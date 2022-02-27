We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Headquarters Carmo Coffees / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

Headquarters Carmo Coffees / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

Save this project
Headquarters Carmo Coffees / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

© Txai Ilg© Leonardo Finotti© Txai Ilg© Leonardo Finotti+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Industrial Architecture, Institutional Buildings, Commercial Architecture
Três Corações, Brazil
  • Architects : Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  11511
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Art Versátil, Miaki, Prodomo, Vidraçaria Bom Pastor
  • Lead Architect : Gustavo Penna
  • Architects : Gustavo Penna, Norberto Bambozzi, Laura Penna, Letícia Carneiro, Oded Stahl, Caio Vieira, Alice Leite Flores, Fernanda Tolentino, Henrique Neves, Bárbara Novais, Ada Penna, Larissa Freire, Gabriel de Souza, Larissa Freire, Sávio de Oliveira, Felipe Franco, Mariana Carvalho, Rafaela Rennó, Manoel Belisario, Raquel de Resende, Eduardo Magalhäes, Julia Lins
  • Interns : André Silva, Bernardo Alves, Lucas Moreira, Gustavo Monteiro, João Prado
  • Interior Project : GPA&A
  • Lighting Project : Acropoluz
  • Electric Project : TecServ
  • Structural Project : MR Construtora
  • Building : MR Construtora
  • Diretor : Diretor
  • Visual Identity : GSB2
  • Marketing : Diana Penna
  • City : Três Corações
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. Arriving here in the mid-18th century, coffee became the main product of the Brazilian economy. The search for the ideal growing region extended throughout the country and made Minas Gerais the main producing region. In this trend, Carmo Coffees has worked with the premise that quality comes from our respect and care for the entire production chain. The most important tool to achieve this is the right placement to mark the product’s presence and make it become a symbol.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Located in a strategic area, the place demands a remarkable shape. Hence this inward-looking shape, open at the top like a skylight, an entrance for sunlight during the day and, at night, the expression of inner light. 

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The resulting atmosphere is necessarily solemn, because it is perhaps the only moment when these qualities will be brought together in order to demonstrate the significance of this attitude of affirmation of the quality of our coffee.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

We enter through a portal made of a perforated plate of beans from the harvest. In the foreground, on the floor, there is the map of the producing region. On the right side, the coffee is presented as a precious commodity in its various stages of processing. Above this, on the jute-covered wall, are the names of the farms, the producers, our heroes. In the background, the sublimated translucent coffee bean is the most symbolic expression of this ritualistic environment.

Save this picture!
Planta Térreo - Geral
Planta Térreo - Geral
Save this picture!
Planta Térreo - Ampliação
Planta Térreo - Ampliação

From there, we go up and walk in the shade of a museum-like tunnel: the experience of a path that tells the story and leads to the big warehouse, seen from above. Just below, in the micro-lot area, we can pause and contemplate the coffee processing. 

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The light control, the images, and the colors throughout the warehouse enhance that atmosphere. On the second floor, the administrative area is developed around a large open patio, bringing light and relaxation to the environment.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Três Corações, Minas Gerais, 37410-000, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureOfficesInstitutional buildingsCommercial ArchitectureBrazil
Cite: "Headquarters Carmo Coffees / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados" [Sede Carmo Coffees / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados] 27 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977346/headquarters-carmo-coffees-gustavo-penna-arquiteto-e-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream