  Villa NEO House / Querkopf Architekten

Villa NEO House / Querkopf Architekten

  • 07:00 - 19 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Villa NEO House / Querkopf Architekten
Save this picture!
Villa NEO House / Querkopf Architekten, © Frank Löschke
© Frank Löschke

© Frank Löschke

  • Project Team

    Simon Mögel, Frank Zander, Wasfy Taha

  • Engineering

    Weber-Poll, Hamburg

  • Landscape

    Querkopf Architekten
Save this picture!
© Frank Löschke
© Frank Löschke

Like a sculpture carved out of stone, the vision of a modern villa has come to reality. It abstracts and reinterprets classical rules: for an incomparable sense of living in the midst of nature.
– Querkopfarchitekten

Save this picture!
© Frank Löschke
© Frank Löschke
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Frank Löschke
© Frank Löschke

This villa breaks with all traditions and forms an unrestrained contrast to the otherwise natural surroundings. Like an artistic installation on a podium made of natural stone, which at the same time forms the underground car park, lies the two-story villa and clearly focuses on the forest as the main point of reference. The shape of the building is based on the idea of an L, which borders the hillside of the plot while providing a sheltered outdoor-space for the terrace.

Save this picture!
© Frank Löschke
© Frank Löschke

A small gap forms the entrance. From the street, three exposed shapes of concrete blend strikingly and puristically, leaving no room for a glimpse inside. The ground floor is completely closed to the street, it dissolves to the forest by large glass elements, which flood the space with light, and produces an intense connection to the environment and nature. The upper floor forms a creative contrast to the ground floor.

Save this picture!
© Frank Löschke
© Frank Löschke

Above the transparent construction of glass and steel hovers an imposing, twisted concrete body, which ensures a high degree of privacy and protection. A few floor-to-ceiling window elements in the sleeping areas present targeted views into the forest. Large slats of steel are wrapped around the airspace in the middle of the house and create a connection of the levels. This is our vision of a sculptural, purist and modern villa that abstracts classical rules for an incomparable sense of living in the midst of nature.

Save this picture!
© Frank Löschke
© Frank Löschke
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

Querkopf Architekten
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Germany
Cite: "Villa NEO House / Querkopf Architekten" 19 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924794/villa-neo-house-querkopf-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

