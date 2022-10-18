Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Mexico
  5. Music House / Colectivo C733

Music House / Colectivo C733

Save
Music House / Colectivo C733

Music House / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography, FacadeMusic House / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography, BeamMusic House / Colectivo C733 - Interior Photography, BeamMusic House / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography+ 29

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Community Center, Cultural Center
Nacajuca, Mexico
  • Architects: Colectivo C733 Team
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1325
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yoshihiro Koitani
  • Colectivo C733 Team : Gabriela Carrillo, Eric Valdez, Israel Espín, José Amozurrutia, Carlos Facio
  • Design Team : Álvaro Martínez, Fernando Venado, Eduardo Palomino
  • Executive Architects : Leticia Sánchez, Victor Arriata
  • Structure : LABG (Eric Valdez), GIEE, GECCO Ingeniería
  • Mechanical And Electrical Engineer : Enrique Zenón
  • Landscape Design Architect : Taller de Paisaje Hugo Sánchez
  • Consultants : Carlos Hano, Laurent Herbiet
  • Contractor : Francisco Tripp, Grupo Plarciac
  • Client : SEDATU, Municipio de Nacajuca
  • City : Nacajuca
  • Country : Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Music House / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Yoshihiro Koitani

Text description provided by the architects. Music and festivities play a fundamental role in Nacajuca´s daily life, both in the Mesoamerican-rooted pochó dance and in contemporary manifestations.

Save this picture!
Music House / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography
© Yoshihiro Koitani
Save this picture!
Music House / Colectivo C733 - Interior Photography, Beam
© Yoshihiro Koitani
Save this picture!
Music House / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Yoshihiro Koitani

The new Community Center reuses the foundations of the pre-existed building and provides space for social gatherings, with an open floor plan of 32x24 meters, and a core of services with cellars, restrooms, and a kitchen for special events, the upper floor works as a mezzanine for workshops or as a stage for local musicians.

Save this picture!
Music House / Colectivo C733 - Image 18 of 29
Croquis
Save this picture!
Music House / Colectivo C733 - Image 17 of 29
Croquis

Mirroring the Community Center, conformed by a public boulevard between both buildings, the new music school faces a polluted creek. The walls are aligned to the rhythm of the pre-existing structure of the Community Center in such a way that when all its doors are opened it is possible to look through the entire complex in a cross direction. The Music School is made up of eight classrooms, a cafeteria, restrooms, and management offices, thanks to the slope of its roof, each of these spaces has double height and an upper terrace from where you can observe the treetops. The complex is the first building in Nacajuca that discharges clean water into the rivers, through a system that culminates in a series of treatment wetlands. Our intention is to demonstrate how another approach to the river is possible.

Save this picture!
Music House / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Yoshihiro Koitani
Save this picture!
Music House / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Yoshihiro Koitani

Wide, well-ventilated spaces were built with local coconut wood, partitions, and clay tiles to provide warmth, natural freshness, and good acoustics.

Save this picture!
Music House / Colectivo C733 - Interior Photography, Beam
© Yoshihiro Koitani
Save this picture!
Music House / Colectivo C733 - Image 23 of 29
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Music House / Colectivo C733 - Image 29 of 29
Facade section
Save this picture!
Music House / Colectivo C733 - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel
© Yoshihiro Koitani

The project provides a space for the social gatherings of local people, with warm materials and natural freshness through cross ventilation. For musicians, spacious, isolated, and equipped classrooms. It is a project of SEDATU (Secretaría de Desarrollo Agrario Territorial y Urbano), of the Federal Government, as part of the PMU (Programa de Mejoramiento Urbano) to attend to highly vulnerable areas in the country. 

Save this picture!
Music House / Colectivo C733 - Interior Photography, Beam
© Yoshihiro Koitani

It´s fundamental that the projects pay homage to the place where they belong, especially if it has the opportunity to highlight what already exists.

Save this picture!
Music House / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography
© Yoshihiro Koitani

The rainwater is captured, collected, and filtered, for use in the restrooms, after that, it passes through a system of biodigesters and biofilters through wetlands, before returning to the river. In addition to water treatment, the coconut wood for this site is highly sustainable, since it is an abundant and renewable resource. During its life, it captures a vast amount of CO2. Its production and transfer generate a minimum carbon footprint compared to other materials. The materials are used to recognize the advantage of implementing local resources and encourage handicraft production and the local workforce.

Save this picture!
Music House / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Gregorio Méndez Magaña, Centro, 86220 Nacajuca, Tab., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Colectivo C733
Office

Materials

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerCultural CenterMexico
Cite: "Music House / Colectivo C733" [Casa de música / Colectivo C733] 18 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990690/music-house-colectivo-c733> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags