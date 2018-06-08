World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Switzerland
  5. Skop
  6. 2017
  7. School in Port / Skop

School in Port / Skop

  • 02:00 - 8 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
School in Port / Skop
Save this picture!
School in Port / Skop, © Simon von Gunten
© Simon von Gunten

© Simon von Gunten © Simon von Gunten © Simon von Gunten © Simon von Gunten + 13

  • Architects

    Skop

  • Location

    Port, Switzerland

  • Partners

    Basil Spiess, Silvia Weibel Hendriksen, Martin Zimmerli

  • Team

    David Brunner, Angelika Marxer

  • Area

    3570.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Simon von Gunten, Julien Lanoo

  • Construction Management

    Spörri Graf Partner I APP

  • Landscape Design

    Grand Paysage

  • Timber Engineering

    Indermühle Bauingenieure

  • Structural Engineering

    Tschopp Ingenieure

  • Mechanical Engineering

    tp

  • Electrical Engineering

    A. Schlosser

  • Building Physics

    Pirmin Jung Ingenieure

  • Wayfinding

    Superbüro
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Simon von Gunten
© Simon von Gunten

Text description provided by the architects. The school is located in a residential neighbourhood in the Swiss village of Port. With its characteristic folded roof structure, the school references the pitched roofs of the surrounding houses, the rural history of the region and the smooth hills of the Jura Mountains. Placed on a gentle slope, the building takes advantage of the topography and links various outdoor spaces according to the different access routes of the school children. While the ground floor is used for faculty administration, workshops, a school kitchen and back of the house rooms, the first floor comprises of nine class rooms and three kindergarten units. The upper rooms naturally benefit from the spatial qualities of the folded roof. Each classroom appears to be an independent little house, creating a cozy and homelike atmosphere for the children.

Save this picture!
© Simon von Gunten
© Simon von Gunten
Save this picture!
© Simon von Gunten
© Simon von Gunten

Adjacent classrooms are linked with each other through large doors as well as having direct access to group working spaces and a generous multifunctional middle zone. This layout allows maximal flexibility for current and future teaching and learning methodologies. Large parts of the interior walls are developed as floor to ceiling magnetic blackboards, inviting the pupils to express themselves. A series of skylights provide daylight to the internal areas while the rooms along the facades receive natural light from two directions due to their angular position. 

Save this picture!
© Simon von Gunten
© Simon von Gunten

The school’s principal structure is a prefabricated timber construction. Wood as the only construction material that stores carbon is also used for the facade and the interior – all the way down to the furniture. Therefore, the school building can be seen as a large carbon storage. All timber used comes from sustainable forestry. The other construction materials are non-toxic, disposable products with low environmental impact.

Save this picture!
Situation
Situation
Save this picture!
1st Floor plan
1st Floor plan

The school is an energy-plus building with the rating MINERGIE-A®. As per the Swiss Confederation code, such a classification requires a high-grade, air-tight building envelope and the continuous renewal of air in the building by using an energy-efficient ventilation system. Operable windows for natural cross ventilation, night cooling and greater comfort are integrated as well. Not only is the school connected to the district heating, it also serves as a communal power station: more than 1100 solar panels on the roof generate about 300 kWp which is enough electricity to cover the energy consumption of the school itself as well as an additional 50 households.

Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Switzerland
Cite: "School in Port / Skop" 08 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895609/school-in-port-skop/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »