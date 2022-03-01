We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United States
  5. Columbia Business School / Diller Scofidio + Renfro + FXCollaborative

Columbia Business School / Diller Scofidio + Renfro + FXCollaborative

Save this project
Columbia Business School / Diller Scofidio + Renfro + FXCollaborative
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

© Iwan Baan© Iwan Baan© Iwan Baan© Iwan Baan+ 48

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University
New York, United States
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. Columbia Business School’s new home spans approximately 492,000 square feet across two buildings that reflect the fast-paced, high-tech, and highly social character of the business in the 21st century. The two new facilities, Henry R. Kravis Hall and David Geffen Hall, double the School’s current square footage, creating multifunctional spaces that foster a sense of community—spaces where students, faculty, alumni, and practitioners can gather to exchange ideas.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
© Timothy Schenck
© Timothy Schenck

The design of both buildings recognizes that creativity, innovation, and communication—skills often nurtured in informal environments—are as crucial to business school pedagogy as the traditional, quantitative skills taught in a classroom. The building organization shuffles alternating floors of faculty offices with student learning spaces in the eleven-story Henry R. Kravis Hall and floors for administrative offices and learning spaces in the eight-story David Geffen Hall. The resultant layer-cake design is expressed in each building’s façade with systems tailored to the interior program.

Save this picture!
Network diagram
Network diagram
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan

The school’s internal spaces are organized around intersecting networks of circulation and collaborative learning environments that extend up vertically through each building, linking spaces of teaching, socializing, and studying, to create a continuous space of learning and interaction that remains vibrant 24 hours a day.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Engagement with the city and surrounding West Harlem community is a fundamental aspect of the new Columbia Business School’s design. Henry R. Kravis Hall offers 360 degrees of exposure and proximity to the Hudson River. At the same time, David Geffen Hall establishes a strong connection to the urban fabric of the neighborhood and the mid-block pedestrian axis of the Manhattanville master plan. Every classroom provides a view of the city and landscape.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The two buildings also welcome into the community, including a new dedicated space on the second floor of David Geffen Hall for the Columbia-Harlem Small Business Development Center that will build on the school’s ten-year history of supporting local entrepreneurs. A 40,000 square-foot public park and new retail spaces—including a café featuring local products—also connect Columbia Business School more closely with the surrounding neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:665 W 130th St, New York, NY 10027, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Office
FXCollaborative
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityUnited States
Cite: "Columbia Business School / Diller Scofidio + Renfro + FXCollaborative" 01 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977680/columbia-business-school-diller-scofidio-plus-renfro-plus-fxcollaborative> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream