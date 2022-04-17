We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Churches
  Mexico
  Señor de Tula Sanctuary / Dellekamp Schleich + AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura

Señor de Tula Sanctuary / Dellekamp Schleich + AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura

Señor de Tula Sanctuary / Dellekamp Schleich + AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

© Sandra Pereznieto© Rafael Gamo© Sandra Pereznieto© Rafael Gamo+ 15

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Churches
Jojutla de Juárez, Mexico
  • Clients : Infonavit | Carlos Zedillo, Alejandra de la Mora, Javier Garciadiego, Carlos Farah + Fundación Hogares | Cristina Rubio
  • Team : Dellekamp/Schleich | Francisco Eduardo Franco Ramírez, Jose Manuel Estrada, Gustavo Hernández, Elizabeth Molina, Sana Frini, Samuele Xompero, Santiago Sitten, Mariana Víquez + AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura | Mariana Mejía, Camilo Toro, Hellen Winter
  • Structural Design : Oscar Trejo, Sergio López
  • Installations : Ubaldo Velazquez
  • Landscape Design : Taller de paisaje Entorno | Hugo Sánchez, Tonatiuh Martínez, Paulina Zarate
  • Lighting Design : Lightchitects | Carlos Hano
  • Acoustic Design : Xicotencatl Ladrón Guevara
  • Construction : Serafín Adame, Eloy Cruz, Francisco López, Alexis Garicoits Hernández, David Herrera
  • Vault Construction : Andres Flores Castañeda
  • Garden Construction : José Apolinar Ballesteros Rodríguez, Ricardo Antonio Ballesteros Amaro
  • Carpentry : Bernardo Pedro Cruz López
  • Building Supervisors : Juan Carlos Martínez, Marcelino Delgado Castrejon
  • Constructions Management : Rafael Luna, Juan Fronjosa, Ruth Cantera
  • Municipal Management : Roque González
  • Thanks : Diócesis de Cuernavaca, Obispo Ramón Castro Castro, Germán Arrieta Fuentes
  • City : Jojutla de Juárez
  • Country : Mexico
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

Text description provided by the architects. In Jojutla, Morelos, Mexico, the earthquake of September 19, 2017, left more than 2,600 homes destroyed, as most of its public infrastructure too, such as schools, plazas, and the central church. Our team was in charge of the reconstruction of the Santuario del Señor de Tula, a heritage worship center with more than five centuries of history.

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

The project is developed from a large roof made up of brick vaults, supported by a cast-in-place concrete structure. The structure is resolved from a structural arch on each side that is supported only in the corners. This solution allows the passage of air and the entry of comfortable light for ceremonies, thus avoiding the use of mechanical air conditioning systems and excessive energy consumption in artificial lighting.

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

The floor plan follows the classic typology of the cross-shaped basilica, but at the same time, it seeks to redefine it through the section. The staggering of the floor from the atrium to the altar produces a slow detachment from the outside world, allowing a relationship of privacy and seclusion to be built without losing contact with the tropical space of the gardens and nature. In this way, the space takes up the typology of the open chapel and allows the production of a threshold space, between inside and outside with undefined limits that, in its ambiguity, allow for occupation, the multiplicity of uses, and above all, the certainty of the church being a space for everyone.

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

Project location

Address:Jojutla de Juárez, Morelos, Mexico

Dellekamp Schleich
AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura
Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChurchesMexico
Cite: "Señor de Tula Sanctuary / Dellekamp Schleich + AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura" [Santuario Señor de Tula / Dellekamp Schleich + AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura] 17 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980264/senor-de-tula-sanctuary-dellekamp-schleich-plus-agenda-agencia-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884
