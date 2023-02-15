Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards

After two weeks of voting in our 14th edition of the Building of the Year Awards, our readers have narrowed down over 4,500 projects to just 75 finalists across 15 categories, casting over 100,000 votes. This year's awards celebrate the very best in design, innovation, and sustainability from around the globe, with the shortlist featuring an exceptional range of projects, from a house in a favela to cutting-edge cultural centers and innovative public spaces that are sure to impress. As a crowdsourced award, we are proud to say that your selections are a true reflection of the state of architecture, and this year's finalists are no exception.

Best Applied Products

Hub of Huts / noa* network of architecture

Eagle + West (Greenpoint Landing Block D) / OMA / Jason Long

Convento do Beato Event Center / RISCO

BEEAH Headquarters / Zaha Hadid Architects

Alejandría Clinic / ERRE arquitectura

Commercial Architecture

Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Kokaistudios

Athletes' Village Plaza / Nikken Sekkei

IKEA Store / Querkraft

1000 Trees / Heatherwick Studio

Apple Piazza Liberty / Foster + Partners

Cultural Architecture

The Niemeyer Guest House Renovation / East Architecture Studio

Taipei Performing Arts Center / OMA

Pingtan Book House / Condition_Lab & UAL Studio

Bundanon Art Museum & Bridge / Kerstin Thompson Architects

Brazilian Pavilion Expo Dubai 2020 / MMBB Arquitetos + Ben-Avid + JPG.ARQ

Educational Architecture

Tokyo Institute of Technology Hisao & Hiroko Taki Plaza / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Reggio School / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

New Urban Campus for Bocconi University / SANAA

Jadgal Elementary School / Daaz Office

Columbia Business School / Diller Scofidio + Renfro + FXCollaborative

Healthcare Architecture

ZEN Wellness SEINEI Accommodation Facility / Shigeru Ban Architects

University Hospital in Tangier / Hajji & Elouali + Architecturestudio

N1 Health Center / Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura + JC Arquitectura

Isala Meppel Hospital / Vakwerk Architecten

Care House of the Wind Chimneys / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Hospitality Architecture

House & Restaurant / junya ishigami + associates

DevaDhare Dining Space / Play Architecture

Culvert Guesthouse / nendo

% Arabica, Wide & Narrow Alley in Chengdu / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

Valle San Nicolás Club House / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Houses

Tejocote House / González Muchow Arquitectura

Mirai House of Arches / Sanjay Puri Architects

Labri House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates

House in Pomar do Cafezal / Coletivo LEVANTE

Glass House / Sigurd Larsen

Housing

Valley Towers / MVRDV

Terrace House / Austin Maynard Architects

IQON Building / BIG

Edificio Cabrera / Angas Kipa

272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Residential Building / Contreras Earl Architecture

Industrial Architecture

The Plus for Vestre / BIG

Quzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Headquarters Carmo Coffees / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

Al Naseej Textile Factory / Leopold Banchini Architects

Agrotopia Research Center for Urban Food Production / van Bergen Kolpa architects + META architectuurbureau

Interior Architecture

Verde Sazón Restaurant / Estudio Well Interiorismo

Stone Island Global Store / AMO

Shanghai Subway Line 14 Yuyuan Station / XING DESIGN

Bofia Restaurant / AZAZ Architects

Atelier Gardens Studio 1 / MVRDV

Offices

Morland Mixité Capitale / David Chipperfield Architects + CALQ

Hitra Office & Commercial Building / Hooba Design

DJI Sky City / Foster + Partners

CapitaSpring / BIG + Carlo Ratti Associati

BEEAH Headquarters / Zaha Hadid Architects

Public & Landscape Architecture

One Green Mile / MVRDV

Plaza de Armas Metro Station Building / Beals Lyon Arquitectos

Music House / Colectivo C733

Rohingya Cultural Memory Centre / Rizvi Hassan

Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA

Religious Architecture

Aman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects

Our Lady of Victoria Monastery / Localworks

Señor de Tula Sanctuary / Dellekamp Schleich + AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura

The Chamber Church / Büro Ziyu Zhuang

San Giacomo Apostolo Church and Parish Complex / Miralles Tagliabue EMBT

Small Scale & Installations

Under the Same Sun Installation / Stephanie Deumer

The Structural Field / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Glass House / Max Núñez

Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI

Black Chapel Serpentine Pavilion 2022 / Theaster Gates

Sports Architecture

Yoga Shala / Thumbimpressions

Waseda University Honjo Senior High School Gymnasium / Nikken Sekkei

SoFi Stadium / HKS

Quzhou Sports Park / MAD Architects

Jianshang Sports Complex / CCDI

You can vote for your favorite projects from now until February 23rd at 00:01 EST (read the complete rules). The winners will be announced on the morning of February 23rd, 2023.