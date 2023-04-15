Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Israel
  5. Oneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay

Oneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay

Save
Oneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay

Oneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairOneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, TableOneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay - Interior Photography, Table, ChairOneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, CountertopOneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartment Interiors
Jerusalem, Israel
  • Architects: Shiran Ishay
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Mikaela Burstow
  • Lead Architect : Shiran Ishay
  • City : Jerusalem
  • Country : Israel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Oneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Mikaela Burstow

Text description provided by the architects. The design of this project centers around three key architectural elements: vertical furniture walls, a horizontal and continuous concrete floor, and moving partitions. Together, these elements form a single, continuous dynamic space that can be divided into three separate areas based on personal or functional needs; creating a personal space that is carved out of the common space. 

Save this picture!
Oneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Mikaela Burstow
Save this picture!
Oneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay - Image 17 of 17
Plan
Save this picture!
Oneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Mikaela Burstow

The vertical furniture walls are the main keepers of the domestic functions in this house, replacing the familiar plaster walls and doors. The seven-meter-long main furniture wall creates intimate or common situations, serving multiple functions such as dining, working, talking, playing, cooking, and more. It features four tables and eight chairs that can be folded out for social events or folded away to create a unified space for the family. A concealed light gray heavy curtain within the furniture wall can be used to separate the common space. When guests come over, the curtain can be opened and hidden inside the furniture wall, setting up a large dining or living space. For a more intimate atmosphere, the curtain can be taken out to create a smaller space for individual activities like an office or yoga practice.

Save this picture!
Oneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Sofa
© Mikaela Burstow

Another furniture wall separates the sleeping area from the dressing and bathroom areas. It has two facades serving two different needs: a floor-to-ceiling sliding door that opens to a closet and an opening to the sleeping area. The other side has a door leading to the dressing area, drawers, and a dresser.

Save this picture!
Oneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Mikaela Burstow
Save this picture!
Oneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay - Interior Photography, Bed, Bedroom
© Mikaela Burstow

The five-meter wooden partitions are another key design element that allows versatile use of the space when opened, closed, or half-opened. When having guests over the partitions can be closed, separating the sleeping and dressing area from the common space; marking a territory unreached from one side, while the other side is a private area with a closed transition from the bathroom and dressing area through the furniture wall into the sleeping space. When the partitions are open, they allow light and air to flow in from the west, creating a unified space for the family to spend time and create memories together.

Save this picture!
Oneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop
© Mikaela Burstow
Save this picture!
Oneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows
© Mikaela Burstow

While this contemporary architectural design exists on the inside, the outside of the apartment tells a different story. It is located in a three-story residential building from the 1930s in the German Colony of Jerusalem. The second and third floors were added in the 1960s, following the structure of the original building from the 1930s. The renovation of this apartment in 2022 is, in a way, another layer of the geology of the building.

Save this picture!
Oneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Mikaela Burstow

In an age when living situations are becoming denser, the question of smallness often arises, mainly as a storage solution. However, I believe the question of size is not just about function and storage but rather a question about the reconstruction of relationships, families, individuals, and society. It requires a different pattern of living, involving behavior towards sensitivity and tolerance. With this in mind, this project is called Oneness & Otherness.

Save this picture!
Oneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table
© Mikaela Burstow

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jerusalem, Israel

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Shiran Ishay
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsIsrael

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsIsrael
Cite: "Oneness & Otherness Apartment / Shiran Ishay" 15 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999495/oneness-and-otherness-apartment-shiran-ishay> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags