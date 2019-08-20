World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Sao Paulo Arquitetos
  6. 2015
  7. W270 House / São Paulo Arquitetos + Fabio Jorge Arquitetura

W270 House / São Paulo Arquitetos + Fabio Jorge Arquitetura

  • 02:00 - 20 August, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
W270 House / São Paulo Arquitetos + Fabio Jorge Arquitetura
Save this picture!
W270 House / São Paulo Arquitetos + Fabio Jorge Arquitetura, © Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

© Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok + 48

  • Architects

    Fabio Jorge Arquitetura, Sao Paulo Arquitetos

  • Location

    Bragança Paulista, Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Fabio Jorge, Paulo Roberto dos Santos Barbosa, Tais Cristina da Silva

  • Project Team

    Adriana Godoy, Maria Fernanda Vita, Thaís Velasco, Cássio Oba Osanai, Marina Caio

  • Area

    975.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Pedro Kok

  • Interior Design

    Fabio Jorge, Paulo Roberto dos Santos Barbosa, Tais Cristina da Silva, Fernanda Castilho (C2H Arquitetos) e Maria Brasil (Maria Brasil Arquitetura)

  • Engineering

    SP.PROJECT – Fundações, Estruturas, Hidráulica, Elétrica e Climatização

  • Lighting Project

    René Adriani Lighting Design

  • Landscape Design

    Jardim Paulistano

  • Consultant

    GR Consultoria – Concreto Aparente

  • Builder

    Epson Construções Personalizadas
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. The house was named W270 because of the site’s precise orientation in a westerly direction. This condition, coupled with a higher plot’s level from east, were the starting point for the lot organization.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The project sets off with two earthmovings; one, three meters above the street and where a recreation field is conformed. Six meters above the street, the second plateau defines the main level of the house.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

In the middle of this main level, a quadrangle defines a place, a void, the heart of the house. This emptiness articulates the constructed bodies that ultimately generate the final configuration of the project. The place where all spaces for collective use are situated and where everything converges.

On the north, the pool and the volume that includes spa, sauna and home theater; on the south, in the longest bar, the suites; and in the east body the kitchens and other service facilities. These three stable bodies, protected according to what they host, receive a large metallic roof that marks the living, dining and veranda – three separated spaces that, for convenience, might become one single space. 

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

This space extends to the deck and continues to the lawn and the wall that defines the upper plateau boundary. This is where you can enjoy the completely unobstructed view of the condominium, the beautiful geometry of the lake, the geomorphology of the fields and, at the end of the day, the sunset.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Sao Paulo Arquitetos
Office
Fabio Jorge Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "W270 House / São Paulo Arquitetos + Fabio Jorge Arquitetura" [Residência W270 / São Paulo Arquitetos + Fabio Jorge Arquitetura] 20 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923180/w270-house-sao-paulo-arquitetos-plus-fabio-jorge-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream