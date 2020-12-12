Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Africa
  5. Cranberry Pavilion / Wright Architects

Cranberry Pavilion / Wright Architects

Save this project
Cranberry Pavilion / Wright Architects

© Christian Cooke© Christian Cooke© Christian Cooke© Christian Cooke+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Cape Town, South Africa
  • Architects: Wright Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  164
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Christian Cooke
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Neolith, Dulux, Interpon, Belgotex , Fenix Interiors, Marmoran, Oggie Flooring, Womag
  • Architect In Charge:Greg Wright
  • Design Team:Suzaan De Kock, Gert Coetzee
  • Interior Design:Mazel Interior Design
  • Structural Engineer:Poise Design
  • Joinery:FFC
  • Quantity Surveyor / Pa:Riverside Consulting
  • City:Cape Town
  • Country:South Africa
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Christian Cooke
© Christian Cooke

Text description provided by the architects. The client, whom we have been fortunate to have worked with on many architectural ventures, has always had a keen eye for design and a passion for pursuing architectural projects that push the design envelope resulting in projects that are both award winning and find their way into an array of magazines and online publications.

Save this picture!
© Christian Cooke
© Christian Cooke

The Pavilion is no exception, and is another chapter in a legacy of architectural endeavors. The addition of the Pavilion onto the client existing property with the main house that was recently completed by Greg Wright Architects, is in itself a striking building. The idea of a pavilion typology informed this boutique project where the structure is kept to the minimum, materiality is celebrated and spatial boundaries are blurred, characterizing this recent addition to the Cranberry family of buildings.

Save this picture!
© Christian Cooke
© Christian Cooke
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Christian Cooke
© Christian Cooke

Striking in its dark color and angled composition the pavilion-like structure is situated above the original main house. The morphology of the cottage is characterized by two, thin floating planes stacked on top of each other, jutting out into the surrounding lush garden. The illusion of these floating planes is accentuated by levitating them from the perimeter stone walls by means of discreet steel columns, achieving the light and open structure characteristics of a pavilion structure.

Save this picture!
© Christian Cooke
© Christian Cooke

The topography of the area is taken into account with focused and considered views ranging from the west facing façade which opens up to the Atlantic Ocean, to the first floor terrace that gazes upon the iconic Lions Head and the framed views through the clerestory windows of the 12 Apostle mountain range.

Save this picture!
© Christian Cooke
© Christian Cooke

The choice of a dark palette in colour and materials is a reference to the main house with the earthy greys, black and bronze of the stone wall getting picked up throughout the building. The floor tiles subtly reinforce the geometries of the primary structural elements , whilst fragmenting the tiling pattern with the introduction of brass in-lays that extend vertically into the en-suite bathrooms that are accentuated by the late afternoon golden light.

Save this picture!
© Christian Cooke
© Christian Cooke
Save this picture!
South Elevation
South Elevation

In keeping with the idea of a Pavilion, the threshold between interior and exterior gets blurred by means of large sliding aluminum doors that, when opened up, provide the sense of expanse into the external landscaped areas. Interior furnishings, form and selection of materials and colour are carefully orchestrated to work harmoniously together with the architecture complimenting the experience.

Save this picture!
© Christian Cooke
© Christian Cooke

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Wright Architects
Office

Products

SteelStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsSouth Africa
Cite: "Cranberry Pavilion / Wright Architects" 12 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952952/cranberry-pavilion-wright-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream