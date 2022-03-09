DevaDhare Dining Space / Play Architecture

+ 16

Principal Architect : Senthil Kumar Doss

Design Team : Senthil Kumar Doss, Periyasamy P S, Shivani Saran S K, Harish Thirugnanam, RalbinVeniel, Nila Bharathi

Clients : Sentinel Adventures

Partners : Satish Babu, Rupendra Rao, Harish Babu, Ramesh, Krupa Satish Babu, Rathana Rupendra Rao

Project Coordinators : VijuAntony, Pathrik AK, Shambu Murthy, Krupa Satish Babu

Lighting Design : Lighting Spaces, Anusha Muthusubramanian

Landscape Designers : Nivedita Manjunath, Satish Babu

Timbrel Vault Research Platform : Play Architecture, CARE School of Architecture, Utsav Mathur

Structural Design : Play Architecture

Foundation Consultants : ISA Studios

Construction Company : ASB & Co.

Lighting Company : GOJIS Lifestyle Pvt Lt

City : Agani

Country : India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Within a deep valley, a calm lake, fed by constant rain, develops into a dazzling stream. At Sakleshpur, Karnataka, a site abutting this lake, surrounded by mesmerizing vegetation and fauna, provides an immersive experience in the real world. A calm environment for a vaulting performance, where one might dine and drink in peace.

On a 10-acre site, an organically evolved house stay has expanded into a resort, which required a dining room above an existing stream. This dining space, which can seat up to 50 people, is a square deck with a floating canopy that covers two-thirds of the floor surface. On the west, an open deck views the lake, while on the north and east, a rear deck connects the structure to the existing facilities. A unique, casual environment for exploration and contact with nature exists beneath the deck.

Two separate structural solutions were identified, each of which relieved the base floor plate from the roof, making each system more efficient and cost-effective. A deck slab made of 32 mm thick locally available granite is supported by a forest of thin recycled steel columns that blend in with the existing trees. A 150 mm thick doubly curved Timbrel vault roof (no reinforcing steel) in 5 layers of 15 mm thick ribbed clay tiles, spanning 16.5 m, springs independently from four corners over RCC pedestals, negating difficult terrain and creating a sense of floatation, allowing a column-free interior layout and flexibility in furniture arrangements. The vault's simple steel formwork is recycled into tables, railings, and other structural elements.

This catenary-based doubly curved thin-tile vault in axial compression was built in collaboration with the locals and represents the ideas of "resistance through form." This dining environment, inspired by nature's geometry and forces, smoothly connects the interior to the outdoors, eventually merging and becoming one with it.