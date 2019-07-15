World
  7. Aglae House / AFARQ Arquitectos

Aglae House / AFARQ Arquitectos

Aglae House / AFARQ Arquitectos
Aglae House / AFARQ Arquitectos, © Pablo Blanco
© Pablo Blanco

© Pablo Blanco

  • Architects

    AFARQ Arquitectos

  • Location

    Santo Domingo, Chile

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Andrés Farías Caballero

  • Design Team

    Valentina Recabarren, Francisco Vidal, Víctor Hurtado

  • Area

    140.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Pablo Blanco

  • Structural Calculation

    Matías Pellet

  • Construction

    AFARQ Arquitectos
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Aglae is our proposal for a weekend house in Santo Domingo, a coastal area located 120 km. from Santiago. The strong winds that predominate in the summer from the west, made us raise the house in parallel to the length of the land, in east-west direction, forming an interior courtyard protected as the predominant area of the house. Thus, the design consists of a plant in which all the enclosures have been arranged to the north to maximize sunlight. Only the master bedroom looks towards the west, taking advantage of the views towards the sunset.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
One of the few walls of the main façade serves to conceal the living room&#39;s windows, which, being open, leave this area completely integrated with the courtyard. The wall that closes it  towards the street was covered with an old larch wood that was arranged as slats of different lengths. The construction is based on impregnated pine pillars of 8 &quot;, on which a slab and partition walls in galvanized iron of 0.85mm were manufactured. The exteriors were coated in pine impregnated with 1x4 protected with carbolineo. Iron plates of 3mm were used for the lower and upper coronations.

We worroried about simplifying the construction of this house to a very low cost, this is reflected in a simple and clear geometry without adding anything unnecessary to the building: both the structure, the materials and the details were thought carefully so that the house could be executed at a distance with a minimum of supervision.

