World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022

Black Chapel Serpentine Pavilion 2022 / Theaster Gates

Black Chapel Serpentine Pavilion 2022 / Theaster Gates
Courtesy of Serpentine. Image © Iwan Baan
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
London, United Kingdom
  • Serpentine Pavilion Headline Partner : Goldman Sachs
  • Supporting Partners : Therme Group, Luma Foundation,
  • Responsible Materials Advisor : Design for Freedom by Grace Farms
  • Technical Consultant : David Glover
  • Supporter Circle : Gagosian, Regen Projects, White Cube,
  • Gold Sponsor : Weil
  • Artistic Director : Hans Ulrich Obrist
  • Chief Executive : Bettina Korek
  • City : London
  • Country : United Kingdom
Courtesy of Serpentine. Image © Iwan Baan
Text description provided by the architects. Black Chapel draws inspiration from many of the architectural typologies that ground the artist’s practice. The structure references the bottle kilns of Stoke-on-Trent in England, the beehive kilns of the Western United States, San Pietro, and the Roman tempiettos, and traditional African building structures such as the Musgum mud huts of Cameroon and the Kasabi Tombs of Kampala, Uganda.

Drawn to the transcendental environment of the Rothko Chapel in Houston, Texas, Gates has produced a series of new tar paintings, especially for Black Chapel. Determined to create a space that reflects the artist’s hand and sensibilities, seven panels hang from the interior structure.

Courtesy of Serpentine. Image © Iwan Baan
In these works, Gates honours his father’s craft as a roofer and uses roofing strategies and torch down, which requires an open flame to heat the material and affix it to the surface.

Courtesy of Serpentine. Image © Iwan Baan
An operating bronze bell, salvaged from St. Laurence, a landmark Catholic Church that once stood on Chicago’s South Side, will stand next to the entrance of the Pavilion. Underscoring the erasure of spaces for convening and spiritual communion in urban communities, the historic bell will act as a call to assembly, congregation, and contemplation throughout the summer’s events.

Courtesy of Serpentine. Image © Iwan Baan
Project location

Address:London W2 3XA, United Kingdom

Theaster Gates
Cite: "Black Chapel Serpentine Pavilion 2022 / Theaster Gates" 07 Jun 2022. ArchDaily.

