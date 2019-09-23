World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. United States
  5. Foster + Partners
  6. 2019
  7. Apple Store Fifth Avenue / Foster + Partners

Apple Store Fifth Avenue / Foster + Partners

  • 17:00 - 23 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Apple Store Fifth Avenue / Foster + Partners
Save this picture!
Apple Store Fifth Avenue / Foster + Partners, © Aaron Hargreaves / Foster + Partners
© Aaron Hargreaves / Foster + Partners

© Aaron Hargreaves / Foster + Partners © Aaron Hargreaves / Foster + Partners © Aaron Hargreaves / Foster + Partners © Aaron Hargreaves / Foster + Partners + 9

Save this picture!
© Aaron Hargreaves / Foster + Partners
© Aaron Hargreaves / Foster + Partners

Text description provided by the architects. Through the careful peeling back of layers of history and the sensitive restoration of the cube, Apple Fifth Avenue seeks to revive the plaza by making it more accessible from three sides, reinforcing the progressive and innovative spirit that is emblematic of Apple. The project is the result of a close collaboration between the design team at Apple led by chief design officer, Sir Jonathan Ive and the integrated design and engineering teams at Foster + Partners.

Save this picture!
© Aaron Hargreaves / Foster + Partners
© Aaron Hargreaves / Foster + Partners

The plaza is the perfect stage for celebrating Apple’s passions: photography, music, art and design, coding, and more. Wide steps along the edges invite people up into the space, to gather in a bustling epicenter of urban life. Stone seaters shaded by trees and bordered by linear fountains along the edges of both 58th and 59th Streets create a place to rest and a quiet buffer from the busy traffic, alongside two discrete auxiliary entrances that enhance access to the store below.

Save this picture!
© Aaron Hargreaves / Foster + Partners
© Aaron Hargreaves / Foster + Partners

Nine beautiful innovative mirrored ‘Skylenses’ are arranged in a grid on either side of the glass cube. These public sculptures allow visitors to interact with the famous New York City skyline in a completely new way. Their seamless curved surfaces create a place to sit while providing a reflected perspective of the city’s architecture. The skylenses feature an innovative circulatory cooling system beneath the top surface, designed to absorb solar energy and offer frost protection, allowing people to use them throughout the year. The mirrored glass floods natural light into the expanded store – double the size of the previous space.

Save this picture!
© Aaron Hargreaves / Foster + Partners
© Aaron Hargreaves / Foster + Partners

At the center of the plaza is the distinctive glass cube, signifying the hub of activity and drawing life into the store below. Visitors descend under the light-flooded glass cube, down a new circular lift and spectacular stainless-steel staircase. Each element from the elevator drum to the stair treads is made with mirrored stainless steel, reflecting the sights and energy from the surrounding area. The carefully chosen materials completely dematerialize the form and the infinite reflections of light and the skyline create an exciting and stimulating experience.

Save this picture!
© Aaron Hargreaves / Foster + Partners
© Aaron Hargreaves / Foster + Partners

A grand hall beneath the plaza matches the energy of the public square above, with a backlit, cloud-like ceiling made from a three-dimensional curved fabric innovatively combines artificial and natural light to match the changing tones of daylight through the day – producing an experience that has never been achieved before. Even in low-light conditions, the intensity is higher around the skylights and gradually recedes away from it, giving the impression of natural light flooding the interior. A ring of lights around each skylight contains focus lighting that highlights the products on the display tables. The ventilation system is discreetly integrated within the stone floor and responds intelligently to the levels of occupancy and outdoor weather, optimizing energy usage.

Save this picture!
© Aaron Hargreaves / Foster + Partners
© Aaron Hargreaves / Foster + Partners

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Foster + Partners
Office

Product:

Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store United States
Cite: "Apple Store Fifth Avenue / Foster + Partners" 23 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925305/apple-store-fifth-avenue-foster-plus-partners/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream