World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. ZJJZ
  6. 2018
  7. Woodhouse Hotel / ZJJZ

Woodhouse Hotel / ZJJZ

  • 00:00 - 8 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Woodhouse Hotel / ZJJZ
Save this picture!
Woodhouse Hotel / ZJJZ, Exterior. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Exterior. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Exterior. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Interior. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Interior. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu Interior. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu + 20

  • Architects

    ZJJZ

  • Location

    Guizhou, China

  • Category

    Hostel

  • Lead Architects

    Yuying Kate Tsai, Sean Shen, Xuanru Chen, Zhenyu Cao

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Laurian Ghinitoiu

  • Client

    Guizhou Dafa Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

  • Local Structural and MEP Engineer

    Guiyang Architectural Design & Surveying Prospecting Co., Ltd.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Exterior. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the remote village of Tuanjie, the Woodhouse Hotel is one of the first projects of a new government policy to help ameliorate rural poverty through the introduction of agricultural tourism. Unlike other rural areas, the village of Tuanjie has little traditional architecture to hold on to. Instead, the striking landscapes and pollution-free farmlands are the village’s greatest assets. Therefore, our design goal was set to capture the beauty of nature with tranquil forms that harmonize with the surrounding environment.

Save this picture!
Interior. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Interior. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

The hotel consists of 10 single-story wooden houses on a hillside that merges into abundant grass and woods. The topography of the site is complex and features scattered rock formations. Drawings no longer provide sufficient information in this case. Eventually, through thorough site surveys, the location and orientation of the ten wood houses were determined so as to capture the most appealing views without disrupting the original rock formations and forests. A reasonable pedestrian path leads from the bottom of the mountain to the ten individual houses.

Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Exterior. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Wood-house plan type 1
Wood-house plan type 1
Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Exterior. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Because of the complex terrain, all building materials were manually transported up to the mountain. In order to improve construction efficiency and minimize damage to the original rock formations, a combined structural system was adopted for each house using a wood-structured object and an elevated steel platform. The carbonized wood of the facade was manufactured on site with a simple process to reduce cost.

Save this picture!
Interior. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Interior. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Wood-house section type 1
Wood-house section type 1
Save this picture!
Interior. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Interior. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

The design of the wood houses aims to harmonize with the landscape and the rustic atmosphere while forming a contrast to the existing village buildings. Therefore, we avoided complex or exaggerated designs and selected three basic geometric forms. Each house serves as a separate room. The volumes of the rooms are minimized to reduce the sense of presence in the environment while ensuring indoor comfort. The façade, made of carbonized wood, is weather-resistant, and its color and texture make the wood houses blend into the landscape smoothly. For interior space, various windows are cut out in each house according to their form and orientation, introducing rich layers of surrounding landscapes into the pure volumes.

Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Exterior. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ZJJZ
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Lodging Hostel China
Cite: "Woodhouse Hotel / ZJJZ" 08 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912619/woodhouse-hotel-zjjz/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream