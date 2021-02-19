Submit a Project Advertise
Camp Adventure Observation Tower / EFFEKT

Camp Adventure Observation Tower / EFFEKT

© Rasmus Hjortshoj

Landmarks & Monuments
Haslev, Denmark
  • Client:Camp Adventure
  • Structural Engineer:ARUP
  • Contractor:Levi Jensen A/S
  • Tower Height:45m
  • Elevated Boardwalk Length:900m
  • City:Haslev
  • Country:Denmark
© Rasmus Hjortshoj
© Rasmus Hjortshoj

Text description provided by the architects. Set in the historic Gisselfeld Klosters Forest - a glacial woodland characterized by rolling hills, ephemeral streams, lakes, wetlands and meadows - on its own a changeable landscape experience that is influenced by the rich bird life and the seasons changes – the experience features a 900 meter elevated boardwalk zigzagging in and out between the trees, culminating in a 45-metre tower with a 650 meter long inner spiraling ramp, which offers breath-taking panoramic views of the surrounding landscape and nature.

© Rasmus Hjortshoj
© Rasmus Hjortshoj
Courtesy of EFFEKT Architects and Camp Adventure
Courtesy of EFFEKT Architects and Camp Adventure
© Rasmus Hjortshoj
© Rasmus Hjortshoj

The idea behind the elevated boardwalk leading to the tower is to make the forest accessible to everyone without disrupting the natural environment - at habitat to a wide variety of species living in harmony with nature.  To achieve this, the tower was constructed from weathered steel and locally sourced oak, to blend in subtly with the surrounding natural context.

© Rasmus Hjortshoj
© Rasmus Hjortshoj

The spiraling ramp to the observation deck also benefits from the hyperbolic shape. While keeping a fixed gradient, the geometry and spacing of the ramp fluctuate according to the changing curvature. The ramp becomes a sculptural element that makes the journey to the top a unique experience of shifting intimacy while offering step-free access to all visitors. 

© Rasmus Hjortshoj
© Rasmus Hjortshoj

Camp Adventure’s Tower will offer a unique nature experience, not found anywhere else in Scandinavia. The tower's top platform is 140 meters above sea level and the highest accessible point in the whole of Zealand. In clear weather, there is an unobstructed view 50 km to Copenhagen and Malmo in the north and the rugged Southern Zealand manor landscape to the south and east.

© Rasmus Hjortshoj
© Rasmus Hjortshoj

Project location

Address:Denderupvej 9A, 4690 Haslev, Denmark

EFFEKT
Wood Steel

Cite: "Camp Adventure Observation Tower / EFFEKT" 19 Feb 2021. ArchDaily.

© Rasmus Hjortshoj

营地探险观景台 / EFFEKT

