World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Morocco
  5. Elements Lab
  6. 2017
  7. LM House / Elements Lab

LM House / Elements Lab

  • 03:00 - 4 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
LM House / Elements Lab
Save this picture!
LM House / Elements Lab, © Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

© Doublespace Photography © Doublespace Photography © Doublespace Photography © Doublespace Photography + 31

Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Casablanca, the economic capital of Morocco, is a hyperactive and chaotic city of nearly 5 million inhabitants where cars are steadily replacing trees. When designing a home for my family, I had in mind the idea of a quiet place away from chaos, a fortress against the constant agitation of everyday life.

Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography
Save this picture!
Plan 01
Plan 01
Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Gradually, this idea was nourished by the image of the Riad, this typical Arab-Andalusian house modestly closed off from the public and open in its center on a planted patio. Source of light and fresh air, the patio is also a peaceful and luminous counterbalance of the narrow streets typical of the ancient Medinas. 

Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Located in the heart of Oasis, a residential neighborhood relatively close to the city center, the land plot that was to receive Villa LM did not allow for the architectural typology of a Riad; comprised notably of a dense, pedestrian urban fabric dating before the advent of the automobile. 

Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

It was then necessary to adapt the intimate essence of the Riad to a modern typology inherited from the French protectorate, namely a town house with a garden around the periphery: the exact opposite of the riad. Thus was born this house conceived as a protective bunker in the middle of a shield of greenery.

Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Elements Lab
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Morocco
Cite: "LM House / Elements Lab" 04 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912456/lm-house-elements-lab/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream