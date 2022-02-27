Headquarters Carmo Coffees / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

+ 18

Architects : Gustavo Penna, Norberto Bambozzi, Laura Penna, Letícia Carneiro, Oded Stahl, Caio Vieira, Alice Leite Flores, Fernanda Tolentino, Henrique Neves, Bárbara Novais, Ada Penna, Larissa Freire, Gabriel de Souza, Larissa Freire, Sávio de Oliveira, Felipe Franco, Mariana Carvalho, Rafaela Rennó, Manoel Belisario, Raquel de Resende, Eduardo Magalhäes, Julia Lins

Interns : André Silva, Bernardo Alves, Lucas Moreira, Gustavo Monteiro, João Prado

Interior Project : GPA&A

Lighting Project : Acropoluz

Electric Project : TecServ

Structural Project : MR Construtora

Building : MR Construtora



Visual Identity : GSB2

Marketing : Diana Penna

City : Três Corações

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Arriving here in the mid-18th century, coffee became the main product of the Brazilian economy. The search for the ideal growing region extended throughout the country and made Minas Gerais the main producing region. In this trend, Carmo Coffees has worked with the premise that quality comes from our respect and care for the entire production chain. The most important tool to achieve this is the right placement to mark the product’s presence and make it become a symbol.

Located in a strategic area, the place demands a remarkable shape. Hence this inward-looking shape, open at the top like a skylight, an entrance for sunlight during the day and, at night, the expression of inner light.

The resulting atmosphere is necessarily solemn, because it is perhaps the only moment when these qualities will be brought together in order to demonstrate the significance of this attitude of affirmation of the quality of our coffee.

We enter through a portal made of a perforated plate of beans from the harvest. In the foreground, on the floor, there is the map of the producing region. On the right side, the coffee is presented as a precious commodity in its various stages of processing. Above this, on the jute-covered wall, are the names of the farms, the producers, our heroes. In the background, the sublimated translucent coffee bean is the most symbolic expression of this ritualistic environment.

From there, we go up and walk in the shade of a museum-like tunnel: the experience of a path that tells the story and leads to the big warehouse, seen from above. Just below, in the micro-lot area, we can pause and contemplate the coffee processing.

The light control, the images, and the colors throughout the warehouse enhance that atmosphere. On the second floor, the administrative area is developed around a large open patio, bringing light and relaxation to the environment.