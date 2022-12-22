Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. United States
  5. Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI

Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI

Save
Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI

Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI - Interior PhotographyCatharsis / MAMOU-MANI - Exterior PhotographyCatharsis / MAMOU-MANI - Exterior PhotographyCatharsis / MAMOU-MANI - Exterior PhotographyCatharsis / MAMOU-MANI - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Diego Hernández
Installations & Structures
Black Rock City, United States
Save this picture!
Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI - Image 7 of 26
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI - Image 9 of 26
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. Catharsis is a fractal gallery for our infinite dreams. It welcomes all arts and performances in the spirit of radical inclusion and self-expression, acting both as amphitheater on playa and a travelling museum for burners around the world. After the event, it will be re-assembled in other cities.

Save this picture!
Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI - Interior Photography
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Catharsis is a physical representation of the hyperbolic space. It is a three-dimensional representation of a geometry that could only exist in an another reality – or does it?

Save this picture!
Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI - Image 14 of 26
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

This infinite space, has seven gateways elevating to the sky and getting increasingly intricate and intimate, forming a dream-like set of galleries and performing spaces for everyone to use and place art of all kind.

Save this picture!
Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI - Exterior Photography
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Catharsis is made of a total of 60 timber modules assembled through metal hinges developed with our engineers. It has a 7-fold rotational symmetry which will help with repetition in the process of fabrication and assembly. The spaces are connected with nets for people to rest and interact above the structure itself. It also has benches for burners to park their bikes prior to experiencing the space.

Save this picture!
Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI - Exterior Photography
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI - Exterior Photography
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI - Interior Photography
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Catharsis is a fractal amphitheater offering endless possibilities to place and perform art, an open lattice encouraging interaction and placement of gifts for communities in and out playa.

Save this picture!
Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI - Exterior Photography
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Instead of fire, we will work with Drone Stories to create a digital flames and reveal catharsis’ fractal geometry in the sky.

Save this picture!
Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI - Exterior Photography
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Catharsis cannot be owned or quantified. It will re-define itself constantly throughout the event with burners placing art in the form of gifts, inspired by each other. Catharsis comes from the greek, in which tragedy’s pain would be processed by the public, an artistic form of purification. In psychoanalysis, it makes the sub-conscious conscious and turns our dream into a reality we can understand. Processing emotions and getting them out, an artistic process with a collective dimension.

Save this picture!
Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI - Exterior Photography
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Catharsis will act as portal to our dreams. As a fractal maze-like geometry at the cross section of mathematics and nature, the experience through it will never be the same twice. It will feel like a dream within a dream within a dream: A rabbit hole in which burners will get lost, whilst finding themselves again! Maybe we need dreams to understand our reality?

Save this picture!
Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI - Interior Photography
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

It currently only exists in the Metaverse of BRCvr, with thousand of avatars experiencing it throughout the covid crisis next to Galaxia. It is the Yin to the Temple’s Yang. Instead of a build piece becoming virtual, this will be a virtual piece becoming real.

Save this picture!
Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI - Interior Photography
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Burners will have an uncanny feeling of reality after flying through it digitally. We believe the piece must be freed from the metaverse and needs a physical equivalent to be whole. The process of mindfulness is making our dreams conscious!

Save this picture!
Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI - Interior Photography
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

By re-assembling the project elsewhere, our aim is to create a bridge between BRC and the communities that cannot access it.

Save this picture!
Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI - Exterior Photography
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MAMOU-MANI
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "Catharsis / MAMOU-MANI" 22 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994031/catharsis-mamou-mani> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags