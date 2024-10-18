The Continued Relevance of Models in Architecture's Digital Era

For centuries, models have been central to architectural design, providing architects with a tangible way to explore ideas, test concepts, and communicate their vision. From the Renaissance to Modernism, models have been instrumental in the construction and reflection processes, offering insights into form, proportion, and spatial relationships. However, in today's digital age, where 3D models and Virtual Reality (VR) have become powerful and efficient tools, the question arises: Are physical models still relevant in contemporary architecture?

The evolution of architectural representation has seen a significant shift towards digital mediums in recent years. Computer-aided design (CAD) software, Building Information Modeling (BIM), and photorealistic rendering capabilities have revolutionized the way architects conceptualize and communicate their ideas. These digital tools offer unprecedented speed, accuracy, and flexibility in the design process, allowing for rapid iterations and seamless collaboration among team members.

However, despite the proliferation of digital technologies, physical models continue to play a crucial role in architectural practice and education. The tactile nature of models provides a unique sensory experience that digital representations cannot fully replicate. Architects often find that the act of physically constructing a model helps them better understand spatial relationships, proportions, and materiality in ways that screen-based visualizations may not fully capture.

The Historical Role of Physical Models

Physical models have long served as vital instruments for architectural exploration, playing a crucial role in developing ideas and translating concepts into built forms. From Brunelleschi's use of models in designing the dome of Florence Cathedral to Michelangelo's models for St. Peter's Basilica, these tools were central to the design and construction processes. During the Renaissance, models allowed architects to address complex architectural challenges, such as structural integrity and material behavior, which were difficult to convey in drawings alone. This reflective process of physically manipulating forms enabled architects to explore the nuances of proportion, scale, and light in a way that sketches or plans could not. These models were practical and conceptual tools, offering architects an essential means of externalizing and examining their ideas.

As architecture progressed into the 20th century, figures like Le Corbusier and Frank Lloyd Wright used physical models to test bold, modernist ideas. Wright, for instance, would build intricate models to explore organic forms and their integration into the natural landscape, as seen in his iconic design for Fallingwater. For these architects, models were integral to their creative process, serving as tools for experimentation and innovation. But, this model tradition becomes particularly prominent with the introduction of full-scale models. In 2013, Robbrecht en Daem architecten brought the Mies van der Rohe's unrealized 1930 design for a golf clubhouse in Krefeld, Germany, to life as a temporary 1:1 scale model installation. The 84-by-87-meter structure, primarily built in wood, was a life-size abstraction that revealed the essence of Mies's architecture. This project showcased the enduring relevance of physical models. It demonstrated how they can bridge historical designs with contemporary interpretations, offering valuable insights into spatial relationships and architectural concepts that might otherwise remain theoretical.

Urban planning projects have long relied on physical models to visualize large-scale interventions, such as city layouts and transportation networks, providing architects and planners with a comprehensive view of proposed developments while offering communities a tangible representation of potential changes to their urban environment. One of the most well-known examples is the Panorama of the City of New York, created for the 1964 World's Fair; this monumental installation, spanning 9,335 square feet (867 square meters), meticulously represents all five boroughs of New York City, including every building constructed before 1992, and continues to be updated, serving as an invaluable resource for urban planners and the public alike. Similarly, the Stadtmodell Berlin, a 1:1000 scale representation of central Berlin maintained since 1984, plays a pivotal role in urban planning decisions by allowing stakeholders to visualize the potential impact of proposed developments on the city's skyline and urban fabric.

These urban models transcend their role as mere planning tools, evolving into vital educational resources that help citizens grasp the complex dynamics of urban development and foster greater public engagement in city planning processes. The tactile nature of physical models made them indispensable in refining design details that might need to be noticed in two-dimensional plans. They allowed for a hands-on approach where architects could study how light and shadow interacted with forms and where spatial relationships could be better understood.

This deep connection between model-making and design thinking made physical models more than simple representations — they were integral to architectural problem-solving and iteration and, as cities evolve, these models serve as bridges between past, present, and future urban landscapes, enabling more thoughtful and inclusive urban development strategies.

The Shift to Digital Tools

The architectural landscape has changed significantly over the past two decades due to advancements in digital tools. 3D modeling software has revolutionized the design process, enabling architects to create intricate forms and explore various options in real-time. These models are highly precise, allowing for easy modifications and real-time updates as projects progress. Additionally, the ability to instantly share these models with clients and collaborators worldwide has transformed the way architects work, fostering enhanced collaboration and efficiency. The shift to digital models has greatly improved the accuracy of designs and streamlined communication across global teams.

Virtual Reality has added another layer to the design process, offering immersive experiences that surpass the capabilities of physical models. Through VR, architects can create virtual walkthroughs of their projects, providing clients with a realistic sense of scale, space, and atmosphere before construction begins. This technology allows stakeholders to make informed decisions about design elements in a way that physical models often cannot. In a post-COVID world, where remote communication has become essential, VR and other digital tools have gained prominence, allowing architects to engage with clients without the need for in-person meetings or traditional models.

Another significant advancement is the use of Digital Twins, dynamic digital replicas of physical environments. Unlike static 3D models, Digital Twins are designed to simulate the behavior and operation of real-world structures, providing a more comprehensive tool for urban planning and building management. By integrating data from sensors and other sources, they can predict how a building or city will respond to various conditions, such as changes in climate, energy usage, or traffic flow. This technology offers architects and urban planners a deeper understanding of how designs will perform over time, enabling more informed and sustainable decision-making. As urban environments grow increasingly complex, Digital Twins represent a step closer to fully integrated, responsive design systems that can adapt to real-world behaviors.

A striking example of the effectiveness of these technologies is the approach taken by Herzog & de Meuron in their Roche Towers project in Basel. Beyond the traditional physical models, the design team implemented a range of technologies at the Roche Basel & Kaiseraugst Information Centre to provide the public with a more immersive understanding of the project and its significant impact on the city. The firm also integrated observation glasses into the public spaces around the project site, enabling the community to switch between views of the existing landscape and the proposed development.

These telescopes enable users to rotate and observe the 3D simulation as if they were truly spectators within the project — allowing visitors to toggle between different views: the current reality, the pre-existing buildings, and the proposed urban project. This democratized form of architectural visualization allowed the public to experience the project in a more immersive and interactive way, fostering better understanding and engagement. Unlike traditional models, which can be challenging for non-experts to interpret, these digital tools provide a more accessible and intuitive way for the public to grasp the project's impact on their city.

While the precision and interactivity of digital tools are undeniable, they also raise questions about sustainability. Physical models often involve materials such as wood, plastic, and foam, which contribute to visible waste and environmental degradation. However, digital tools are not without their carbon footprint. The energy consumption required to power data centers, servers, and other digital infrastructure can result in significant environmental costs, sometimes comparable to or even exceeding those of traditional industries like aviation. These costs are often hidden, as opposed to the immediate waste of materials used in physical models, which can make the latter seem less eco-friendly at a glance. The contrast between the visible material waste of physical models and the less tangible yet substantial energy demands of digital tools underscores the complexity of assessing the environmental impact of each. As architecture moves toward more eco-conscious practices, balancing these aspects will be critical to understanding the true sustainability of design processes.

The Continued Value of Physical Models

While digital models excel in precision and efficiency, physical models provide a tactile, hands-on engagement that fosters deeper understanding. Building a model encourages architects to confront the physical realities of their designs, sparking creativity and critical reflection that digital tools might overlook. The process of manual assembly often reveals new ideas and innovative solutions, as the constraints of working with real materials push architects to think more critically about structure and constructability.

Architectural theorist Juhani Pallasmaa emphasizes the importance of these "haptic experiences", arguing that sensory engagement with materials is essential for cultivating a profound, embodied connection to architecture. This interaction with the physicality of a model encourages architects to think more critically about structure, materiality, and constructability, leading to designs that are both thoughtful and resilient.

Physical models also offer a sensory experience that digital tools cannot match. The weight, texture, and scale of a physical object create a more personal and emotional connection to a design, which can be particularly effective in communicating complex ideas to clients. Unlike virtual representations, which may alienate those unfamiliar with architectural concepts, models allow clients to interact with a tangible object, making the project's nuances more accessible and understandable.

Rather than viewing digital and physical models as mutually exclusive, architects are finding ways to integrate both into their workflows. As the discipline of architecture continues to evolve, the dynamic relationship between physical and digital tools will undoubtedly remain a central conversation, reflecting the ongoing balance between tradition and innovation. Digital tools enable easy modifications and instantaneous sharing, aligning with the fast-paced demands of contemporary projects. Instead, physical models coexist with digital tools in a hybrid approach that combines the strengths of both mediums. Architects often begin with physical models to explore their ideas, translating these designs into digital explorations that, in most cases, return to the tangible form of models for presentations or exhibitions.

As Pallasmaa suggests, maintaining this balance is vital for ensuring that architectural thinking remains grounded in the sensory and material realities of the built environment, even as the field increasingly embraces digital technology. While digital tools offer efficiency and precision, physical models retain their ability to engage our senses and inspire creativity. The interplay between these mediums allows architects to push boundaries, refine ideas, and communicate concepts effectively. This ongoing dynamic reflects a design approach that values both the tangible and the virtual, blending tradition with innovation.