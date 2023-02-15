Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2023 Building of the Year Awards

After two weeks of voting in our 14th edition of the Building of the Year Awards, our readers have narrowed down over 4,500 projects to just 75 finalists across 15 categories, casting over 100,000 votes. This year's awards celebrate the very best in design, innovation, and sustainability from around the globe, with the shortlist featuring an exceptional range of projects, from a house in a favela to cutting-edge cultural centers and innovative public spaces that are sure to impress. As a crowdsourced award, we are proud to say that your selections are a true reflection of the state of architecture, and this year's finalists are no exception.
The ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.
Best Applied Products
Hub of Huts / noa* network of architecture
Eagle + West (Greenpoint Landing Block D) / OMA / Jason Long
Convento do Beato Event Center / RISCO
BEEAH Headquarters / Zaha Hadid Architects
Alejandría Clinic / ERRE arquitectura
Commercial Architecture
Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Kokaistudios
Athletes' Village Plaza / Nikken Sekkei
1000 Trees / Heatherwick Studio
Apple Piazza Liberty / Foster + Partners
Cultural Architecture
The Niemeyer Guest House Renovation / East Architecture Studio
Taipei Performing Arts Center / OMA
Pingtan Book House / Condition_Lab & UAL Studio
Bundanon Art Museum & Bridge / Kerstin Thompson Architects
Brazilian Pavilion Expo Dubai 2020 / MMBB Arquitetos + Ben-Avid + JPG.ARQ
Educational Architecture
Tokyo Institute of Technology Hisao & Hiroko Taki Plaza / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Reggio School / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation
New Urban Campus for Bocconi University / SANAA
Jadgal Elementary School / Daaz Office
Columbia Business School / Diller Scofidio + Renfro + FXCollaborative
Healthcare Architecture
ZEN Wellness SEINEI Accommodation Facility / Shigeru Ban Architects
University Hospital in Tangier / Hajji & Elouali + Architecturestudio
N1 Health Center / Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura + JC Arquitectura
Isala Meppel Hospital / Vakwerk Architecten
Care House of the Wind Chimneys / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
Hospitality Architecture
House & Restaurant / junya ishigami + associates
DevaDhare Dining Space / Play Architecture
% Arabica, Wide & Narrow Alley in Chengdu / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio
Valle San Nicolás Club House / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
Houses
Tejocote House / González Muchow Arquitectura
Mirai House of Arches / Sanjay Puri Architects
Labri House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates
House in Pomar do Cafezal / Coletivo LEVANTE
Housing
Terrace House / Austin Maynard Architects
272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Residential Building / Contreras Earl Architecture
Industrial Architecture
Quzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
Headquarters Carmo Coffees / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados
Al Naseej Textile Factory / Leopold Banchini Architects
Agrotopia Research Center for Urban Food Production / van Bergen Kolpa architects + META architectuurbureau
Interior Architecture
Verde Sazón Restaurant / Estudio Well Interiorismo
Stone Island Global Store / AMO
Shanghai Subway Line 14 Yuyuan Station / XING DESIGN
Bofia Restaurant / AZAZ Architects
Atelier Gardens Studio 1 / MVRDV
Offices
Morland Mixité Capitale / David Chipperfield Architects + CALQ
Hitra Office & Commercial Building / Hooba Design
DJI Sky City / Foster + Partners
CapitaSpring / BIG + Carlo Ratti Associati
BEEAH Headquarters / Zaha Hadid Architects
Public & Landscape Architecture
Plaza de Armas Metro Station Building / Beals Lyon Arquitectos
Rohingya Cultural Memory Centre / Rizvi Hassan
Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA
Religious Architecture
Aman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects
Our Lady of Victoria Monastery / Localworks
Señor de Tula Sanctuary / Dellekamp Schleich + AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura
The Chamber Church / Büro Ziyu Zhuang
San Giacomo Apostolo Church and Parish Complex / Miralles Tagliabue EMBT
Small Scale & Installations
Under the Same Sun Installation / Stephanie Deumer
The Structural Field / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Black Chapel Serpentine Pavilion 2022 / Theaster Gates
Sports Architecture
Waseda University Honjo Senior High School Gymnasium / Nikken Sekkei
Quzhou Sports Park / MAD Architects
Jianshang Sports Complex / CCDI
You can vote for your favorite projects from now until February 23rd at 00:01 EST (read the complete rules). The winners will be announced on the morning of February 23rd, 2023.