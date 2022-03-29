We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Bofia Restaurant / AZAZ Architects

Bofia Restaurant / AZAZ Architects

Bofia Restaurant / AZAZ Architects

© Mansour Alsoufi© Mansour Alsoufi© Mansour Alsoufi© Mansour Alsoufi+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
© Mansour Alsoufi
Text description provided by the architects. Bofia_The Tiled Cloud is an updated design to the typically unapologetic, blunt, and straightforward style of the common “Bofia”, a term coined in Saudi Arabia for the local canteens famous for serving quick, local, and reasonably priced street food. The Tiled cloud is Azaz Architect’s take on finding architectural solutions and material identities for modern-day upscale Bofia.

© Mansour Alsoufi
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Mansour Alsoufi
Bofias are a well-integrated street food typology in Saudi Arabia. So famous, this cafeteria-style restaurant can be almost always nearby anywhere in the country. This has made Bofias an integral part of the local food identity. However, Bofias have been left out of the flourishment of the industry in Saudi Arabia. For Azaz Architects, Bofia_The Tiled Cloud is an architectural fantasy turned into reality.

© Mansour Alsoufi
Bofia_The Tiled Cloud is located in Riyadh within its own building with the ordinary architecture of sorts, made of simple geometry and straight lines. In contrast, the project was developed around the idea of building a floating mass that creates a smooth transition between the areas inside the space and the exterior with its sharp angles. The interior mass is imagined as a cloud that floats within the space to seamlessly separate and lift the busy back of the house from the front of house areas.

© Mansour Alsoufi
© Mansour Alsoufi
© Mansour Alsoufi
The public areas are allocated outside of the cloud and within a distance to allow visitors to appreciate the architectural geometry created. White tiles are creating the main canvas of the space contrasted with silver metallic aluminum foam. Complemented with a strike of light flying through the space to add a pop of color to the white-tiled Bofia. Through smart light programming, the design offers different story-telling to the space during daytime and nighttime. The use of white and light colors gives a sense of airiness and high natural light reflectivity. The same white tiles have a visual Interestingly, visitor and observer opinions have been evenly split on whether the design is considered minimalist or maximalist.

© Mansour Alsoufi
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Riyadh Saudi Arabia

About this office
AZAZ Architects
Restaurant, Hospitality Architecture, Interior Design, Saudi Arabia
Cite: "Bofia Restaurant / AZAZ Architects" 29 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979246/bofia-restaurant-azaz-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

