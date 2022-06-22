We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. China
  5. Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA

Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA

Save this project
Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA

Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA - Exterior PhotographyQuarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA - Interior Photography, Stairs, WindowsQuarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA - Interior Photography, BeamQuarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA - Interior Photography, Stairs+ 43

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Landscape Architecture
Lishui, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA - Exterior Photography
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA - Exterior Photography
© Ziling Wang

Text description provided by the architects. Only a few meters from Quarry No. 9, one finds the entrance to Quarry No. 8, which houses a location for reading and studying that is distributed over various platforms in the interior. The space extends about 50 meters into the mountain and reaches a height of nearly 40 meters. This cave, too, was created as a result of stones being quarried by hand from the top down. The lateral terraces are evidence of faulty rock, which is why the quarrying of blocks was abandoned and a random interior topography was created.

Save this picture!
Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA - Interior Photography, Arch, Beam
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA - Interior Photography
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA - Interior Photography
© Ziling Wang

Nearby this quarry is a place where scholars met in historical times to debate their ideas. The Tang Dynasty poet Han Yu spoke of how the path through the Mountain of Knowledge (Shushan) is only made possible through diligence. With its cultural connotation, this space is thus the most important one in the group, since, here, a cultural and educational ideal that every schoolchild in China immediately recognizes is inscribed in the found situation.

Save this picture!
Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Brick, Arch
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Ziling Wang

The lateral stone terraces in the interior develop over five levels up to a height of 12 meters, which can only be climbed with a certain amount of effort. Positioned on these platforms, which are accessible by stairs, are shelves of books and places for studying, where visitors can immerse themselves in the world of stone inscriptions and calligraphy. Like the proverbial mountain of knowledge, the galleries that must be climbed on the way to the top-level pile up in front of the visitor. From there, a 27-meter-long tunnel leads to Quarry No. 2.

Save this picture!
Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA - Interior Photography, Facade
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA - Interior Photography, Stairs, Brick, Facade, Handrail
© Ziling Wang

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Xiandu Street, Jinyun County, Lishui City, Zhejiang Province, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DnA
Office

Products

WoodSteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA" 22 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983629/quarry-no-8-book-mountain-dna> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Ziling Wang

8 号石窟 / DnA

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream