture
Cortesía de SAM architecture
Cortesía de SAM architecture

School of Arts Calaisis / ARC.AME

Cortesía de ARC.AME
Cortesía de ARC.AME
Cortesía de ARC.AME
Cortesía de ARC.AME
Cortesía de ARC.AME
Cortesía de ARC.AME

Cascade High School Expansion / Neumann Monson Architects

© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio
Cortesía de Neumann Monson Architects
Cortesía de Neumann Monson Architects
Cortesía de Neumann Monson Architects
Cortesía de Neumann Monson Architects

Chiryu Afterschool / MOUNT FUJI ARCHITECTS STUDIO

Cortesía de MOUNT FUJI ARCHITECTS STUDIO
Cortesía de MOUNT FUJI ARCHITECTS STUDIO
Cortesía de MOUNT FUJI ARCHITECTS STUDIO
Cortesía de MOUNT FUJI ARCHITECTS STUDIO
Cortesía de MOUNT FUJI ARCHITECTS STUDIO
Cortesía de MOUNT FUJI ARCHITECTS STUDIO

Dos Plátanos School / Murmuro

© Pedro Nuno Pacheco
© Pedro Nuno Pacheco
Cortesía de Murmuro
Cortesía de Murmuro
Cortesía de Murmuro
Cortesía de Murmuro

Min Tu Won School / Orbe Architecture + Estudio Cavernas + INDA + W.E. Wattanachote + Lasavanic

© Juan Cuevas
© Juan Cuevas
Cortesía de Orbe Architecture + Estudio Cavernas + INDA + W.E. Wattanachote + Lasavanich
Cortesía de Orbe Architecture + Estudio Cavernas + INDA + W.E. Wattanachote + Lasavanich
Cortesía de Orbe Architecture + Estudio Cavernas + INDA + W.E. Wattanachote + Lasavanich
Cortesía de Orbe Architecture + Estudio Cavernas + INDA + W.E. Wattanachote + Lasavanich

Children Village / Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Cortesía de Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero
Cortesía de Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero
Cortesía de Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero
Cortesía de Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero

Animo South Los Angeles High School / BROOKS + SCARPA

Cortesía de BROOKS + SCARPA
Cortesía de BROOKS + SCARPA
Cortesía de BROOKS + SCARPA
Cortesía de BROOKS + SCARPA
Cortesía de BROOKS + SCARPA
Cortesía de BROOKS + SCARPA

New Jerusalen de Miñaro Primary School / Semillas

© Eleazar Cuadros
© Eleazar Cuadros
Cortesía de Semillas
Cortesía de Semillas
Cortesía de Semillas
Cortesía de Semillas

Maria Montessori Mazatlán School / EPArquitectos + Estudio Macías Peredo

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Cortesía de EPArquitectos + Estudio Macías Peredo
Cortesía de EPArquitectos + Estudio Macías Peredo
Cortesía de EPArquitectos + Estudio Macías Peredo
Cortesía de EPArquitectos + Estudio Macías Peredo

120-Division School / WAU Design

© MA Minghua + ZHAN Changheng
© MA Minghua + ZHAN Changheng
Cortesía de WAU Design
Cortesía de WAU Design
Cortesía de WAU Design
Cortesía de WAU Design

Lanka Learning Center / feat.collective

© Barbara Vetter + Vincent Heiland
© Barbara Vetter + Vincent Heiland
Cortesía de feat.collective
Cortesía de feat.collective
Cortesía de feat.collective
Cortesía de feat.collective

Rehabilitation of an old School for the Flamenco Interpretation Center / García Torrente Arquitectos

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Cortesía de García Torrente Arquitectos
Cortesía de García Torrente Arquitectos
Cortesía de García Torrente Arquitectos
Cortesía de García Torrente Arquitectos

Singapore International School of Bangkok - Phase II / Plan Architect

© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio
Cortesía de Plan Architect
Cortesía de Plan Architect
Cortesía de Plan Architect
Cortesía de Plan Architect

School and Community Center “B³ Gadamerplatz” / Datscha Architekten

© Stephan Baumann
© Stephan Baumann
Cortesía de Datscha Architekten
Cortesía de Datscha Architekten
Cortesía de Datscha Architekten
Cortesía de Datscha Architekten

School Hoek / ebtca architecten

© Dennis De Smedt
© Dennis De Smedt
Cortesía de ebtca architecten
Cortesía de ebtca architecten
Cortesía de ebtca architecten
Cortesía de ebtca architecten

Hall of Literature & Garden at Taizhou High School / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT

© Li Yao
© Li Yao
Cortesía de Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT
Cortesía de Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT
Cortesía de Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT
Cortesía de Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT

Rural School Alto del Mercado / Ana Elvira Vélez + Juan B. Echeverri

© Isaac Ramírez Marín
© Isaac Ramírez Marín
Cortesía de Ana Elvira Vélez + Juan B. Echeverri
Cortesía de Ana Elvira Vélez + Juan B. Echeverri
Cortesía de Ana Elvira Vélez + Juan B. Echeverri
Cortesía de Ana Elvira Vélez + Juan B. Echeverri

After-School Care Centre Waldorf School / MONO Architekten

Cortesía de Gregor Schmidt
Cortesía de Gregor Schmidt
Cortesía de MONO Architekten
Cortesía de MONO Architekten
Cortesía de MONO Architekten
Cortesía de MONO Architekten

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 14, 2018, and updated on September 14, 2020.

Cite: María Francisca González. "School Architecture: Examples in Plan and Section" 15 Sep 2020. ArchDaily.
