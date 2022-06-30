We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Valencia, Spain
  Architects: ERRE arquitectura
  Area: 350
  Year: 2022
  Manufacturers: Luceplan, Viccarbe, Ecoclay, FLOS
    Manufacturers: Luceplan, Viccarbe, Ecoclay, FLOS
Alejandría Clinic / ERRE arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows
© David Zarzoso

Text description provided by the architects. The project for the new Clinica Alejandria located on Calle Sorní in the heart of Valencia (Spain), transforms an old obsolete and abandoned space into a new place dedicated to health and care of people. Due to the space limitations of the previous headquarters, the Clinica Alejandria and its entire human team needed a new environment in accordance with their philosophy where they could continue to grow as professionals and be able to offer a quality service and experience to their clients.

Alejandría Clinic / ERRE arquitectura - Interior Photography, Column
© David Zarzoso
Alejandría Clinic / ERRE arquitectura - Interior Photography, Arch, Column
© David Zarzoso
Alejandría Clinic / ERRE arquitectura - Interior Photography, Lighting
© David Zarzoso

Connecting medicine and education in a single space. This new Clinic had to base its activity on two main fields: medicine and education. This condition has provided an opportunity to create a unique space in which both disciplines constantly interact, and patients can be attended with highest quality and professionalism.

Alejandría Clinic / ERRE arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Arch, Handrail
© David Zarzoso

The strategy was based on dividing and organizing the program on two levels. On the lower level are located the reception and the boxes for clients. The higher level is intended for the education of both the medical team and other interested professionals. The entrance and reception space becomes the heart of the project. A place in which the geometry, the light and the vegetation of the central patio and the warm materiality welcome you and make you move towards its interior.

Alejandría Clinic / ERRE arquitectura - Interior Photography
© David Zarzoso
Alejandría Clinic / ERRE arquitectura - Interior Photography, Arch
© David Zarzoso

Sincere materiality and curved surfaces. From the beginning, we wanted to design significant spaces creating a special atmosphere characterized by curved shapes and round surfaces such as the semi-circular arch.

Alejandría Clinic / ERRE arquitectura - Interior Photography
© David Zarzoso

The use of clay mortar in combination with walnut wood generate a sincere, close and “tactile” materiality. This "skin" of the interior spaces accompanied by a clear and simple geometry aims to create an environment where silence can be breathed, and beauty can be felt. An oasis of calmness in the centre of Valencia. Architecture and design based in the user experience. From the beginning we knew how important it is in a project of these characteristics to create a healthy environment designed from the user experience point of view.

Alejandría Clinic / ERRE arquitectura - Image 18 of 19
Floor Plan
Alejandría Clinic / ERRE arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© David Zarzoso
Alejandría Clinic / ERRE arquitectura - Image 19 of 19
Floor Plan

In this sense, one of the fundamental goals of the project has been to establish the same importance to the common spaces as to those destined for patient consultation. For this, reception and circulation spaces have been designed with proportions greater than what is strictly necessary. Comfortable and healthy places to stay in connection to natural light and vegetation that allow improving the user experience through a special atmosphere. Moreover, we have collaborated on the design of the furniture, in which, using natural wood we have tried to establish a new form of more personal and close service between the doctor and the patient without compromising their professionalism.

Alejandría Clinic / ERRE arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Arch
© David Zarzoso
Alejandría Clinic / ERRE arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door
© David Zarzoso

All this makes the new Clinica Alejandria a project that is allowing them to differentiate and position themselves as benchmarks in the dermatological clinic sector, enhancing the possibilities of alliance with other professionals and placing themselves at the forefront of medical advances.

Project location

Address: C/ de Sorní, 12, 46004 Valencia, Valencia, Spain

