World
As the largest city in the United States, New York City is one of the most diverse and vibrant cities in the world, recognized by many as the center for global media, culture, fashion art, and finance. The city was founded in 1624 by settlers from the Dutch Republic and has since grown into “the city that never sleeps”.

While almost every style of architecture exists in New York City, the metropolis is most well known for its skyscrapers, both in historical styles such as Neoclassical and Art Deco and in their varied contemporary expressions. The first building to bring the world's tallest title to New York was the New York World Building, in 1890. Later, New York City was home to the world's tallest building for 75 continuous years, starting with the Park Row Building in 1899.

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 2 of 31New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 3 of 31New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 4 of 31New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 5 of 31+ 31

The following list showcases 30 iconic modern and contemporary buildings that will provide a good starting point for your first visit to New York City, including 10 must-see landmarks and 20 contemporary attractions from renowned architects such as Foster + Partners, BIG, Heatherwick Studio, David Chipperfield, Skidmore Owings & Merrill, Santiago Calatrava and Herzon & de Meuron.

Must-See Iconic Buildings

Seagram Building / Mies van der Rohe

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 2 of 31
Seagram Building / Mies van der Rohe. Image © Ken Ohyama from Funabashi, Japan

Chrysler Building / William Van Alen

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 8 of 31
Chrysler Building / William Van Alen. Image © Bokic Bojan via Shutterstock

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum / Frank Lloyd Wright

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 3 of 31
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum / Frank Lloyd Wright. Image © Tinnaporn Sathapornnanont via Shutterstock

TWA Terminal / Eero Saarinen

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 7 of 31
TWA Terminal / Eero Saarinen. Image © Acroterion via Wikimedia Commons

Empire State Building / Shreve, Lamb and Harmon

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 6 of 31
Empire State Building / Shreve, Lamb and Harmon. Image © Marc Venema via Shutterstock

Flatiron Building / Daniel Burnham

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 10 of 31
https://www.archdaily.com/109134/ad-classics-flatiron-building-daniel-burnham. Image via Wikimedia Commons

New Art Museum / SANAA

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 15 of 31
New Museum / SANAA. Image © Laurian Ghinițoiu

550 Madison Avenue (formerly AT&T Building) / Philip Johnson and John Burgee

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 9 of 31
550 Madison Avenue (formerly AT&T Building) / Philip Johnson and John Burgee. Image © Citizen59 via Wikimedia Commons

New York City High Line / James Corner Field Operations, Diller Scofidio + Renfro

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 14 of 31
New York City High Line / James Corner Field Operations, Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Iwan Baan

Apple Store Fifth Avenue / Foster + Partners

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 13 of 31
Apple Store Fifth Avenue / Foster + Partners. Image © Aaron Hargreaves, Foster + Partners

New Attractions

One World Trade Center / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 12 of 31
One World Trade Center / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Image © James Ewing

World Trade Center Transportation Hub / Santiago Calatrava

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 11 of 31
World Trade Center Transportation Hub / Santiago Calatrava. Image © Hufton+Crow

3 World Trade Center / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 4 of 31
3 World Trade Center / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. Image Courtesy of Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

The Shed, a Center for the Arts / Diller Scofidio + Renfro

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 16 of 31
The Shed, a Center for the Arts / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Iwan Baan

10, 30, 55 Hudson Yards / KPF

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 18 of 31
10, 30, 55 Hudson Yards / KPF. Image Courtesy of KPF + Connie Zhou

MoMA Expansion / Diller Scofidio + Renfro

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 19 of 31
MoMA Expansion / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Brett Beyer

Little Island Park / Heatherwick Studio + MNLA

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 17 of 31
Little Island Park / Heatherwick Studio + MNLA. Image © Timothy Schenck

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt / KPF

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 21 of 31
SUMMIT One Vanderbilt / KPF. Image Courtesy of One Vanderbilt and KPF

Vessel Public Landmark / Heatherwick Studio

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 5 of 31
Vessel Public Landmark / Heatherwick Studio. Image Courtesy of Michael Moran for Related-Oxford

111 West 57th Street / SHoP Architects

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 22 of 31
111 West 57th Street / SHoP Architects. Image © Hayes Davidson

The Whitney Museum of American Art at Gansevoort / Renzo Piano Building Workshop, Cooper Robertson

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 23 of 31
The Whitney Museum of American Art at Gansevoort / Renzo Piano Building Workshop, Cooper Robertson. Image © Nic Lehoux

Moynihan Train Hall / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 20 of 31
Moynihan Train Hall / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Image © Lucas Blair Simpson

56 Leonard Street / Herzog & de Meuron

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 24 of 31
56 Leonard Street / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwan Baan

VIΛ 57 West / BIG

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 26 of 31
VIΛ 57 West / BIG. Image © Nic Lehoux

Hunters Point Library / Steven Holl Architects

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 28 of 31
Hunters Point Library / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Paul Warchol

520 West 28th / Zaha Hadid Architects

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 25 of 31
520 West 28th / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Hufton+Crow

The Smile Residential Building / BIG

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 27 of 31
The Smile Residential Building / BIG. Image © Pernille and Thomas Loof

Jewelbox Housing the Restored Jane's Carousel / Jean Nouvel

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 31 of 31
Jewelbox Housing the Restored Jane's Carousel / Jean Nouvel. Image © Ronald Halbe

Spring Street Salt Shed / Dattner Architects

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 29 of 31
Spring Street Salt Shed / Dattner Architects. Image © Pavel Bendov via Wikimedia Commons

The Bryant Tower / David Chipperfield Architects

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions - Image 30 of 31
The Bryant Tower / David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Simon Menges

You can visit our list of City Guides here.

Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions" 13 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/97964/architecture-city-guide-new-york-city> ISSN 0719-8884

