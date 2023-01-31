The ArchDaily 2023 Building of the Year Awards

The 14th edition of the ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards is here and once again we reach out to you, our community, to evaluate the projects and select the winners.

This year, we have over 4,500 projects nominated across 15 different categories. From Residential, to Commercial or Public, each category showcases the very best in innovation, sustainability, design and functionality. The projects curated by our team have made a significant impact on the built environment and deserve recognition for their excellence.

As a member of our community, we would like to first invite you to take part in the selection process by casting your vote for the building that you believe deserves to be named the winner in each category.

Don't miss this opportunity to have your say in the architecture world, and help us celebrate the best and most innovative in the industry. Cast your vote today and together let's recognize the best buildings of the year.

Save this picture! Plaza of Kanagawa Institute of Technology by junya ishigami + associates. 2022 Educational Architecture Winner . Photo Courtesy of junya ishigami + associates

The Process

During the next weeks, you’ll be in charge of nominating buildings (across fifteen categories) for the shortlist, and then voting for the winners of each category. We will guide you through these stages accordingly.

During the nominating stage, each registered user of the My ArchDaily platform will have the chance to nominate one project (published for the first time between January 1st, 2022 and December 31st, 2022) per category. This stage starts on January 31st and ends on February 15th at 12:01 AM EST. After this, five projects per category will move into the finalists' stage, starting February 15th and ending on February 23rd at 12:01 AM EST. The winner will be announced during the morning (EST) on February 23rd, 2023.

Save this picture! Chapel of Sound by OPEN Architecture. 2022 Cultural Architecture Winner . Photo © Jonathan Leijonhufvud

Eligible Projects

All completed buildings published for the first time between January 1st, 2022 and December 31st, 2022 under the following categories are eligible for this award: Houses, Housing, Healthcare Architecture, Industrial Architecture, Educational Architecture, Sports Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Hospitality Architecture, Offices, Interiors Architecture, Commercial Architecture, Public & Landscape Architecture, Religious Architecture, Small Scale & Installations, and Best Applied Product. Each project is eligible in all of the first 14 categories that apply depending on the building's function, while all projects which used a product featured in our Product Catalog will be eligible for the Best Applied Product category.

By submitting their works to ArchDaily for publication, offices agree to enter this competition and to be present on the promotional material.

Authorship and copyright of each project belong to the offices and architects mentioned on each project’s page.

Save this picture! Bridge Gallery by Atelier Lai. 2022 Commercial Architecture Winner. Photo © Yilong Zhao

First Stage

Starting January 31st, 2023, registered users will be able to vote for their favorite project for each of the 15 categories included in the Awards. One vote per category.

The first stage ends on February 15th, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST.

The five projects with the most votes for each category will move on to the finalists round.

Save this picture! Ca'n Terra House by ENSAMBLE STUDIO. 2022 Houses Category Winner. Photo Courtesy of ENSAMBLE

Second Stage: Finalists

On February 15th, 2023, we will update the platform with the shortlisted projects, and registered users will be able to vote for their favorite project among the finalists.

Users can vote for one project per category.

The voting round will end on February 23rd, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST.

Save this picture! (Re)forming Duichuan Tea Yards by O-office Architects. 2022 Industrial Architecture Winner. Photo © Chao Zhang

How to Vote

Only registered users of the My ArchDaily platform can vote.

Anyone can register on the My ArchDaily platform to vote. To do so, you must follow the registration link and complete the required steps to become a registered user (or use your existing My ArchDaily account).

All registered users can vote.

To register you must use a valid email address. Votes coming from users without a valid email address will be removed.

You can only vote for one building per category in each stage.

in each stage. Offices and architects are encouraged to promote their works for voting, but no monetary or virtual gift compensation should be offered. You can use the following link: https://boty.archdaily.com/us/2023

Save this picture! Types of Spaces Installation at CONCÉNTRICO Festival by Palma + HANGHAR. 2022 Small Scale & Installations Winner. Photo © Luis Díaz Díaz

Winners

Winners of each category will be announced on ArchDaily’s home page on February 17th, 2023.

Winners of each category will receive an NFT award from ArchDaily.

The 5 finalists and the winners of each category can use the respective title for their own purposes. ArchDaily will provide promotional material.

Save this picture! Camp del Ferro Sports Center by AIA + Barceló Balanzó Arquitectes + Gustau Gili Galfetti. 2022 Sports Architecture Winner. Photo © Simón García

Timeline

The nomination process starts on January 31st and ends on February 15th, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST.

The voting round starts on February 15th and ends on February 23rd, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST.

The winners will be announced on the morning (EST) of February 23rd, 2023.

Save this picture! Ilot Queyries Apartment Building by MVRDV. 2022 Housing Category Winner. Photo © Ossip van Duivenbode

Important Notes