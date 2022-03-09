We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Peru
  5. Edificio Cabrera / Angas Kipa

Edificio Cabrera / Angas Kipa

Save this project
Edificio Cabrera / Angas Kipa
Save this picture!
© Manuel Reaño Reyes
© Manuel Reaño Reyes

© Manuel Reaño Reyes© Manuel Reaño Reyes© Manuel Reaño Reyes© Manuel Reaño Reyes+ 32

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Mixed Use Architecture
Chiclayo, Peru
  • Architects: Angas Kipa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  330
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Lead Architects : José Luis Perleche Amaya, Iván Guerrero Ramírez, Raúl Gálvez Tirado, José Algeciras Rodríguez
  • Proyecto Y Visualizaciones : Juan Diego Santa Cruz Mendoza, Rogger David Montenegro Morocho, Diana Coronel Salazar
  • Scale Model : Bany Gabriel López Olea, Diana Coronel Salazar
  • Project Management : Ximena Amorós Seclén, Germán Vásquez Borja
  • Structural Calculations : Mario Martínez Fiestas
  • Electrical Installations : Francisco Javier Muro Bautista, José Hugo Fiestas Chávez
  • Instalaciones Sanitarias : Carmen Teresa Meza Camacho
  • City : Chiclayo
  • Country : Peru
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Manuel Reaño Reyes
© Manuel Reaño Reyes

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in the historic center of Chiclayo. It is located on a lot between party walls, 4 meters wide by 27 meters long on average, with access from one street. Nothing could be preserved of the existing adobe construction, which was in a dilapidated state. The tall buildings on each side urged for its demolition and for a new building on the lot.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Reaño Reyes
© Manuel Reaño Reyes
Save this picture!
© Manuel Reaño Reyes
© Manuel Reaño Reyes

The clients presented us with a building that could be adapted to different uses interchangeable over time. More than a program, we had to organize a spatial system that left space for the possibility of multiple alternatives: like an open-source code with free spatial redistribution that maintains the integrity and functioning of the building.

Save this picture!
maqueta
maqueta

The north-south orientation of the lot and the narrowness of the access street made it very difficult for the building to have good solar capture through the street facade. This condition added to the difficulties in achieving privacy on the first floor, led us to move the building away from the street, creating access courtyards that would also filter light and air, creating a transition space between the street and the building, between the exterior and interior climate. A sequence of practical courtyards that capture the sunlight in winter and ventilate the building in summer. In this way, pedestrian access from the street is solved.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Reaño Reyes
© Manuel Reaño Reyes
Save this picture!
© Manuel Reaño Reyes
© Manuel Reaño Reyes

The qualities of privacy, light, space and thermal comfort of the entrance spaces allow the building to be used and perceived from end to end, without hidden or residual spaces. These bioclimatic spaces become the first step in a succession of spaces that run from a street to the back, offering a wide variety of explicitly differentiated conditions, characteristics and properties.

Save this picture!
Axo
Axo

The sequence of spaces tries to create a certain ambiguity about what is interior and what is exterior, but at the same time, the exterior spaces are intentionally differentiated by intensifying the vegetation and with the uncoated ceramics which, with their more material and natural presence, manage to create less domesticated built landscapes on a lot with no views. The organization of this chain of spaces is strongly related to the structural system of the building, for this reason, a reinforced concrete wall system that materially reinforces the typology is used. The walls embrace all the spaces and limit the size and proportion of the openings between spaces so that the structure radically conditions the experience of the building.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Reaño Reyes
© Manuel Reaño Reyes
Save this picture!
© Manuel Reaño Reyes
© Manuel Reaño Reyes

The materiality of ceramics, the textures of the building, the thickness of the walls, the ability to self-regulate the humidity and the thermal inertia are experiences that accompany each space. The space is the structure and the structure configures the space.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Reaño Reyes
© Manuel Reaño Reyes
Save this picture!
Plantas superiores
Plantas superiores
Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

A new expressiveness is achieved with the different rhythms and textures. The organization of the materials and the spaces aims to prioritize an optimal passive behavior of the building, starting with the courtyards that guarantee thermal stability, the perforated sheet metal facade and the vegetation, as well as the brick dividing walls.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Reaño Reyes
© Manuel Reaño Reyes

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Francisco Cabrera 430, Chiclayo 14001, Peru

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Angas Kipa
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitecturePeru
Cite: "Edificio Cabrera / Angas Kipa" [Edificio Cabrera / Angas Kipa] 09 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977729/edificio-cabrera-angas-kipa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream