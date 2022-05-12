ZEN Wellness SEINEI Accommodation Facility / Shigeru Ban Architects

+ 8

The text was written by the project curator with reference to the architect's notes. The ZEN Wellness SEINEI is one of Shigeru Ban Architect's most recent completed works that highlight and explores the use of timber in architecture. Set atop a ridge, the structure boasts expansive views of the Awaji island greenery.

The resulting space is a unique accommodation facility meant to house zazen (sitting meditation) practices amongst other adjacent functions. In fact, the design is reflective of many of the requirements and ideals of the meditative practice. Besides its remote location which would allow for a calm environment, the layout conveys an extensive and elongated space (up to 90 meters in length) which can be suggestive of the stretching of time in which one is immersed in their thoughts.

The idea of balance can also be noted as the large, yet seemingly light center is half-suspended on two main steel base columns. Along with natural and raw materials use, and the rhythmic effect of the wood window frame, columns, and beams, the ZEN Wellness SEINEI is a harmonious set for personal reflection.