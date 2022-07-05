We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Aman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects

Aman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects - Interior PhotographyAman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects - Interior Photography, Glass, Beam, SteelAman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects - Interior PhotographyAman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects - Exterior Photography+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mosque
Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Architects: Nakshabid Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  7789
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Maruf Raihan
  • Lead Architect : Bayejid Mahbub Khondker
  • Architectural Team : Shibaji Bagchi, Samiul Alam
  • Structural Design : Engr. Monayem Hossain
  • Interior Design : Nakshabid Architects
  • Landscape Design : Nakshabid Architects
  • City : Dhaka
  • Country : Bangladesh
Aman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects - Exterior Photography
© Maruf Raihan

Text description provided by the architects. Bengal, a warm humid delta, complex by its nature is the home of multiple cultures and religions. Throughout the course of time people of various cultural and religious background along with their own philosophies, beliefs and the unique techniques of survival came to this land and merged with the existing culture and people which resulted to a rich and diverse culture. The climate is also very much complex and unique by nature due to geographic location. Both these factors have highly governed the architecture of this region. The adaptation of new ideas and techniques have also been very unique.

Aman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Maruf Raihan
Aman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects - Image 24 of 28
Sections
Aman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects - Image 23 of 28
Plans
Aman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects - Interior Photography
© Maruf Raihan

People adapted new ideologies, new techniques, cultures and rituals and blended with the existing ones. They accepted new forms but transformed its characters. Its climate influences them to behave like such nature. Controlled daylight and provision of cross ventilation are the two very important factors that guides space layout and form attributes. Peripheral semi-outdoor spaces ensures defuse day light inside the indoor spaces reducing glare of the sun and also gives the scope to provide large openings in the facades that enables air to pass through the interior spaces. These are the essential factors, along with the influence of culture and heritage signifies the architecture of this region.

Aman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects - Interior Photography
© Maruf Raihan

Mosque- a holy place of daily prayer, itself carries a distinct characteristics and identity. The place is serene and spiritual, space that takes individual close to the divine entity, form that has its own identity and supremacy. The design process of the mosque started with the idea of embodiment of spirituality by creating calm and serene environment. A pure form is being selected as the main mass in order to adhere to simplicity and singularity, at the same time attempted to explore beyond the limitation that comes with it.

Aman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects - Interior Photography
© Maruf Raihan
Aman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maruf Raihan

Single geometric form depict the intension of being pure in design approach and formal expression. A single volume of space created by the form accommodates the prayer hall which is significant in its scale and attribute. This massive form is being supported structurally by two crisscrossed arches that helped to create the intended single volume of space without interrupting the continuity of the space. The crisscrossed formation creates the impression of an invisible dome above the prayer hall that symbolizes mosque architecture.

Aman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects - Interior Photography
© Maruf Raihan
Aman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects - Image 28 of 28
Diagram
Aman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects - Steel
© Maruf Raihan

Facades of the built form is solid, monolithic and robust that reduces noise of surrounding industries as well as the glare of the sun. Triangular patterned openings at the facades allow the sunlight to penetrate inside with more mysticism that makes the whole setting more spiritual and sublime. These triangular pattern is the replication of traditional facade detailing in a very simpler but significant form.

Aman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Column, Steel
© Maruf Raihan
Aman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects - Image 27 of 28
East elevation

The building mass is surrounded by circular semi outdoor space. This open to sky space is the source of defused light and air inside the main hall. The bottom portion of the building mass is transparent that connects the interior with surroundings. The operable glass doors allow the air to pass through the interior that keeps the space cooler and soothing. The circular semi outdoor space is surrounded by high wall to block the bustling outdoor nuances of heavy industry. The landscape around the semi outdoor is sloped gradually that merges the building mass with its surroundings. This uplifted landscape creates the essence of a sunken courtyard where the building mass rests. The courtyard helps to retain calm and sound environment within the bustling and noisy activity of the industrial premise. As a whole, the built form gives a new image or develops a new language of mosque, that is much more transformed, simple but unique, bold but at the same time merge with surroundings.

Aman Mosque / Nakshabid Architects - Exterior Photography
© Maruf Raihan

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Dhaka, Bangladesh

Nakshabid Architects
Concrete

