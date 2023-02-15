Submit a Project Advertise
Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards

After two weeks of voting in our 14th edition of the Building of the Year Awards, our readers have narrowed down over 4,500 projects to just 75 finalists across 15 categories, casting over 100,000 votes. This year's awards celebrate the very best in design, innovation, and sustainability from around the globe, with the shortlist featuring an exceptional range of projects, from a house in a favela to cutting-edge cultural centers and innovative public spaces that are sure to impress. As a crowdsourced award, we are proud to say that your selections are a true reflection of the state of architecture, and this year's finalists are no exception.

The ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

Meet the Finalists


Best Applied Products

Hub of Huts / noa* network of architecture

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 7 of 76
© Alex Filz

Eagle + West (Greenpoint Landing Block D) / OMA / Jason Long

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 6 of 76
© Jason O'Rear

Convento do Beato Event Center / RISCO

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 4 of 76
© Carolina Delgado

BEEAH Headquarters / Zaha Hadid Architects

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 2 of 76
© Hufton+Crow

Alejandría Clinic / ERRE arquitectura

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 32 of 76
© David Zarzoso

Commercial Architecture

Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Kokaistudios

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 66 of 76
© Terrence Zhang

Athletes' Village Plaza / Nikken Sekkei

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 70 of 76
© Gankosha, Harunori Noda

IKEA Store / Querkraft

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 69 of 76
© Heausler

1000 Trees / Heatherwick Studio

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 25 of 76
© StudioSZ Photo

Apple Piazza Liberty / Foster + Partners

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 13 of 76
© Nigel Young

Cultural Architecture

The Niemeyer Guest House Renovation / East Architecture Studio

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 10 of 76
Courtesy of EAST Architecture Studio

Taipei Performing Arts Center / OMA

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 11 of 76
© OMA by Chris Stowers

Pingtan Book House / Condition_Lab & UAL Studio

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 23 of 76
© Sai Zhao

Bundanon Art Museum & Bridge / Kerstin Thompson Architects

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 9 of 76
© Rory Gardiner

Brazilian Pavilion Expo Dubai 2020 / MMBB Arquitetos + Ben-Avid + JPG.ARQ

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 12 of 76
© Joana França

Educational Architecture

Tokyo Institute of Technology Hisao & Hiroko Taki Plaza / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 24 of 76
© Kawasu Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

Reggio School / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 68 of 76
© José Hevia

New Urban Campus for Bocconi University / SANAA

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 67 of 76
Courtesy of Philippe Ruault

Jadgal Elementary School / Daaz Office

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 14 of 76
© Deed Studio

Columbia Business School / Diller Scofidio + Renfro + FXCollaborative

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 8 of 76
© Iwan Baan

Healthcare Architecture

ZEN Wellness SEINEI Accommodation Facility / Shigeru Ban Architects

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 20 of 76
© Hiroyuki Hirai

University Hospital in Tangier / Hajji & Elouali + Architecturestudio

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 17 of 76
© Antoine Duhamel

N1 Health Center / Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura + JC Arquitectura

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 19 of 76
© Cesar Béjar, Oscar Hernández

Isala Meppel Hospital / Vakwerk Architecten

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 15 of 76
© Egbert de Boer

Care House of the Wind Chimneys / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 16 of 76
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Hospitality Architecture

House & Restaurant / junya ishigami + associates

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 22 of 76
Courtesy of junya.ishigami+associates

DevaDhare Dining Space / Play Architecture

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 26 of 76
© Bharath Ramamrutham

Culvert Guesthouse / nendo

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 30 of 76
© Takumi Ota

% Arabica, Wide & Narrow Alley in Chengdu / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 31 of 76
© Zhi Xia

Valle San Nicolás Club House / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 3 of 76
© Rafael Gamo

Houses

Tejocote House / González Muchow Arquitectura

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 28 of 76
© Ariadna Polo

Mirai House of Arches / Sanjay Puri Architects

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 29 of 76
© Dinesh Mehta

Labri House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 27 of 76
© Hiroyuki Oki

House in Pomar do Cafezal / Coletivo LEVANTE

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 38 of 76
© Leonardo Finotti

Glass House / Sigurd Larsen

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 39 of 76
© Tobias Koenig, Michael Romstoeck

Housing

Valley Towers / MVRDV

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 36 of 76
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Terrace House / Austin Maynard Architects

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 37 of 76
© Derek Swalwell

IQON Building / BIG

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 34 of 76
© BICUBIC

Edificio Cabrera / Angas Kipa

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 35 of 76
© Manuel Reaño Reyes

272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Residential Building / Contreras Earl Architecture

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 33 of 76
© Peter Sexty

Industrial Architecture

The Plus for Vestre / BIG

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 65 of 76
© Einar Aslaksen

Quzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 64 of 76
© Jianfeng Wang

Headquarters Carmo Coffees / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 63 of 76
© Leonardo Finotti

Al Naseej Textile Factory / Leopold Banchini Architects

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 61 of 76
© Dylan Perrenoud

Agrotopia Research Center for Urban Food Production / van Bergen Kolpa architects + META architectuurbureau

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 21 of 76
© Filip Dujardin

Interior Architecture

Verde Sazón Restaurant / Estudio Well Interiorismo

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 18 of 76
© Nicolas Saieh

Stone Island Global Store / AMO

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 59 of 76
© Marco Cappelletti

Shanghai Subway Line 14 Yuyuan Station / XING DESIGN

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 60 of 76
© Shengliang Su

Bofia Restaurant / AZAZ Architects

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 57 of 76
© Mansor Alsofi

Atelier Gardens Studio 1 / MVRDV

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 58 of 76
© Stefan Korte

Offices

Morland Mixité Capitale / David Chipperfield Architects + CALQ

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 71 of 76
© Simon Menges

Hitra Office & Commercial Building / Hooba Design

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 62 of 76
© Parham Taghioff

DJI Sky City / Foster + Partners

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 54 of 76
© Fangfang Tian

CapitaSpring / BIG + Carlo Ratti Associati

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 53 of 76
© Finbarr Fallon

BEEAH Headquarters / Zaha Hadid Architects

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 5 of 76
©Hufton+Crow

Public & Landscape Architecture

One Green Mile / MVRDV

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 51 of 76
© Suleiman Merchant

Plaza de Armas Metro Station Building / Beals Lyon Arquitectos

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 52 of 76
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Music House / Colectivo C733

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 49 of 76
© Yoshihiro Koitani

Rohingya Cultural Memory Centre / Rizvi Hassan

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 50 of 76
© Rizvi Hassan

Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 47 of 76
© Ziling Wang

Religious Architecture

Aman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 45 of 76
© Maruf Raihan

Our Lady of Victoria Monastery / Localworks

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 46 of 76
© Will Boase

Señor de Tula Sanctuary / Dellekamp Schleich + AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 56 of 76
© Sandra Pereznieto

The Chamber Church / Büro Ziyu Zhuang

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 55 of 76
©Shengliang Su

San Giacomo Apostolo Church and Parish Complex / Miralles Tagliabue EMBT

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 48 of 76
© Marcela Grassi

Small Scale & Installations

Under the Same Sun Installation / Stephanie Deumer

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 40 of 76
© Lance Gerber

The Structural Field / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 41 of 76
© Runzhi Zhu

Glass House / Max Núñez

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 44 of 76
© Roland Halbe

Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 42 of 76
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Black Chapel Serpentine Pavilion 2022 / Theaster Gates

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 43 of 76
© Iwan Baan

Sports Architecture

Yoga Shala / Thumbimpressions

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 73 of 76
© Nikhil Patel

Waseda University Honjo Senior High School Gymnasium / Nikken Sekkei

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 72 of 76
© Gankosha, Harunori Noda

SoFi Stadium / HKS

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 75 of 76
© Nic Lehoux

Quzhou Sports Park / MAD Architects

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 74 of 76
© CreatAR Images

Jianshang Sports Complex / CCDI

Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards - Image 76 of 76
© Chao Zhang

You can vote for your favorite projects from now until February 23rd at 00:01 EST (read the complete rules). The winners will be announced on the morning of February 23rd, 2023.

Vote Here


Diego Hernández
Top #Tags