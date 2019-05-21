World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Justin Humphrey Architect
  6. 2018
  7. Cove House / Justin Humphrey Architect

Cove House / Justin Humphrey Architect

  • 00:00 - 21 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cove House / Justin Humphrey Architect
Save this picture!
Cove House / Justin Humphrey Architect, © Andy Macpherson Studio
© Andy Macpherson Studio

© Andy Macpherson Studio © Andy Macpherson Studio © Andy Macpherson Studio © Andy Macpherson Studio + 14

  • Engineering

    NGS Structural Engineers

  • Landscape

    Dan Deshon Landscaping

  • Consultants

    BJ Millar Constructions
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Andy Macpherson Studio
© Andy Macpherson Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Cove House is a rich and tactile exploration into thresholds and edges. Thresholds between public and private space within the house are explored, along with a testing of the edge between the house and its external context. This edge was important due to the site being adjacent to an easement, allowing the opportunity to engage with the neighbourhood on three sides. It is common within Sanctuary Cove for planning restrictions to dictate the need to build to the boundary along such easements.

Save this picture!
© Andy Macpherson Studio
© Andy Macpherson Studio
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Andy Macpherson Studio
© Andy Macpherson Studio

A recurrent benign response to this constraint has developed – one which we aimed to challenge with Cove House. We chose to express and celebrate this edge through a grand tactile gesture that beckons engagement and communicates the materiality of the house to passing neighbours. A finely-detailed tapered roofline floats intentionally over the concrete easement wall, simultaneously adding refinement to the robust concrete while reducing the visual scale of the building. This has helped the house bed into its domestic context.

Save this picture!
© Andy Macpherson Studio
© Andy Macpherson Studio
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© Andy Macpherson Studio
© Andy Macpherson Studio

The brief from the client called for a materially-rich and tactile house that reflected their love of subtropical architecture through spatial interplay between internal and external space. The tone of this relationship is set right at the start as the concrete wall guides visitors through a street-facing external garden room. The success of these external garden spaces were largely the result of close planning and coordination with the landscape consultant regarding plant selection and layout. The garden room is the first threshold between public and private.

Save this picture!
© Andy Macpherson Studio
© Andy Macpherson Studio

A fine battened timber screen suggests enclosure, while the open sky, water view and immediate immersion in tropical landscaping provoke engagement and connection. The actual front door hasn’t been reached, and yet you feel as though you have entered the house. The programming of this space accommodates the private entry of two bedrooms via an external hall. These are separated visually and physically from the main public entry sequence by a series of mature gardens. These gardens continue into the heart of the house, further reinforcing the ever-present relationship between internal and external space, while continuing to demarcate public space from private.

Save this picture!
© Andy Macpherson Studio
© Andy Macpherson Studio

The ground plane of the house is articulated and meanders up and down at times encouraging engagement or reflection. This manipulation responds to part of the brief by allowing the house to flexibly accommodate both the intimate daily patterns of life and also large social gatherings. A single floating roof plane acts to organise the various spaces created by this ground plane articulation. The strength and simplicity of the roof plane was critical to the design and was achieved through close collaboration with the structural engineering team.

Save this picture!
© Andy Macpherson Studio
© Andy Macpherson Studio

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Justin Humphrey Architect
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Cove House / Justin Humphrey Architect" 21 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917208/cove-house-justin-humphrey-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream