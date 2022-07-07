We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Mirai House of Arches / Sanjay Puri Architects

Mirai House of Arches / Sanjay Puri Architects

Mirai House of Arches / Sanjay Puri Architects

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bhilwara, India
  Architects: Sanjay Puri Architects
  Area: 920
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Dinesh Mehta
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Gessi, Siematic, Burberry Grey Marble, Flex Stone, Ledos, Modular Kitchen, Olie Living, Suco, The Wicker Story
  Lead Architects: Sanjay Puri, Nina Puri
Mirai House of Arches / Sanjay Puri Architects - Exterior Photography
© Dinesh Mehta

Text description provided by the architects. Designed on a small corner plot of 622 sqm within a residential villa layout, Mirai is a contextual house in response to the hot desert climate of Rajasthan, India. Based on the location, the southern & eastern sides have minimum open space with adjacent villas on those sides to be built in the future. The northern and western sides fronting a road junction have more open spaces with garden areas & existing trees.

Mirai House of Arches / Sanjay Puri Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Dinesh Mehta
Mirai House of Arches / Sanjay Puri Architects - Image 24 of 29
Plan - 1st Floor
Mirai House of Arches / Sanjay Puri Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick, Facade, Windows, Arch
© Dinesh Mehta
Mirai House of Arches / Sanjay Puri Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Door, Arch, Handrail
© Dinesh Mehta

Planned for a family with 3 generations living together, the house has 3 levels with 4 bedrooms,         2 living rooms, a gym, and a study. Sectionally the heights within are varied with an interesting play of volumes in each part of the house, bedrooms of a single volume, dining area of a double volume & a living area of an intermediate 1.5 level volume. A curvilinear punctuated envelope surrounds the house creating interstitial semi-open spaces all along the perimeter with deeper recesses on the garden-facing sides. This envelope reduces the heat gain substantially whilst providing sheltered open spaces around the house to each room.

Mirai House of Arches / Sanjay Puri Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Dinesh Mehta
Mirai House of Arches / Sanjay Puri Architects - Image 28 of 29
Section
Mirai House of Arches / Sanjay Puri Architects - Interior Photography
© Dinesh Mehta

Designed to mitigate heat gain in response to the hot avid climate of its location, this envelope keeps the entire house cool in the hot summer months with temperatures in excess of 40°C for 8 months of the year. This sculptural house is contextual to its surroundings, the climate & the owner's needs creating an interesting play of volumes, open enclosed & semi-enclosed spaces at every level.

Mirai House of Arches / Sanjay Puri Architects - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade
© Dinesh Mehta

The design creates energy-efficient spaces with reduced heat gain & indirect natural light in each part of the house. Built of locally sourced bricks, sandstone & lime plaster with local craftsmen & contract labor from the immediate vicinity, water recycling, rainwater harvesting & solar panels for energy generation. The house is built sustainably & is climate responsive.

Mirai House of Arches / Sanjay Puri Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arch
© Dinesh Mehta

Sanjay Puri Architects
