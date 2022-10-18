Music House / Colectivo C733

+ 29

Colectivo C733 Team : Gabriela Carrillo, Eric Valdez, Israel Espín, José Amozurrutia, Carlos Facio

Design Team : Álvaro Martínez, Fernando Venado, Eduardo Palomino

Executive Architects : Leticia Sánchez, Victor Arriata

Structure : LABG (Eric Valdez), GIEE, GECCO Ingeniería

Mechanical And Electrical Engineer : Enrique Zenón

Landscape Design Architect : Taller de Paisaje Hugo Sánchez

Consultants : Carlos Hano, Laurent Herbiet

Contractor : Francisco Tripp, Grupo Plarciac

Client : SEDATU, Municipio de Nacajuca

City : Nacajuca

Country : Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Music and festivities play a fundamental role in Nacajuca´s daily life, both in the Mesoamerican-rooted pochó dance and in contemporary manifestations.

The new Community Center reuses the foundations of the pre-existed building and provides space for social gatherings, with an open floor plan of 32x24 meters, and a core of services with cellars, restrooms, and a kitchen for special events, the upper floor works as a mezzanine for workshops or as a stage for local musicians.

Mirroring the Community Center, conformed by a public boulevard between both buildings, the new music school faces a polluted creek. The walls are aligned to the rhythm of the pre-existing structure of the Community Center in such a way that when all its doors are opened it is possible to look through the entire complex in a cross direction. The Music School is made up of eight classrooms, a cafeteria, restrooms, and management offices, thanks to the slope of its roof, each of these spaces has double height and an upper terrace from where you can observe the treetops. The complex is the first building in Nacajuca that discharges clean water into the rivers, through a system that culminates in a series of treatment wetlands. Our intention is to demonstrate how another approach to the river is possible.

Wide, well-ventilated spaces were built with local coconut wood, partitions, and clay tiles to provide warmth, natural freshness, and good acoustics.

The project provides a space for the social gatherings of local people, with warm materials and natural freshness through cross ventilation. For musicians, spacious, isolated, and equipped classrooms. It is a project of SEDATU (Secretaría de Desarrollo Agrario Territorial y Urbano), of the Federal Government, as part of the PMU (Programa de Mejoramiento Urbano) to attend to highly vulnerable areas in the country.

It´s fundamental that the projects pay homage to the place where they belong, especially if it has the opportunity to highlight what already exists.

The rainwater is captured, collected, and filtered, for use in the restrooms, after that, it passes through a system of biodigesters and biofilters through wetlands, before returning to the river. In addition to water treatment, the coconut wood for this site is highly sustainable, since it is an abundant and renewable resource. During its life, it captures a vast amount of CO2. Its production and transfer generate a minimum carbon footprint compared to other materials. The materials are used to recognize the advantage of implementing local resources and encourage handicraft production and the local workforce.