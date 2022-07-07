Mirai House of Arches / Sanjay Puri Architects

+ 29

Houses • Bhilwara, India Architects: Sanjay Puri Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 920 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Dinesh Mehta

Lead Architects : Sanjay Puri , Nina Puri

Text description provided by the architects. Designed on a small corner plot of 622 sqm within a residential villa layout, Mirai is a contextual house in response to the hot desert climate of Rajasthan, India. Based on the location, the southern & eastern sides have minimum open space with adjacent villas on those sides to be built in the future. The northern and western sides fronting a road junction have more open spaces with garden areas & existing trees.

Planned for a family with 3 generations living together, the house has 3 levels with 4 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, a gym, and a study. Sectionally the heights within are varied with an interesting play of volumes in each part of the house, bedrooms of a single volume, dining area of a double volume & a living area of an intermediate 1.5 level volume. A curvilinear punctuated envelope surrounds the house creating interstitial semi-open spaces all along the perimeter with deeper recesses on the garden-facing sides. This envelope reduces the heat gain substantially whilst providing sheltered open spaces around the house to each room.

Designed to mitigate heat gain in response to the hot avid climate of its location, this envelope keeps the entire house cool in the hot summer months with temperatures in excess of 40°C for 8 months of the year. This sculptural house is contextual to its surroundings, the climate & the owner's needs creating an interesting play of volumes, open enclosed & semi-enclosed spaces at every level.

The design creates energy-efficient spaces with reduced heat gain & indirect natural light in each part of the house. Built of locally sourced bricks, sandstone & lime plaster with local craftsmen & contract labor from the immediate vicinity, water recycling, rainwater harvesting & solar panels for energy generation. The house is built sustainably & is climate responsive.