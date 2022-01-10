We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Tokyo Institute of Technology Hisao & Hiroko Taki Plaza / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Tokyo Institute of Technology Hisao & Hiroko Taki Plaza / Kengo Kuma & Associates

© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Campus, Institute
Tokyo, Japan
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
Text description provided by the architects. Located at the entrance of the Tokyo Institute of Technology, we designed a “platform” to house student activity. To maintain a clear vista of the clocktower, a prominent landmark for the campus, most of the building sits underground. Above ground, the building takes on a lush mound-like form, seamlessly integrating with the surrounding landscape.

© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
Diagram - Detail
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
Section Detail
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
The “roof” which is composed of stepped greenery and bleachers, resonates with the green slanted wall of the adjacent library, collectively creating a green valley. The green valley serves as a new green space to invite life and activity for the students.

© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
The line between the interior space and exterior landscape is blurred by continuing the stepped landscape into the building. This allows activities such as co-learning and joint workshops to be held simultaneously on different levels. The space flows ambiguously without clear spatial divisions, stimulating the senses of the users both visually and physically. 

© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
Diagram
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
In order to consider many complex site conditions, we first determined the overall sectional profile of the roof, followed by the strip-like steps of the bleachers fanning out. This resulted in a roof silhouette that resembles the landscape of a river delta that spills into the campus. By exposing the twisted structure that supports the roof, the interior space yields a certain fluidity. Two architectural landscapes were created, the exterior and interior landscapes, relating to each other in a resonating harmony. 

© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
Project gallery

Project location

Address:2-chōme-12-1 Ōokayama, Meguro City, Tokyo 152-8550, Japan

About this office
Kengo Kuma & Associates
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureCampusEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationInstituteJapan
Cite: "Tokyo Institute of Technology Hisao & Hiroko Taki Plaza / Kengo Kuma & Associates" 10 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974738/tokyo-institute-of-technology-hisao-and-hiroko-taki-plaza-kengo-kuma-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

