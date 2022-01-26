We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  New Urban Campus for Bocconi University / SANAA

New Urban Campus for Bocconi University / SANAA

New Urban Campus for Bocconi University / SANAA

Courtesy of SANAA
Courtesy of Filippo Fortis
Courtesy of Philippe Renault
Courtesy of Filippo Fortis

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Campus, University
Milano, Italy
Courtesy of Philippe Renault
Courtesy of Philippe Renault

Text description provided by the architects. The new Urban Campus for the Bocconi University is located on a large site close to the city center of Milan, adjacent to the existing university. The project comprises several buildings, each with its own program: the teaching and administration building (a number of interconnected cells), dormitories and a recreation center. These buildings sit in a new park that is open to both the university population and the general public.

Courtesy of Philippe Renault
Courtesy of Philippe Renault
Plan - Basement
Plan - Basement
Courtesy of SANAA
Courtesy of SANAA
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Courtesy of Filippo Fortis
Courtesy of Filippo Fortis

The volumes that compose the teaching and administration building touch one another lightly, allowing for a flow of students and professors from one cell to the next. Every floor has balconies along its perimeter, screened by an undulating metal mesh that creates a porous relationship with the city.

Courtesy of Philippe Renault
Courtesy of Philippe Renault
Courtesy of Philippe Renault
Courtesy of Philippe Renault

Each volume has an interior courtyard, typical in Milanese architecture and each is designed to have its own distinct character while being part of a larger system. These are lined with porticos at ground level offering peaceful environments for socializing, studying and gathering in the open air.

Section Detail
Section Detail
Courtesy of Filippo Fortis
Courtesy of Filippo Fortis

Once inside, the architecture is permeable throughout and characterized by a sequence of columns, transparent rooms and trees.  The park presents courtyards of its own, formed by a series of porticos that shelter the garden pathways from sunshine and rain. 

Courtesy of Filippo Fortis
Courtesy of Filippo Fortis

Project location

Address: Via Roberto Sarfatti, 10, 20136 Milano MI, Italy

SANAA
Glass
Steel
Concrete

#Tags

Campus
Educational Architecture
Higher Education
University
Italy
"New Urban Campus for Bocconi University / SANAA" 26 Jan 2022. ArchDaily.

