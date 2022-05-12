We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. ZEN Wellness SEINEI Accommodation Facility / Shigeru Ban Architects

ZEN Wellness SEINEI Accommodation Facility / Shigeru Ban Architects

Save this project
ZEN Wellness SEINEI Accommodation Facility / Shigeru Ban Architects

© Hiroyuki Hirai© Hiroyuki Hirai© Hiroyuki Hirai© Hiroyuki Hirai+ 8

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Visitor Center, Wellbeing
Awaji, Hyogo, Japan, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

The text was written by the project curator with reference to the architect's notes. The ZEN Wellness SEINEI is one of Shigeru Ban Architect's most recent completed works that highlight and explores the use of timber in architecture. Set atop a ridge, the structure boasts expansive views of the Awaji island greenery.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

The resulting space is a unique accommodation facility meant to house zazen (sitting meditation) practices amongst other adjacent functions. In fact, the design is reflective of many of the requirements and ideals of the meditative practice. Besides its remote location which would allow for a calm environment, the layout conveys an extensive and elongated space (up to 90 meters in length) which can be suggestive of the stretching of time in which one is immersed in their thoughts. 

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

The idea of balance can also be noted as the large, yet seemingly light center is half-suspended on two main steel base columns. Along with natural and raw materials use, and the rhythmic effect of the wood window frame, columns, and beams, the ZEN Wellness SEINEI is a harmonious set for personal reflection. 

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Awaji, Hyogo, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Shigeru Ban Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality Architecturevisitor centerCultural ArchitectureLearningHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingJapan
Cite: "ZEN Wellness SEINEI Accommodation Facility / Shigeru Ban Architects" 12 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981757/zen-wellness-seinei-accommodation-facility-shigeru-ban-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream