Señor de Tula Sanctuary / Dellekamp Schleich + AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura

+ 15

Clients : Infonavit | Carlos Zedillo, Alejandra de la Mora, Javier Garciadiego, Carlos Farah + Fundación Hogares | Cristina Rubio

Team : Dellekamp/Schleich | Francisco Eduardo Franco Ramírez, Jose Manuel Estrada, Gustavo Hernández, Elizabeth Molina, Sana Frini, Samuele Xompero, Santiago Sitten, Mariana Víquez + AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura | Mariana Mejía, Camilo Toro, Hellen Winter

Structural Design : Oscar Trejo, Sergio López

Installations : Ubaldo Velazquez

Landscape Design : Taller de paisaje Entorno | Hugo Sánchez, Tonatiuh Martínez, Paulina Zarate

Lighting Design : Lightchitects | Carlos Hano

Acoustic Design : Xicotencatl Ladrón Guevara

Construction : Serafín Adame, Eloy Cruz, Francisco López, Alexis Garicoits Hernández, David Herrera

Vault Construction : Andres Flores Castañeda

Garden Construction : José Apolinar Ballesteros Rodríguez, Ricardo Antonio Ballesteros Amaro

Carpentry : Bernardo Pedro Cruz López

Building Supervisors : Juan Carlos Martínez, Marcelino Delgado Castrejon

Constructions Management : Rafael Luna, Juan Fronjosa, Ruth Cantera

Municipal Management : Roque González

Thanks : Diócesis de Cuernavaca, Obispo Ramón Castro Castro, Germán Arrieta Fuentes

City : Jojutla de Juárez

Country : Mexico

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In Jojutla, Morelos, Mexico, the earthquake of September 19, 2017, left more than 2,600 homes destroyed, as most of its public infrastructure too, such as schools, plazas, and the central church. Our team was in charge of the reconstruction of the Santuario del Señor de Tula, a heritage worship center with more than five centuries of history.

The project is developed from a large roof made up of brick vaults, supported by a cast-in-place concrete structure. The structure is resolved from a structural arch on each side that is supported only in the corners. This solution allows the passage of air and the entry of comfortable light for ceremonies, thus avoiding the use of mechanical air conditioning systems and excessive energy consumption in artificial lighting.

The floor plan follows the classic typology of the cross-shaped basilica, but at the same time, it seeks to redefine it through the section. The staggering of the floor from the atrium to the altar produces a slow detachment from the outside world, allowing a relationship of privacy and seclusion to be built without losing contact with the tropical space of the gardens and nature. In this way, the space takes up the typology of the open chapel and allows the production of a threshold space, between inside and outside with undefined limits that, in its ambiguity, allow for occupation, the multiplicity of uses, and above all, the certainty of the church being a space for everyone.