Stone Island Global Store / AMO

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. Long before social media, Stone Island built a loyal community of followers, drawn by the brand’s devotion to research and technology. The new stores – in Chicago, Seoul, Munich, and Stockholm – complement Stone Island’s current online presence. Here, the physical and virtual journeys come together.

The new stores are the base for Stone Island’s community. Altar-like spaces and objects resonate with the rituals of the followers and appeal to new customers. Niches for archive pieces and prototypes, results of years of experimentation in Stone Island’s lab in Ravarino, and dedicated rooms for collaboration and processes highlight the brand’s dedication to innovation. The stores serve the community beyond opening hours; public presentations, salons, workshops, and private events take place here.

The architecture of the new stores reflects Stone Island’s approach to product design and experimentation on materiality. Off-the-shelf materials go through unique treatments to acquire different appearances and properties. Recycled paper and resins are compressed under high pressure to become Stone Island’s own defined ‘concrete’.

Cork – the central material to the Stone Island stores – is burnt, sandblasted, and coated, turning dark and textured, while remaining sound absorbent and humidity control. Corrugated steel panels, sand-coated, acquire a soft surface. A chandelier-like digital display, suspended from the ceiling, broadcasts Stone Island’s culture, music, and storytelling to its community.