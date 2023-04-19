Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time

When it comes to forward-thinking interior design, adaptability, and timelessness are two key factors that can guarantee a home will look just as current years from now as it does today. One interior style that makes use of them more than any other is: contemporary. By borrowing elements from several prominent styles and combining them into a harmonic whole, contemporary interiors stay current even as trends move on. But what are the components that remain constant even with this ever-changing fashion? We explore seven evergreen design elements that define contemporary interiors.

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 2 of 50Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 3 of 50Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 4 of 50Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 5 of 50

Contemporary interior style was a natural evolution of midcentury-modern aesthetics and was first coined as its own term around the 1970s. Signifying a mix of predominant styles at the time, it borrowed heavily from popular aesthetics such as modernism, postmodernism, and Art Deco. By combining elements of each to varying degrees, contemporary homes reflected a certain in-the-know-quality without risking an imbalance in favor of one or the other.

Fast forward a half-century and contemporary interiors are still evolving at a rapid speed. With the introduction of farmhouse style, Japandi design, or minimalism, there are more aesthetics to choose from than ever, and contemporary interiors continue to pull reference points from all of them for a unique, future-thinking look. Through clever juxtaposition and layering of different accent pieces against an often constant modern shell, they can easily be adapted over time to ensure homes stay current.

That being said, there are certain elements that can almost certainly be found in any contemporary interior. We take a look at seven of them through 49 projects from our ArchDaily database.

1- Minimalist Furniture

Upon entering a contemporary home, one thing you certainly won't find is an excess of furniture. As Ludwig Mies van der Rohe aptly put it: "less is more." Staying true to this idea as well as pared-back aesthetics popularized by the Bauhaus school and De Stijl art movement, a lot of contemporary interiors rely on using only the bare necessities to function on a day-to-day basis. Built-ins can be a clever way to create extra storage that doesn't crowd the room and hides clutter in plain sight. By sticking to only a few pieces, usually of high quality, contemporary interiors put emphasis on craftsmanship and the powerful effect of reduction.

The Corner House / RUE arquitectos

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 35 of 50
© Aitor Estévez

024 Apartment / ŠA atelier

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 33 of 50
© Darius Petrulaitis

Residence 195 / Ampuero Yutronic

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 47 of 50
© Felipe Fontecilla

Interior MFN / INT2architecture

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 45 of 50
© INT2 architecture

Alonso House / Sebastian Arquitectos

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 46 of 50
© Irene Ruiz Bazán

Axis House / LCGA Design

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 48 of 50
© Hey! Cheese

BE Apartment / MZNO

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 49 of 50
© Felco

2- Mixed Materials

It's not just the furniture that counts on quality in contemporary interiors. An emphasis on materials is paramount, and you'll be able to spot a contemporary style by its mix of multiple high-end materials such as natural woods, organic fibers, polished concrete, or marble. This creates a rich visual context despite the otherwise pared-down aesthetics and lets accent pieces or walls that contrast in the structure make a powerful statement by themselves.

Oneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 28 of 50
© Mikaela Burstow

Nicolai Paris Apartment / noa* network of architecture

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 27 of 50
© Antoine Huot

Tree House / ST Design Studio

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 15 of 50
© Hey! Cheese

Translucence House / Fougeron Architecture

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 25 of 50
© Joe Fletcher

Apartament DL / StudioLIM

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 26 of 50
© André Mortatti

Twins Apartment / Paralelo 30 Arquitetura

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 23 of 50
© Marcelo Donadussi

Palm Frond Retreat / Koichi Takada Architects

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 50 of 50
© Tom Ferguson

3- Open Floor Plans

In another nod to pre-existing fashions typical of contemporary interiors, the open floor plan found in many of them originated as part of the industrial revolution and the rise of the International Style in architecture. Thanks to the technological advancements of the early 20th century, open floor plans abandoned neatly defined individual spaces in favor of one structural unit that flowed naturally from the kitchen to the dining room to the living area. Take a look at contemporary interiors today, and almost all of them have stuck to this airy erosion of boundaries.

Deep Gray Apartment / Azovskiy&Pahomova architects

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 44 of 50
© Andrey Avdeenko

ML Apartment / flipê arquitetura

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 42 of 50
© Rodrigo Xavier

Ichijo-toma Apartment / kooo architects

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 43 of 50
© Keishin Horikoshi

MB Apartment / Bokey Grant

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 40 of 50
© Clinton Weaver

Housing and Ateliers in Rue Polonceau / YUA studio d'architecture

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 10 of 50
© Luis Díaz Díaz

House in Uraga / note architects

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 11 of 50
© Hiroki Kawata

Ceppo Apartment / Meireles+Pavan Arquitetura

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 5 of 50
© Fran Parente

4- Clean Lines

Closely related to the thought of industrialization and technology: an affinity for clean lines and streamlined, organic shapes. Contemporary interiors prioritize strong visual lines as part of their overall look and feel — but that doesn't mean circles are out of the question. By combining straight shapes with circular or oval ones, contemporary homes ensure that reference points continue to evolve depending on the predominant styles of the time.

DÔ Apartment / flipê arquitetura

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 3 of 50
© Carolina Lacaz

Casa de Silva / ICONCAST

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 13 of 50
© Ganidu Balasuriya

Canning Street House / Foomann Architects

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 14 of 50
© Eve Wilson

Flat in Zverynas / HEIMA architects

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 12 of 50
© Norbert Tukaj

Yugen House / Studio Gabriel Bordin

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 2 of 50
© Denilson Machado / Estúdio MCA

1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 31 of 50
© Matej Hakár

Avila Warehouse Conversion / Allaround Lab

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 32 of 50
© Jose Hevia

5- Muted Color Palette with Accents

Contemporary interiors are defined across the board by strongly relying on neutral colors such as white, black, grey, or beige. That being said, the sophistication of the color palette is increased by placing emphasis on decorative accents and elements that often belong to a family on the opposite end of the color wheel like blue, green, red, or yellow. Colorful walls are a rarity, though if they are present, they are usually mitigated by sticking to all neutrals for the surrounding furniture in order to achieve a contemporary, balanced look.

Inside Outside House / David Coleman Architecture

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 30 of 50
© Paul Warchol

Momenttum Apartment / Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 4 of 50
© Eduardo Macarios

Praia Mansa Apartment / Leandro Garcia

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 6 of 50
© Fran Parente

Cranberry Pavilion / Wright Architects

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 9 of 50
© Christian Cooke

House HD / MDDM STUDIO

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 8 of 50
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

Mirror Maze Apartment / YAEL PERRY | INTERIOR DESIGNER

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 29 of 50
© Itay Benit

Langdon House / Estudi E. Torres Pujol

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 7 of 50
© Jose Hevia

6- Statement Lighting

Given the reduced, decluttered look of most contemporary interiors, extravagant lighting is often used to make a statement in an otherwise curtailed space. Larger-than-life chandeliers or big globular lighting structures are combined with a recess or indirect lighting to complement the even glow emitted by the latter with dramatic structures that act as additional visual highlights. Rather than combining multiple lamps within a room, one central decorative piece will be juxtaposed with streamlined fixtures that create a bright background for it to really shine.

Hangzhou Spiral Villa / Tsutsumi and Associates

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 41 of 50
© Sensor Images

Bluish House / Studio Colnaghi Arquitetura

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 24 of 50
© Marcelo Donadussi

The Unfolding Home / ACOS (A Collection of Stories)

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 34 of 50
© PION Studio

The Octagon of Pelayo Apartment / Piano Piano Studio

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 39 of 50
© Milena Villalba

In Plain Sight Apartment / Nakworks

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 37 of 50
© Rafael Gamo

D. Carlos I Apartment / CFarquitetos

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 36 of 50
© Ricardo Oliveira

Mazanka Apartment / Makhno Studio

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 38 of 50
© Serhii Kadulin

7- Floor to Ceiling Glass

Glass walls are often used in contemporary interior design to visually continue the open floor aesthetic while adding an important soundproofing element and underlining the emphasis on material. They also allow natural light to flow through a home — an added bonus for homeowners who prefer not to turn on the lights every time they enter a room. Floor-to-Ceiling windows are another staple of the contemporary look. By creating uninterrupted views and dissolving boundaries between inside and outside, they continue strong visual lines indefinitely and connect their future-forward interiors to the ever-changing outdoor scenery.

Cork Trees House / TRAMA arquitetos

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 21 of 50
© João Morgado

House of Courts / DADA & Partners

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 22 of 50
© Lightzone India

The White House / Robson Rak Architects and Interior Designers

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 19 of 50
© Shannon McGrath

NORM House / Alain Carle Architecte

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 20 of 50
© Felix Michaud

Weekend Getaway / SAK Designs

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 17 of 50
© Ishita Sitwala I The Fishy Project

The Glass Blocks Duplex / Tal Goldsmith Fish Design Studio

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 18 of 50
© Amit Geron

Bagh Shahr Villa / Experience Studio

Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time - Image 16 of 50
© Deed Studio

Explore more interiors that make us of indirect light in this My ArchDaily folder created by the author.

This article is part of an ArchDaily series that explores features of interior architecture, from our own database of projects. Every month, we will highlight how architects and designers are utilizing new elements, new characteristics, and new signatures in interior spaces around the world. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: The Contemporary Home, proudly presented by BUILDNER.

BUILDNER celebrates architecture competitions as an effective tool for achieving progress by fostering groundbreaking ideas that push the industry forward. “Through academic and project competitions, we are building an inclusive and diverse community of architects and designers, by promoting critical topics such as affordable, sustainable and small-scale housing to address global challenges. Our goal is to inspire the next generation of designers to propose innovative solutions and challenge the status quo.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Claire Brodka
Cite: Claire Brodka. "Evergreen Design Elements that Define Contemporary Interiors: 7 Features that Last the Test of Time" 19 Apr 2023. ArchDaily.

