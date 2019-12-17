World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. The Most Inspiring Architecture Photographs of 2019

The Most Inspiring Architecture Photographs of 2019

Save this article
The Most Inspiring Architecture Photographs of 2019
Us adtopic 2019 year review banner

© Rasmus Hjortshoj © Javier Senosiain © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Dan Glasser + 46

Because, for all the inspirational works across the world, we would be lost without the photographers dedicated to sharing this inspiration with us. Here we present to you the most influential architectural photographs of the year.

Rasmus Hjortshoj

Camp Adventure Observation Tower / EFFEKT

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshoj
© Rasmus Hjortshoj

Laurian Ghinitoiu

Woodhouse Hotel / ZJJZ

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Javier Senosiain

Organic House / Javier Senosiain

Save this picture!
© Javier Senosiain
© Javier Senosiain

Ivar Kvaal

Underwater Restaurant / Snohetta

Save this picture!
© Ivar Kvaal
© Ivar Kvaal

Monika Sathe

Garden House / Spacefiction Studio

Save this picture!
© Monika Sathe Photography
© Monika Sathe Photography

Quang Tran

ANHS House / G+ Architects

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Dan Glasser

Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech / Studio KO

Save this picture!
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser

Tamara Uribe

Sonata Housing / Arkham Projects

Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

Shinkenchiku Sha

House in Sonobe / Tato Architects

Save this picture!
© Shinkenchiku Sha
© Shinkenchiku Sha

Laurian Ghinitoiu

The Twist Museum / BIG

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Quang Dam

911-VILLA / VACO Design

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Aaron Hargreaves

Apple Store Fifth Avenue / Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
© Aaron Hargreaves
© Aaron Hargreaves

Janez Marolt

Kambra / Lucija Penko + Medprostor d.o.o.

Save this picture!
© Janez Marolt
© Janez Marolt

Stijn Bollaert

LocHal Library / CIVIC architects + Braaksma & Roos architectenbureau + Inside Outside + Mecanoo

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

C+C House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Ossip van Duivenbode

Three Generation House / BETA office for architecture and the city

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Iwan Baan

The Shed, a Center for the Arts / Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Peter Eckert

Hood River Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture

Save this picture!
© Peter Eckert
© Peter Eckert

Doublespace Photography

LM House / Elements Lab

Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Yosuke Ohtake

House in Kyoto / 07BEACH

Save this picture!
© Yosuke Ohtake
© Yosuke Ohtake

Ryan Jellyman

OCM House / Studio Jackson Scott

Save this picture!
© Ryan Jellyman
© Ryan Jellyman

Norihito Yamauchi

Four Leaves Villa / KIAS

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

Vasiliy Khurtin

House in the Landscape / Niko Architect

Save this picture!
© Vasiliy Khurtin
© Vasiliy Khurtin

Ewout Huibers

Tiny Holiday Home / i29 interior architects + Chris Collaris

Save this picture!
© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers

Hiroyuki Oki

Ha House / VTN Architects

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki OKI
© Hiroyuki OKI

Leo Espinosa

Monte House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Save this picture!
© Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa

Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

Kayu Kayu Restaurant / W Office

Save this picture!
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

Rungkit Charoenwat

The Skyscape Rooftop House / WARchitect

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Damian Poffet, Bern-Liebefeld

Primary School and Kindergarten Täuffelen / Morscher Architekten

Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet, Bern-Liebefeld
© Damian Poffet, Bern-Liebefeld

Alan Abraham

Chhavi House / Abraham John Architects

Save this picture!
© Alan Abraham
© Alan Abraham

Tô Nguyễn

DD House / Hoang Vu Architect + SALA Landscape & Architecture

Save this picture!
© Tô Nguyễn
© Tô Nguyễn

Fernando Gomulya

Flick House / DELUTION

Save this picture!
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

Michel Bonvin

Hamra / Collectif Encore

Save this picture!
© Michel Bonvin
© Michel Bonvin

Pablo Blanco

Aglae House / AFARQ Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Pablo Blanco
© Pablo Blanco

Leonardo Finotti

RV3 House / Aguirre Arquitetura

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Hiroyuki Oki

Pattern House / MM++ architects

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki OKI
© Hiroyuki OKI

Frank Löschke

Villa NEO House / Querkopf Architekten

Save this picture!
© Frank Löschke
© Frank Löschke

Qi Xi

Lakeside Garden / TOPOS Landscape Architects

Save this picture!
© Qi Xi
© Qi Xi

Agnès Clotis

H- Eva Cabin / A6A

Save this picture!
© Agnès Clotis
© Agnès Clotis

Andy Macpherson Studio

Cove House / Justin Humphrey Architect

Save this picture!
© Andy Macpherson Studio
© Andy Macpherson Studio

Pedro Kok

W270 House / São Paulo Arquitetos + Fabio Jorge Arquitetura

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Naho Kubota

Masa / Studio Cadena

Save this picture!
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

Monocromo Atelier

Bigger House / Cubo Rojo Arquitectura

Save this picture!
© Monocromo Atelier
© Monocromo Atelier

Mansyur Hasan

‘HHH’ House / Simple Projects Architecture

Save this picture!
© Mansyur Hasan
© Mansyur Hasan

José Campos

House in Afife / Guilherme Machado Vaz

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
María Francisca González
Author

#Tags

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "The Most Inspiring Architecture Photographs of 2019" [Las fotografías de arquitectura más influyentes del 2019] 17 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930154/the-most-inspiring-architecture-photographs-of-2019/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream