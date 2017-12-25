World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Denmark
  5. FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects
  6. 2014
  7. Tjørring School / FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects

Tjørring School / FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects

  • 15:00 - 25 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tjørring School / FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects
Save this picture!
Tjørring School / FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects, Courtesy of FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects
Courtesy of FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects

Courtesy of FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects Courtesy of FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects Courtesy of FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects Courtesy of FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects + 42

    • Landscape

      Møller & Grønborg

    • Engineers

      Moe & Brødsgaard and Tækker

    • Contractor

      Jørgen Friis Poulsen

    • Client

      Municipality of Herning
      • More Specs Less Specs
    Save this picture!
    Courtesy of FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects
    Courtesy of FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects

    Text description provided by the architects. Tjørring School and Stjernen Day Care Centre form an innovative structure that merges the school and institutions into one. The new Tjørring School and Day Care Centre provide a comprehensive provision for children: nursery, kindergarten, primary school and middle school. The building is a centre for playing and learning: not just in terms of the way the building is designed, but also very much in terms of the outdoor spaces and the surrounding countryside.

    Save this picture!
    Site Axonometric
    Site Axonometric

    Tjørring School and Stjernen Day Care Centre represent an excellent example of how successfully to merge a school, a daycare centre and the local community. The School has pupils from Year 0 to Year 6, and the Day Care Centre is an age-integrated institution with nursery, kindergarten, an after-school centre and a junior/youth club.

    Save this picture!
    Courtesy of FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects
    Courtesy of FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects
    Save this picture!
    Courtesy of FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects
    Courtesy of FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects

    In 2012, Tjørring School was awarded Herning Town Council’s Building Prize for “an innovative school and daycare complex” and, also in 2012, was nominated for the ‘Best Educational Building in the World’ award at the World Architecture Festival.

    Save this picture!
    Courtesy of FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects
    Courtesy of FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects
    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp

    Products:

    Wood Concrete

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Denmark
    Cite: "Tjørring School / FRIIS & MOLTKE Architects" 25 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885883/tjorring-school-friis-and-moltke-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »