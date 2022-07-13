New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions

As the largest city in the United States, New York City is one of the most diverse and vibrant cities in the world, recognized by many as the center for global media, culture, fashion art, and finance. The city was founded in 1624 by settlers from the Dutch Republic and has since grown into “the city that never sleeps”.
While almost every style of architecture exists in New York City, the metropolis is most well known for its skyscrapers, both in historical styles such as Neoclassical and Art Deco and in their varied contemporary expressions. The first building to bring the world's tallest title to New York was the New York World Building, in 1890. Later, New York City was home to the world's tallest building for 75 continuous years, starting with the Park Row Building in 1899.
The following list showcases 30 iconic modern and contemporary buildings that will provide a good starting point for your first visit to New York City, including 10 must-see landmarks and 20 contemporary attractions from renowned architects such as Foster + Partners, BIG, Heatherwick Studio, David Chipperfield, Skidmore Owings & Merrill, Santiago Calatrava and Herzon & de Meuron.
Must-See Iconic Buildings
Seagram Building / Mies van der Rohe
Chrysler Building / William Van Alen
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum / Frank Lloyd Wright
TWA Terminal / Eero Saarinen
Empire State Building / Shreve, Lamb and Harmon
Flatiron Building / Daniel Burnham
New Art Museum / SANAA
550 Madison Avenue (formerly AT&T Building) / Philip Johnson and John Burgee
New York City High Line / James Corner Field Operations, Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Apple Store Fifth Avenue / Foster + Partners
New Attractions
One World Trade Center / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
World Trade Center Transportation Hub / Santiago Calatrava
3 World Trade Center / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
The Shed, a Center for the Arts / Diller Scofidio + Renfro
10, 30, 55 Hudson Yards / KPF
MoMA Expansion / Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Little Island Park / Heatherwick Studio + MNLA
SUMMIT One Vanderbilt / KPF
Vessel Public Landmark / Heatherwick Studio
111 West 57th Street / SHoP Architects
The Whitney Museum of American Art at Gansevoort / Renzo Piano Building Workshop, Cooper Robertson
Moynihan Train Hall / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
56 Leonard Street / Herzog & de Meuron
VIΛ 57 West / BIG
Hunters Point Library / Steven Holl Architects
520 West 28th / Zaha Hadid Architects
The Smile Residential Building / BIG
Jewelbox Housing the Restored Jane's Carousel / Jean Nouvel
Spring Street Salt Shed / Dattner Architects
The Bryant Tower / David Chipperfield Architects
