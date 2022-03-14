We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. House in Pomar do Cafezal / Coletivo LEVANTE

House in Pomar do Cafezal / Coletivo LEVANTE

Save this project
House in Pomar do Cafezal / Coletivo LEVANTE

© Leonardo Finotti© Leonardo Finotti© Leonardo Finotti© Leonardo Finotti+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Santana do Cafezal, Brazil
  • Architects: Coletivo LEVANTE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  66
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Leonardo Finotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cerâmica Braúnas, JL Serralheria e Metalúrgica, Ocri Oficina, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects : Fernando Maculan, Joana Magalhães
  • Design Team : Cássio Lopes, Ricardo Lobato
  • Clients : Kdu dos Anjos
  • Locksmith : JL Serralheria e Metalúrgica
  • Collaborators : Cerâmica Braúnas
  • City : Santana do Cafezal
  • Country : Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

“Lá da Favelinha” cultural center’s manager, Kdu dos Anjos, prefers to call this house, affectionately, "my shack". The house was implanted in an angled plot, of approximately 70m², where it was possible to fit two structural modules of 3×3m, on two levels, bordered by a small extension of the house leaning against the border. From afar, there is no difference in the amalgam of apparent ceramic brick constructions of the “Aglomerado da Serra”, the slum where the house is located.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Elevation - Front
Elevation - Front
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The classic block of 8 holes is what determines the materiality of the house, only settled horizontally and revealing its beaded face. Something very unusual in the slums, since settling the standing block is faster and makes the material more profitable. In this case, the idea was to ensure better thermal inertia for the house, since, with the horizontal settlement, the width of the wall will correspond to the larger size of the block. In addition, we explore different ways of using this modular element, which in some situations appears as a latticework wall, or combined with concrete blocks, by a structural need. We maintained the constructive repertoire characteristic of slums’ vernacular architecture. As to the structure and closure of the apparent bricks, we were careful to observe issues related to the flow of rainwater and its absorption on the ground; minimize intervention in the soil; offer natural ventilation and lighting generously, in addition to temperature control with slight elements such as eucalyptus roll parts and vegetation. And, of course, make the most of the view, which is extraordinary and cannot be seen from anywhere else in the city.

Save this picture!
Croqui
Croqui

“Casa no Pomar do Cafezal” was the second work carried out by the collective “LEVANTE”, a group of architects, students, and engineers, led by Fernando Maculan and Joana Magalhães, whose goal is to elaborate projects, bring suppliers and sponsors to slum architecture in Belo Horizonte. The design of the house represents a constructive model that uses common materials in the slums, with an adequate implementation and attention to lighting and ventilation, resulting in a space with great environmental quality.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Coletivo LEVANTE
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House in Pomar do Cafezal / Coletivo LEVANTE" [Casa no Pomar do Cafezal / Coletivo LEVANTE] 14 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978223/house-in-pomar-do-cafezal-coletivo-levante> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream