272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Residential Building / Contreras Earl Architecture

272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Residential Building / Contreras Earl Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Residential Building / Contreras Earl Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Residential Building / Contreras Earl Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Residential Building / Contreras Earl Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential
Mermaid Beach, Australia
272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Residential Building / Contreras Earl Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Peter Sexty

Text description provided by the architects. Rising 44 storeys above its beachside setting, 272 Hedges Avenue presents an unfolding experience of architectural elegance and unparalleled amenity, with the design of the pedestal inspired by the natural forces of the project’s coastal location. Australian property developer Sunland Group appointed Contreras Earl Architecture to design the two-storey pedestal base for the Mermaid Beach tower, including the interior and communal areas.

272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Residential Building / Contreras Earl Architecture - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Peter Sexty
272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Residential Building / Contreras Earl Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Peter Sexty

Inspired by patterns of wind and water on rocks and sand, the exquisite design brings a human scale to the ground plane of the tower and creates an engaging, sculptural connection with the streetscape and parklands. It marks the transition between the coast and urban edge, and the seamless progression from outside to inside offers a unique spatial experience for residents and visitors.

272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Residential Building / Contreras Earl Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© Peter Sexty
272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Residential Building / Contreras Earl Architecture - Image 21 of 24
Plan - Ground Floor
272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Residential Building / Contreras Earl Architecture - Interior Photography, Arch
© Peter Sexty
272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Residential Building / Contreras Earl Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© Peter Sexty

The organic design acknowledges the most extraordinary natural sculptors of all: the wind and ocean. The sculpted curves of the exterior resemble the windswept crests and erosion of sand, while the sweeping voids and vaults of the interior evoke a rock cave naturally eroded by the ocean. The nature of the materials heightens this effect, with a distinctive semi-reflective stainless-steel façade that subtly reflects the streetscape and surroundings, and a concrete finish to the grand foyer, which is cave-like and elemental.

272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Residential Building / Contreras Earl Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Peter Sexty

The transition from outside to inside is fluid and inviting, and artistic lighting subtly follows the ridgelines to enhance the flow from one space to another. Refined sculptural detailing throughout the architectural and interior details reinforces the experiential quality of the pedestal, foyer, and communal areas. This includes the stainless-steel concierge desk in the foyer as well as the lift lobby – a privately enclosed space within the suspended arches.

272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Residential Building / Contreras Earl Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Peter Sexty
272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Residential Building / Contreras Earl Architecture - Image 23 of 24
Section

Private amenities of the ground floor include a resident lounge, boardroom, and function room. On the first floor, a 15-meter pool and spa sit beneath a vaulted ceiling and open to a garden terrace overlooking the coastal parklands. Other resident amenities include a gym, sauna, hammam steam room, and treatment rooms. The minimalist, tactile spaces are designed for the senses, creating a spatial sequence and atmosphere that will have a sensory and soothing effect on the user.

272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Residential Building / Contreras Earl Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Peter Sexty

Project gallery

Project location

Address:272 Hedges Ave, Mermaid Beach QLD 4218, Australia

Contreras Earl Architecture
Cite: "272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Residential Building / Contreras Earl Architecture" 13 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986973/272-hedges-avenue-pedestal-residential-building-contreras-earl-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

