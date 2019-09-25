World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Morocco
  5. Studio KO
  6. 2017
  7. Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech / Studio KO

Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech / Studio KO

  • 07:00 - 25 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech / Studio KO
Save this picture!
Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech / Studio KO, © Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser

© Dan Glasser © Dan Glasser © Dan Glasser © Dan Glasser + 35

  • Architects

    Studio KO

  • Location

    Marrakesh, Morocco

  • Category

    Museum

  • Lead Architects

    Karl Fournier, Olivier Marty

  • Commisioned Architects

    Jean-Michel Rousseau Architects

  • Operation Architects

    Claire Patteet

  • Area

    3857.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Dan Glasser

  • Scenographer, exhibition and shop

    Christophe Martin

  • Client

    Jardin Majorelle SCA

  • Auditorium’s acoustics

    Studio KO + Theatre Projects Consultant

  • Lighting Engineers

    I.C.O.N

  • Textile Conservation

    X-Art
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser

Text description provided by the architects. Dedicated to the work of the legendary French fashion designer, the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech (mYSLm) opened its doors in autumn 2017. It houses an important selection from the Fondation Pierre Bergé – Yves Saint Laurent’s impressive collection, which comprises 5,000 items of clothing, 15,000 haute couture accessories as well as tens of thousands of sketches and assorted objects.

Save this picture!
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser

The building has been designed by the French architecture firm Studio KO, founded by architects Olivier Marty and Karl Fournier. Situated on Rue Yves Saint Laurent, adjacent to the famous Jardin Majorelle, the new building spans over 4,000 m2 and is more than just a museum. It features a 400 m2 permanent exhibition space, showcasing Yves Saint Laurent’s work within an original scenography designed by Christophe Martin; a 150 m2 temporary exhibition space, a 130-seat auditorium, a bookshop, a café-restaurant with a terrace and a research library housing 5,000 books. 

Save this picture!
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser

The library’s collection includes books on Arabic and Andalusian history, geography, literature, and poetry, as well as numerous volumes related to botany, Berber culture, Yves Saint Laurent’s oeuvre and the world of fashion. While researching the designer’s archives in Paris, Studio KO was intrigued by the duality between curves and straight lines, and the succession of loose and clean cuts. From the outside, the building is composed of cubic forms adorned with bricks which create a pattern resembling threads of fabric. The inside is markedly different, like the lining of a luxurious couture jacket: luminous, velvety and smooth. 

Save this picture!
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser

Built of terracotta, concrete and an earthen coloured terrazzo with Moroccan stone fragments, the building blends harmoniously with its surroundings. The terracotta bricks that embellish the facade are made from Moroccan earth and produced by a local supplier. The terrazzo used for the floor and facade is made using a combination of local stone and marble.

Save this picture!
Facades
Facades

Exceptionally precise methods for conserving textiles have been put in place by the Fondation Pierre Bergé – Yves Saint Laurent, which has worked for over a decade towards the archiving of the late designer’s work. In collaboration with X-Art, specialists in preventative conservation, the Marrakech museum features an air conditioning system complete with temperature and moisture control to ensure that each item, be it a couture dress from the collection on show in the exhibition space or a rare book in the basement archives, remains preserved in perfect archival condition.

Save this picture!
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser
Save this picture!
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser

The auditorium’s state-of-the-art acoustics were designed by the architects in collaboration with Theatre Projects Consultant. This allows for the programming of concerts, film screenings, and conferences in a separate and soundproof space. After a thorough study, the lighting engineers I.C.O.N installed the lighting of the external spaces surrounding the museum, the museum’s interior, and the atmospheric lighting for the exhibition space. 

Save this picture!
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio KO
Office

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum Morocco
Cite: "Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech / Studio KO" 25 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925363/yves-saint-laurent-museum-marrakech-studio-ko/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream