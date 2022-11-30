Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. China
  5. Quzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Quzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Save
Quzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Quzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior PhotographyQuzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior PhotographyQuzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior PhotographyQuzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Interior Photography, Arch, ArcadeQuzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Winery
Markam, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Quzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Jianfeng Wang

Environment. Located in Quzika, Markam County, Tibet, the mission of the project is to generate income for local Tibetans by establishing a winery that can provide cultural tourism experience to alleviate poverty through the development of local industries. The winery is located at the foot of the Dameiyong Snow Mountain, close to the Lancang River, the thousand-year-old salt fields, and the only Catholic church in Tibet. The natural environment of the site is perfect: the mountain terraces extending into the Lancang River are dotted with century-old walnut trees and century-old grape vines. In the site, the mountain streams flow by the remains of an ancient water mill.

Save this picture!
Quzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jianfeng Wang
Save this picture!
Quzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Jianfeng Wang

To construct a natural scene instead of a building. In Tibetan mountains, hide in nature and build with nature. Learn from the Tibetans as well as Nature; express respect and reverence for the mountains by hiding. Let nature be the designer, properly building a unique natural scene that is highly integrated with the site, a lively space, and a character that can only grow here and now.

Save this picture!
Quzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Jianfeng Wang
Save this picture!
Quzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Jianfeng Wang

Hidden at the foot of the snow mountain, the gravity-flow winery, with a top-down, efficient, and intensive process flow, takes advantage of the height difference of the site, achieving the earthwork balance of the project. The mountain is transformed into the winery's process space, which is embedded in terraces to adapt to natural landforms, at the same time avoiding the old trees.

Save this picture!
Quzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Jianfeng Wang
Save this picture!
Quzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Jianfeng Wang

The roof of the process space is designed as a waterscape, forming a salt field. Streams of natural spring water from the snow-capped mountains are allowed to pass through the roofs and finally merge into the Lancang River at the bottom of the valley. Different amounts of meltwater from the snow-capped mountains in different seasons form the high and low water periods, gifting the building with two kinds of scenery.

Save this picture!
Quzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Jianfeng Wang
Save this picture!
Quzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Jianfeng Wang

The public space of the winery, made up of three “rocks” scattered on the “salt field”, is decorated by walnut trees and works together with the mountain rocks to reconstruct the natural scene.

Save this picture!
Quzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade
© Jianfeng Wang
Save this picture!
Quzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Interior Photography, Chair, Arch
© Jianfeng Wang

The outer wall material is locally sourced from the existing stones on the site and becomes a continuation and extension of the original stone wall on the site. The outer stone wall significantly improves the thermal insulation performance of the brewing space and makes the wall construction economical and reasonable. Finally, the overall design creates a poetic scene: the “salt field” extends downward into the Lancang River, and an old tree stands between the riverside rocks; as the Tibetans often herd cattle here, the winery becomes a daily activity space for the villagers. With the mountain at its back and the river in the front, adapting to the terrain and extending downward, Quzica Winery becomes a link between the mountain and the river.

Save this picture!
Quzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jianfeng Wang

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Quzika, Markam, Tibet, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
Office

Materials

GlassSteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryChina
Cite: "Quzika 1865 Winery / PL-T ARCHITECTURE STUDIO" 30 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992859/quzika-1865-winery-pl-t-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Jianfeng Wang

西藏曲孜卡壹捌陆伍酒庄 / PL-T 平时建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags