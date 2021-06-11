We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Israel
  5. The Glass Blocks Duplex / Tal Goldsmith Fish Design Studio

The Glass Blocks Duplex / Tal Goldsmith Fish Design Studio

Save this project
The Glass Blocks Duplex / Tal Goldsmith Fish Design Studio

© Amit Geron© Amit Geron© Amit Geron© Amit Geron+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Tel Aviv, Israel
  • Architects:Tal Goldsmith Fish Design Studio
  • City:Tel Aviv
  • Country:Israel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Text description provided by the architects. In this project, a duplex in a residential tower in Tel Aviv, during the planning process we searched for the right mixture of materials, colors, and dynamics so as to provide to our clients, who are coming in from the busy street, a serene and peaceful place, a home.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Save this picture!
Plan A
Plan A
Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

While entering the main hall, a double-height space is revealed. To soften the feeling and provide a sense of home rather than alienation, we decided to create a bridge right at the center of the space. Splitting the space in two not only provides a better human scale proportion but also provides a variety of interesting viewing angles and movement possibilities. The bridge leads to a western window with a view towards the sea and so there we created a small reading and a relaxing area overlooking the sea.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Separating the public and private areas was achieved through the creation of a large wall made of metalized glass blocks. Glass blocks have been in use all over the world for over 200 years now. Their strongest advantage is that they can be used to create constructive walls which transfer light and form reflections and thus soften the space and generate layers of interest.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

The glass blocks used in this project aren’t fully transparent but do transfer light and the silhouette of the person walking by on the other side. In addition, during different times of the day, different types of reflections are created adding more character to space.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

The glass block wall accompanies the person climbing up the stairs to the upper level where the parents' area is located along with the bridge. In the master bedroom area, there is a second glass block wall that separates the sleeping area from the dressing area and bathroom while still keeping a connection between all.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

The walls of the duplex are covered with a cement micro-topping layer and along with the wooden floor, soft furniture, and monochromatic palette scheme, we receive the complete and harmonious picture of all the elements together which induces serenity and tranquility for the residents.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tel Aviv, Israel

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tal Goldsmith Fish Design Studio
Office

Product

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsIsrael
Cite: "The Glass Blocks Duplex / Tal Goldsmith Fish Design Studio" 11 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963010/the-glass-blocks-duplex-tal-goldsmith-fish-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream