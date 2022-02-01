We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Valle San Nicolás Club House / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Valle San Nicolás Club House / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Valle San Nicolás Club House / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Hospitality Architecture
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
  • President:Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas
  • Architecture Directors:Javier Sordo Madaleno de Haro, Fernando Sordo Madaleno de Haro
  • Project Leader:Boris Pena
  • Design Manager:Luis Pucheta, Santiago Letona, Alba Díaz
  • Design Team:Andrés Burguete, Ignacio Cabrera, José Mendoza, Luis de la Torre, Marco Pérez, Federico Serna
  • Engineering Coordination:Marcos Hernández
  • Engineering Team:José Eduardo Hernández
  • Media & Marketing:Rosalba Rojas, Daniela Cruz, Vanessa Gutiérrez
  • Interior Design Director:Fernanda Patiño
  • Interior Design Team:Delfina Espina, Regina Jarque
  • Structural Engineering:Metal y Madera, Alba Estructural
  • Electric Engineering:Imati
  • Systems & Special Engineering:Imati
  • Hydrosanitary Engineering:Imati
  • Lighting Consultant:Artec3
  • Audio & Video Consultant:Solutions Audio&Video
  • Landscape Consultant:Jerónimo Gabayet, Concepto Q, Entorno Taller de Paisaje
  • Construction:TUCA, Metal y Madera
  • Construction Coordination:Terraforma, GJA
  • City:Valle de Bravo
  • Country:Mexico
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Valle San Nicolás is a development on the outskirts of Valle de Bravo in the State of Mexico. It offers a privileged site for the new 370-hectare residential development, where the urban layout and every architectural element are designed in harmony with nature and with the aim of protecting the existing landscape.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Throughout the complex, spaces of relaxation and wellbeing are offered for residents, enhancing the connection with and enjoyment of the natural surroundings. These include the Clubhouse and the 800-meter waterski lake set at the lowest point on the masterplan, taking advantage of the rainwater runoff.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The natural conditions of Valle San Nicolás were explored to better understand how the two most prominent natural elements—the mountain and the lake—could converge and relate to each other through a work of architecture. This point of encounter gave rise to the Clubhouse as the main place for socializing.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Following the guiding idea of a subtle and friendly approach between architecture and nature, the Clubhouse was conceptualized in reference to a boat anchored in the lake, as if it were floating on the water.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

In volumetric terms, it is resolved by means of a circular floor plan fragmented around its radius to distribute and modulate the different areas and amenities it contains. This programmatic strategy is made visible in the voids and solids created by the internal bodies of water as they merge with the lake and the walls that rise from the bottom of the lake.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Trans Section
Trans Section

Two rings, one inner and one outer serve as open corridors to move around the building and enjoy near-360-degree-views of the landscape. However, a lower central passageway also shortens journey distances and leads directly to the main deck, with its bar and TV room, before culminating in the floating pool.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Plan
Plan
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Divided by this central passageway, the east side of the Clubhouse contains the dining area, barbecue, kitchen, and related services. The west side, meanwhile, houses the gym, spa cabins with outdoor jacuzzi, as well as changing rooms with steam room and sauna.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The construction system used for the Clubhouse is one of cross-laminated timber (CLT), with exposed beams and columns designed in short spans with a radial distribution reflecting the circular volume, and stone walls housed in wooden frames that serve to anchor the volume in the lake.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The interiors deploy natural materials that match the structural timber elements. A Kebony deck, volcanic stone, and an American red oak roof are just some of the finishes used to harmoniously reflect the surroundings.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Project location

Address:Valle de Bravo, State of Mexico, México

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
Cite: "Valle San Nicolás Club House / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos" 01 Feb 2022.

