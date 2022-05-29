Shanghai Subway Line 14 Yuyuan Station / XING DESIGN

Save this picture! light changing moment. Image © Shengliang Su

Metro Station, Interior Design • Shanghai, China Architects: XING DESIGN

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 8000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Shengliang Su

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Shanghai Jiugao Energy Conservation Technology Co.,Ltd , Shanghai Nordprofil Metal Ceiling Co.,Ltd

Lead Architect : Xiong Xing

Design Team : Xing Xiong, Mo Chen, Weiqiao Lin, Meizi Ren, Sheng Lei, Ziai Huang, Hengmo Hu, Yiyuan Lynn, Zina Li, Yimeng Tang, Xueyin Lu, Qingying Chi, Wenxuan Huang

Client : Shanghai Metro

Collaborator : Shanghai Tunnel Engineering & Rail Transit Design and Research Institute, Tongji Interior Design Engineering Co. Ltd., ToMaster

City : Shanghai

Country : China

Save this picture! creating a western arcade and an eastern eave at the same time. Image © Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. Yuyuan Station on Shanghai Metro Line 14 is located in the heart of the city, adjacent to the ChenghuangMiao (City God Temple) and the Bund. This area is a cultural landmark in Shanghai, which combines the East and West, historical and contemporary styles. Yuyuan Station serves not only as an important node for public transportation in the city but also as a gateway to this area and a starting point for tours.

Save this picture! curved forms with oriental charm. Image © Shengliang Su

As the deepest subway station in Shanghai, the civil conditions such as walls, columns, and floor layers cannot be changed, which brings challenges to the interior design. Moreover, the cultural elements in the station area are rich, then how design responds to the site elements is a proposition that cannot be avoided.

Save this picture! presenting Chinese ink painting effect. Image © Shengliang Su

Save this picture! the cut aluminum plate is bent and then spliced by anchor bolts to keep it smooth. Image © Shengliang Su

The curved water-wave ceiling visualizes the illusion of the Huangpu River above this metro line. These "waves" lap onto the columns, creating a rhythmic pulsation. --If the subway is compared to the arteries of the city of Shanghai, then at Yuyuan, the deepest station, it is as if you can feel the pulse of the city.

Save this picture! preset ink lighting effect. Image © Shengliang Su

Save this picture! the basic geometirc form eave. Image © Shengliang Su

These "waves" lap onto the columns, creating a rhythmic pulsation and an arcade. The curvature of the "wave tip" is extracted from the Chinese eaves of the City God Temple. It subtly and implicitly echoes multiple cultural elements of the site.

Save this picture! station level ceiling water waves remain pure white permanently. Image © Shengliang Su

The plan of the Yuyuan station is shaped to accommodate the track splitting and merging, and the distribution of ceiling pipes in the station hall is not homogeneous either. Therefore, the curved units cannot be simply repeated. Parametric design technology is adapted to generate forms and optimize the number of non-standard units on the basis of fitting to changes, in order to control the cost of mass production and installation.

Save this picture! the central axis of the station hall is curved and each span of columns is slightly different. Image © Shengliang Su

Save this picture! preset water wave mode. Image © Shengliang Su

The water wave ceiling is made of tens of thousands of aluminum panels, cut, bent, and spliced. The ceiling system is combined with lighting to form a large three-dimensional LED canopy that can present a variety of light effects. It is able to present different lighting performances, according to different holiday events, Such as a China-Red for the National Day and the Spring Festival, Pink and flower petals for Valentine’s Day.

Save this picture! ceiling as a three dimensional LED canopy can present more diverse light effects. Image © Shengliang Su

While architectural spaces can be given a soul by the sun's light, Yuyuan Station's underground space relies entirely on the flow of light from the ceiling. This LED canopy can be opened to the public for submission so that everyone can participate in shaping the spatial light and color of the Yuyuan Garden Station. We also hope that Yuyuan Station will become such a canvas, where the public will continuously participate and infill various, colorful souls into it.